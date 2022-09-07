See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

Chinese social media platforms add hidden digital watermarks to track screenshot sharing

Douban is the first social media site using the digital tracker
A small portrait of Oiwan Lam
Written byOiwan Lam
Posted 7 September 2022 0:35 GMT

Translations

Read this post in English

Image created from a screenshot of Douban.com

At least two Chinese social media platforms have added a script to their sites and applications to generate a hidden digital watermark (盲水印) to track the original user who shared a screenshot.  

A digital watermark is a digital signal encoded and embedded in audio, video or image data. It is usually used to identify copyright. However, the technology seems to have been tweaked for censorship purposes in China. 

Due to excessive censorship in China’s online public domain, many users have shifted to less public social media platforms to exchange their views. When users see important information or interesting discussions, they often take screenshots and share the images on public platforms, including Twitter. The practice makes it difficult for the censorship authorities to trace who originally leaked the information. 

The watermark encoding script in a website or an application can insert a hidden digital code into a screenshot image. The code contains information about the source of the image, timestamp and user who took the screenshot. The hidden watermark can be revealed by adjusting the image's colouring.

The first social media platform that added the blind watermark script was Douban, a 200-million-user networking platform for sharing content related to film, books, music and news. Many have used the platform to create study groups. Feminist and LGBTQ+ groups are very active on Douban, and it has been a popular site for activism and subcultures, such as the lying flat movement, making it a target for crackdowns.

In December 2021, Beijing ordered app stores to remove more than 100 applications, including Douban, citing data privacy and security concerns. A month before members of the special task force from China’s Cyberspace Administration visited the Douban office to “rectify serious online chaos” in March 2022, the platform added the hidden watermark feature to its online group chat application.

According to Douban's official explanation, the auto-generated watermark includes information on the ID of the user who performs the screenshot function, the ID of the user who owns or publishes the content and the timestamp of the screenshot.

An initial tech analysis shows that the user footprints in the watermark cannot be erased by commonly used post-screenshot editing such as image rotation, cropping, resizing, pixellating and contrast adjustment.

While some have pointed out that the watermark feature would deter social media users from bridging information from one platform to another, because the Douban group chats are considered private, it has not triggered much controversy. 

However, internet users were alarmed when Zhihu, a question and answer site, started testing the blind watermark feature in early September 2022. Twitter user @inroading revealed the hidden code by adjusting the colour of his screenshot:

After Douban, Zhihu (website and mobile app) also added the blind watermark feature. Now screenshot sharing has become a risky endeavour. 

Zhihu seems to have suspended the watermark script after users raised their concerns. However, many are worried that the Chinese censor will eventually enforce the features on major Chinese social media platforms. 

Meanwhile, many are sharing ways to circumvent the watermark feature. Here is one simple suggestion:

Advox

This post is part of Advox, a Global Voices project dedicated to protecting freedom of expression online. All Posts

Categories

Regions
Topics
Creative Commons License
A small portrait of Oiwan Lam
Written byOiwan Lam

Support our work

Global Voices stands out as one of the earliest and strongest examples of how media committed to building community and defending human rights can positively influence how people experience events happening beyond their own communities and national borders.

Please consider making a donation to help us continue this work.

Donate now

Recent East Asia Stories

More »

Top World Stories

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved

Receive great stories from around the world directly in your inbox.

Sign up to receive the best of Global Voices!

Submitted addresses will be confirmed by email, and used only to keep you up to date about Global Voices and our mission. See our Privacy Policy for details.

Newsletter powered by Mailchimp (Privacy Policy and Terms).

* = required field
Email Frequency



No thanks, show me the site