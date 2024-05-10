Floods and flooding ‘will be part of our lives,’ says Brazilian architect and urbanist

Rio Grande do Sul, the southernmost state of Brazil, is going through the worst climate disaster in its history. From April 28 onward, a major part of its territory, about the size of the United Kingdom, has been submerged underwater. The heavy rains soon transformed into violent floods, impacting over 1.4 million people, with at least 100 people confirmed dead, according to reports published May 8. Entering its sixth day of flooding, the state capital, Porto Alegre, is now facing a shortage of drinking water.

Under such critical circumstances, it is crucial to understand how this situation escalated so rapidly and consider how intentional city planning might prevent it from repeating itself.

Mariana Bernardes is an architect and urbanist from Passo Fundo, in the northern portion of Rio Grande do Sul. The city is also among the 425 out of 497 affected, with floods isolated to certain regions of the city.

Bernardes’ work focuses on humanizing structural problems with planning, technical responsibility, and social commitment. In an interview with Global Voices, she spoke about what could have been done to prevent the floods in Brazil and what can be done as communities look to collective reconstruction.

Global Voices (GV): The floods in southern Brazil demonstrate a series of failures and omissions, especially by the State. How could a humanized view of architecture and urbanism have prevented parts of this ongoing tragedy?

Marina Bernardes (MB): Desastres socioambientais serão cada vez mais frequentes e os alertas foram dados há décadas. Porém, as cidades brasileiras não se prepararam para enfrentar a emergência climática. Costumo dizer que o planejamento urbano caminhou no sentido oposto, tendo em vista que nossas cidades ampliaram o cinza e reduziram o verde. E o que isso significa? Em um país em que transporte público não é prioridade, as pessoas lutam pela conquista do carro próprio, e isso exige que a administração pública invista cada vez mais em ruas. Com o aumento do asfalto, diminui a permeabilidade — a chuva que antes era absorvida pela terra ou entre paralelepípedos, precisa escorrer para algum lugar. Isso se agrava tendo em vista que o sistema de drenagem urbana não dá conta da quantidade de água. Da mesma forma que se investe alto no cinza, o asfalto, se investe baixo no verde, a natureza. Faltam parques urbanos, jardins de chuva, valas de infiltração, bacias de retenção, para absorver a água das chuvas, que recebem menos atenção da administração pública do que o asfalto. Além disso, como o governo não investe em alternativas de moradia para a população de baixa renda, as ocupações aumentam, e comumente isto se dá com casas em locais ambientalmente frágeis, como nas margens dos nossos rios. O que leva ao desmatamento, diminuindo a capacidade de absorção de água pelo solo. Como consequência, também, o nível dos rios se eleva mais rapidamente, aumentando o risco de inundações nas casas. Em relação à arquitetura das moradias em áreas inundáveis, já estudamos a necessidade de se pensar em casas resilientes, com materiais que suportem a água, quem sabe, moradias com dois pavimentos – para que a dinâmica de deslocamento dos móveis para o piso superior seja possível. Moradias precisarão ser resilientes. É difícil pensar em conviver com inundações e alagamentos, mas eles farão parte da nossa vida, algumas cidades deverão se adaptar, enquanto outras, de fato, precisarão migrar para outros terrenos mais seguros. Por isso que estudos envolvendo a região e cada uma das cidades é fundamental, não há como propor solução para todas elas sem avaliar uma a uma.

Marina Bernardes (MB): Socio-environmental disasters will become more frequent, as [climate scientists] have been warning for decades. However, Brazilian cities were not prepared to face the climate emergency. I usually say that urban planning went in the opposite direction, considering that our cities increased gray and reduced green. What does it mean? In a country where public transport is not a priority, people struggle to acquire their own car, and this requires the public administration to invest more and more in the streets. With the increase in asphalt, permeability decreases — the rain that was previously absorbed by the soil, or at least between cobblestones, now needs to run off somewhere. This becomes a serious issue, because the urban drainage system cannot handle the amount of water. In the same way that we invest highly in gray and asphalt, we invest low in green and nature. In other words, there is a lack of urban parks, rain gardens, infiltration ditches, and retention basins to absorb rainwater, but which receive less attention from public administration than asphalt. Furthermore, as the government does not invest in housing alternatives for the low-income population. The population has increased, and this commonly leads to building houses in environmentally fragile locations, such as on the banks of rivers. This leads to deforestation, which lowers the capability of water absorption by the soil. As a consequence, river levels rise more quickly, increasing the risk of flooding houses. Regarding the architecture of houses in floodable areas, we have currently studied the need to think about resilient housing, with materials that withstand water, perhaps houses with two floors — so it is possible to move furniture to the upper floor. Houses will need to be resilient. It is difficult to think about living with floods and flooding, but they will be part of our lives; some cities will have to adapt, while others, in fact, will need to migrate to safer terrain. This is why studies involving the region and each of the cities are essential; there is no way to propose a solution without evaluating them one by one.

