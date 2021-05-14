LIVE on May 20: What Eurovision tells us about Europe

Close

Written byGeorgia Popplewell
Posted 14 May 2021 15:45 GMT

For many in Europe and beyond, the Eurovision Song Contest enjoys cult status as a yearly ritual, with fans often gathering in groups to watch the final. For others, it's a kitschy, over-long event that, after 65 years, has overstayed its welcome.

But love it or hate it, there's no doubt that Eurovision—and the reactions it evokes—provides a compelling lens through which to regard contemporary Europe, its politics, its self-image and its presumed values.

Join us on May 20 at 5pm GMT for the latest episode in our Global Voices Insights, webinar series, in which Global Voices’ managing editor Filip Noubel sits down with Eastern Europe editor Tanya Lokot and Central Europe editor Filip Stojanovski for a conversation about Eurovision as a cultural and political phenomenon.

The episode also features special guest interviews with two performers who'll be hitting the stage in Rotterdam on May 22 as contestants in Eurovision 2021: Benny Cristo, who'll be representing the Czech Republic, and Vasil, who'll represent North Macedonia.

The session is free of charge and open to the public, and will be live-streamed on Facebook Live, YouTube and Twitch

We look forward to having you with us on May GMT (click this link to convert to your local time zone)!

 

