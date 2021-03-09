Close

Support Global Voices

To stay independent, free, and sustainable, our community needs the help of friends and readers like you.

Donate now »

See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

Scenes from Myanmar’s deadliest week as coup enters second month

Citizen journalists shared what they witnessed during the violent week
Written byGlobal Voices South East Asia
Posted 9 March 2021 0:51 GMT

Anti-coup protests continued in Myanmar despite the use of violence by security forces. Photo shared by citizen journalists, used with permission

The month of February ended with at least 18 people being killed by security forces in a nationwide crackdown targeting anti-coup protesters and even journalists. The attacks continued during the first week of March, turning many communities into “war zones” and leading to mass arrests. Despite the use of violence by police and Tatmadaw (armed forces) against unarmed civilians, protests continued to gather support as activists pressed for the restoration of democracy.

The Tatmadaw staged a coup on February 1 and detained the country’s elected leaders. The military government, however, immediately faced strong opposition from citizens who organized various forms of resistance while pleading for UN intervention.

The biggest protest took place on February 22 through a general strike that paralyzed city centers across the country. Since then, security forces have resorted to more violent methods in suppressing the anti-coup movement. Dozens were killed in police operations on February 27, February 28, March 3, and March 5.

Citizen journalists told Global Voices about what they witnessed during a protest at Baho road in Sanchaung on March 3:

Police used rubber gun, sling shots, smoke and sound bomb. Nobody got arrested that day and people were protesting peacefully. The police came forward and started cracking down the crowd violently. Nobody got arrested from our protest group in Baho road.

On March 5, eyewitnesses said police used smoke bombs against protesters:

Police fired two smoke bombs toward the crowd so we shoot fireworks to scare them and you can see fireworks exploding in the video.

Workers are among the most active participants of the protest movement:

On March 7, our source saw military personnel randomly shooting and setting off sound bombs in neighborhoods.

To combat this, people are closing all their lights and community guards (like neighborhood watch) are asking people to switch off lights in order to not attract gunshots.

Residents also mocked the police and military by shouting “Happy New Year” when sound bombs were used in their communities:

In response, people were shouting happy new year to mock the military's tactics. Another wonderful example of the resilience and humor the people of Myanmar have maintained since the start of the coup.

In recent days, the police and military were seen deploying troops in schools, hospitals, and monasteries. Our source said:

Seems like military is also trying to station themselves among civilians, making their bases in hospital, monasteries and schools.

Several protesters were able to share their stories with journalists. Ye Myint, a 27-year-old Sanchuang resident, recalled how they acted during the clash with the police:

Our tactic now is simple: If they shoot, we run. Then we reassemble.

Another protester described her experience during a brief detention:

I hid my phone before entering the transport vehicle and posted on my Facebook that I was arrested, so my folks would see it. Upon arrival, men were sent directly into the cells and women were detained in a lecture room next door. Then the policewomen searched us again, and my phone was taken away.

We were also interrogated by soldiers the next day. They took photographs of us from the front and both sides, like you see in the movies.

They were soon released with a warning that they will be charged if they continued to join protests.

The funeral for a young martyred protester was attended by thousands of sympathizers:

Residents defied curfew regulations and lit candles for fallen protesters:

The death of protesters emboldened fellow activists to continue fighting for democracy:

Nighttime raids and arrests were conducted on March 6 and 7. Among those arrested was the father of an elected official:

My father was beaten up while he was being taken away. The soldiers and police destroyed our father’s house.

A Frontier journalist expressed admiration for protesters:

Over these few days, I developed a deep admiration for these young protesters. Not just because of their bravery, but also because of their skill; each day, as they gained more experience, their tactics improved. The police simply couldn’t crush them; each time they advanced, the protesters melted away. If the police withdrew, they returned to the same spot; if the police stayed, the protesters simply moved to a new location. They used social media to study the situation and work out where they should go next.

Kyaw Zwa Moe of The Irrawaddy acknowledged the fighting will of the young protesters:

…they are so determined to see the death of the military dictatorship, there is simply no way their movement can die. Their determination to annihilate the mighty and cruel military dictatorship knows no bounds. The only conceivable outcome is victory.

*With additional reporting from Global Voices’ Civic Media Observatory project

Categories

Regions
Topics
Creative Commons License
Written byGlobal Voices South East Asia

Support our work

Global Voices stands out as one of the earliest and strongest examples of how media committed to building community and defending human rights can positively influence how people experience events happening beyond their own communities and national borders.

Please consider making a donation to help us continue this work.

Donate now

Recent East Asia Stories

More »

Top World Stories

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved

Receive great stories from around the world directly in your inbox.

Sign up to receive the best of Global Voices!

Submitted addresses will be confirmed by email, and used only to keep you up to date about Global Voices and our mission. See our Privacy Policy for details.

Newsletter powered by Mailchimp (Privacy Policy and Terms).

* = required field
Email Frequency



No thanks, show me the site