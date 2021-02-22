Close

Myanmar citizens continue strong opposition to military junta with ‘22222’ general strike

The strike mobilized the biggest nationwide protest since the February 1 coup
Written byMong Palatino
Posted 22 February 2021 14:46 GMT

A community protest during the “22222” general strike in Myanmar. Photo by a citizen journalist shared with Global Voices, used with permission

On Monday February 22, thousands joined a general strike across Myanmar organized to express opposition to the military government.

Dubbed “22222” or “Five Twos” in reference to the date (22/2/21), the strike mobilized the biggest protests since the military grabbed power on February 1.

Reports compared the strike action to the nationwide uprising held in defiance of the junta on August 8, 1988 (Four Eights) .

The military staged the coup on February 1 following claims of massive fraud in the 2020 election, a charge disputed both by the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) and the electoral commission. Parliament members and top NLD officials, including State Counselor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, were arrested during the first day of the coup.

Citizens launched a civil disobedience movement in response to the coup. The campaign has gathered support and gained in momentum despite a ban on protests, the intermittent disruption of the internet, and the use of violence by security forces to suppress anti-coup activities.

Monday's strike reflected the scale of public indignation over the coup, the continuing detention of elected leaders, and the recent shooting of protesters by the police.

Journalist Wa Lone posted an overview of Monday's events:

Businesses shut in Myanmar on Monday in a general strike called to oppose the military coup and thousands of protesters gathered in towns and cities despite a chilling message from the junta that confrontation would cost more lives.

The “chilling message” pertains to a statement by the authorities demonizing the strike and threatening those who participated, a move that was quickly condemned by a United Nations human rights expert.

A strike participant spoke to Frontier magazine about the workers’ commitment to fighting the military dictatorship:

If we oppose the dictatorship, they might shoot us. Everyone knows it. But we have to oppose dictatorship. It’s our duty. That’s why so many people are coming out today against them.

Many businesses closed operations in anticipation of the strike.

Photos of massive protests in different cities were shared on social media:

Among those consistently providing support to the civil disobedience movement are many Buddhist monks.

Monks were among those who joined the “22222” general strike in Myanmar. Photo by a citizen journalist shared with Global Voices, used with permission

Written byMong Palatino

