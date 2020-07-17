In Turkey, university entry exams feel the impact of COVID-19 and a pro-LGBTQ+ question

University entry exams disrupted by COVID-19

In Turkey, a country of over 83 million people, one needs to pass an entry test, the Higher Education Institution Exam, (called Yükseköğretim Kurumları Sınavı in Turkish, or YKS,) to enter University. This year, the multiple-choice questionnaire was taken in physical spaces by 2.5 million people, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

On March 26, the Council of Higher Education announced the dates for YKS as July 25-26. On May 4, Turkish President Recep Erdoğan changed this back to June 27 and 28.

The changes and the uncertainties around the COVID-19 pandemic launched countless discussions in Turkish society and on social media: how would multiple changes around the exam date would negatively affect the psychology of students given the level of stress associated to YKS for which candidates prepare for months; how would COVID-19 prevention measures be applied and respected (social distancing, temperature measurements, the use of masks) when bringing together 2.5 million people? In 2019, 74.16 percent of the candidates passed the first part of YKS, and only 39.4 percent succeeded in the second part of the exam

Turkey registered its first confirmed COVID-19 case on March 11, and by 15 July, around 5,500 people died because of the virus, while there are more than 200,000 confirmed cases of infection. On July 1, the government enforced special normalization measures; businesses such as restaurants, cafes, cinemas and wedding halls, that had been previously closed for about three months, reopened but now require the wearing of masks, the taking of temperature and social distancing measures.

And yet despite such valid rules, the government eventually decided to have 2.5 million people take an exam together over two days across the country. Students and opposition parties had called for a further postponement of the YKS, yet the government went ahead and the exam did in the end take place on late June.

As can be seen in this tweet, concern that social distancing could not be maintained in this context proved to be legitimate:

2,5 milyon öğrencinin girdiği YKS, tüm uyarılara rağmen yapılıyor: Sosyal mesafe ortadan kaybolduhttps://t.co/OlBVYfGNOE pic.twitter.com/MhuRK45wKK — #Tele1Susturulamaz (@tele1comtr) June 27, 2020

YKS, with 2.5 million students, is taking place despite all the warnings: social distancing disappeared

A new YKS controversy: morality

COVID-19 is, by far, not the only disruption affecting YKS in 2020. An even more impassioned debated started in early July in relation to the text selected for the Turkish language exam. One of the questions referred to the song by pop singer Mabel Matiz, a member of the LGBTQ+ community, ‘Fırtınadayım’ (“I am in the storm):

The question about the meaning of “Gözümün gördüğü, göğsümün bildiği ile bir değil” (which can be translated as “what my eyes see is not what my heart feels”), has left its mark on social media because of Mabel's popularity among young people (some of his videos have 50 million views) and his sexual orientation.

Following growing debates on Twitter, ÖSYM [the Center for Measurement, Selection and Placement that prepares the questions] President Halis Aygün gave an interview to far-right conservative media Yeni Akit in which he said that his department had launched an investigation into the controversial question, and that those responsible would be fired:

The 2020 YKS was completed safely and successfully in 188 exam centers in three sessions with the participation of approximately two and a half million candidates. The question pool is created with the participation of thousands of academicians from different universities of our country. The sensitivity of the management of our institution about our national, moral values and social value judgments is clear. An investigation has been launched into the content of the relevant question in the Turkish area of the 2020 YKS's TYT [this refers to one portion of the YKS exam] session. The members of staff responsible will be discharged from the process of question preparation.

But this might not be enough, some Twitter users seem to think:

Yetmez, ihmâl gösteren başkan da yönetim sürecinden çıkarılmalı ki gereken hakkıyla yapılmış olsun. — 🇹🇷 Afşin BOLAT 🇹🇷 (@abolat_38) July 2, 2020

[Top] ÖSYM President spoke for the first time after the exam!

“An investigation has been launched into the content of the problem. Responsible persons will be removed from the question preparation processes. “ [Bottom] It is not enough [to remove him], the neglecting president must be removed from the management process so that he is properly done with.