GV: The governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite, is already talking about reconstruction. What should be prioritized in this process?

(MB): A prioridade deve ser reconstruir moradias para que estas pessoas possam voltar para suas casas, mas com um cuidado: como serão adaptadas para enfrentar o próximo evento? É preciso repensar a arquitetura destas casas, mas não só. As famílias moradoras de áreas de preservação precisam ser realocadas para que as matas ciliares nas margens dos rios sejam revitalizadas. Além disso, do ponto de vista urbano, quais serão os investimentos em infraestrutura verde e baseados em soluções na natureza (SBN) adotados? Não podemos seguir com cidades sem plano de mobilidade urbana, plano de arborização, plano de drenagem urbana sustentável e planos de contingência. Os investimentos deverão envolver uma séria de iniciativas pautados especialmente com base em cidades sustentáveis.

(MB): The priority must be to rebuild each of the houses so that these people can return to their homes, but with one caution: How will they adapt to face the next disaster? It is necessary to rethink the architecture of these houses, but not only that, families living in conservation areas need to be relocated so that the wetland forests on the banks of the rivers are revitalized. Furthermore, from an urban perspective, what investments in green infrastructure and solutions based on nature (SBN) will be adopted? We cannot continue to have cities without an urban mobility plan, reforestation plan, sustainable urban drainage plan, and disaster contingency plans. Investments should involve a series of initiatives based especially on sustainable cities.

GV: People in vulnerable situations will be the ones most affected by floods and climate catastrophes. How would you include their needs in city designs?

(MB): As pessoas mais afetadas são as populações moradoras de áreas de risco e são territórios normalmente ocupados por mulheres e pessoas pretas. É fundamental falar da proteção destes grupos, e para isso, política habitacional precisa ser prioridade dos governos. Importante lembrar que moradia é um direito, e aqui não estamos falando de casas precárias, que não garantem a segurança dos moradores. Como falar no direito básico à moradia se não avançamos com regularização fundiária? É urgente implementar a regularização para que essas famílias sejam assistidas por saneamento básico. A regularização é o processo de reconhecimento destas áreas como parte da cidade, possibilitando a destinação de recursos.

(MB): The most affected people are populations living in at-risk areas, and these are territories normally occupied by women and Black people. It is essential to talk about the protection of these groups, and for this, housing policy needs to be a priority for governments. It is important to remember that housing is a right, and here, we are not talking about precarious houses, which do not guarantee the safety of residents. How can we talk about the basic right to housing if we don’t move forward with land regularization? It is urgent to implement regularization so that these families are assisted by basic sanitation. Regularization is the process of recognizing these areas as part of the city and thus making it possible to allocate resources.

Talking about participatory processes, do you see good examples of inclusion? Can you mention some?

(MB): É imprescindível que as pessoas façam parte de todos os processos. Sejam estes de realocação de famílias para, por exemplo, se construir parques alagáveis onde as moradias foram removidas. Na arquitetura, defendemos a participação social como uma ferramenta de projeto. Não podemos planejar casas sem escutar as pessoas, e isso envolve até mesmo a participação para a escolha do terreno. Além disso, é preciso incluir a comunidade na construção de planos de contingência, tendo em vista que ter conhecimentos básicos sobre leituras de mapas, primeiras ações em situação de alerta, é o mais importante para ter autonomia e enfrentar os primeiros momentos do desastre. Nossa população não está adaptada para conviver com este cenário, mas as ações para enfrentar são urgentes. Plano de contingência salva vidas, mas para isso, devemos exigir que governos destinem recursos para ampliar a defesa civil, assim como precisamos de servidores preparados, voluntários capacitados e abrigos estruturados. A questão não é mais ”será que as cidades enfrentarão mais desastres relacionados às chuvas?”, mas sim ”quando ocorrerá o próximo desastre, e quão preparados estarão os governos para antecipar a resolução destes problemas?”