Conservative segments of society also question the intention behind the choice of that question:

Bugünkü #yks2020 sınavında @halis_aygun gençlere eşcinsel ve LGBT savunucusu Mabel Matiz (Matiz resimde 'Velev ki İbneyiz' pankartı taşıyan kişi) den başka örnek gösterecek kimseyi bulamadınız mı? Ne yapmaya çalışıyorsunuz?@Akparti @MHP_Bilgi @AKKADINGM @ pic.twitter.com/VitWijUxkg — Sema Maraşlı (@Semamarasli) June 27, 2020

In today's #YKS2020 exam, couldn't you find anyone else to show to teenagers other than the gay and LGBT advocate Mabel Matiz? (The one who carries a banner saying ‘we are faggots’) What are you trying to do? [top of the post]

Public opinion remains largely divided, as other Twitter users point out the success and popularity of Mabel Matiz:

Mabel Matiz'in kliplerini izlemenizi tavsiye ediyorum sevgili inceleme kurulu uyeleri.. zira uzun yillardan beri bu derece kulturumuze sahip cikan baska sanatcimiz yoktur.o yuzdendir ki #mabelmatiz bu topraklarin değeridir.. özgün bir "sanatçımızdır". — Tuğçe Akşit (@metalikebe) July 3, 2020

Dear investigative board members, I recommend that you watch Mabel Matiz's clips. Because we have no other artists who have embraced our culture this way for many years. That's why #mabelmatiz is the treasure of our land. He is a unique “artist”

This netizen draws attention to the fact that focusing on a gay singer avoids talking about real issues:

Kimse tecavüzcüye tacizciye ses çıkarmıyor Mabel Matiz sorusuna inceleme başlatılmış hay Allah'ım yaaa — H E L E N A💫 (@HelinBaskin) July 3, 2020

Nobody makes any noise about rapists, yet Mabel Matiz question becomes the subject of an investigation

And this one concludes:

‘Toplumsal değer yargılarımız’ diyosunuz ama kültürümüzü yaptığı işlerde en iyi yansıtandır Mabel Matiz. Asıl o inceleme Mabel Matiz'e hakaret edip bu ülkede her konuda ayrımcılık yapanlara başlatılmalı#MabelMatizYalnızDeğildir pic.twitter.com/2NDfdQgkmn — SEHER (@kimennee_) July 4, 2020

You say ‘our social value judgments’ but Mabel Matiz is the best reflector of our culture. Thus investigation should be about the ones who insult Mabel Matiz and discriminate against him. #MabelMatizisnotalone [Top of post]

Mabel Matiz's response to the controversy

On July 3, as the debate became more heated, Matiz finally broke his silence:

Eh, hayatın sınavları bitmez demiştim : ) Bi’ yoklama da burdan geldi. — Mabel Matiz (@mabelmatiz) July 3, 2020

Müziğimi yapmaya, hikayeler anlatmaya ve bu ülkenin bir parçası olmaya gönülden devam edeceğim.

Bir başka sınavda görüşmek üzere… — Mabel Matiz (@mabelmatiz) July 3, 2020

Hi:) I was very happy that my music was be the subject of such an important exam. Now I am amazed at how my personal values are subject of the same exam. Look what I was tested with, while the geographical sign logo was about placed next to my name. Well, I say that life's exams never end :) Another roll call came from here. I read your intense messages of support. I understand what I want to say with my music, I sense that you understand me, and I feel even stronger now. I will continue to make my music, tell stories, and be part of this country.

See you in another exam…

Matiz remains very popular: just one day after Aygun's statement, he received two awards in a competition based on the popular vote. He won in two categories, ‘Best Clip’ and ‘Best Male Singer’ at the 46. Pantene Golden Butterfly Awards This seems to indicate that very large numbers of people support him against the homophobia expressed by the government and conservative citizens.

On July 5, Mabel Matiz tweeted again:

46.Altın Kelebek Ödülleri’nde “En İyi Erkek Sanatçı” ve “En İyi Video Klip” ödüllerini aldık, mutluyum! Layık gören tüm dinleyici dostlarıma teşekkürler!

Mendilimde Kırmızım Var klibinin değerli yönetmeni Erhan Arık’a ve DOP Meryem Yavuz’a ayrıca teşekkürlerimi sunuyorum. pic.twitter.com/87wjv8Zmen — Mabel Matiz (@mabelmatiz) July 5, 2020