Your guide to the 2019 Sri Lankan presidential election

Sri Lankans are going to the polls on 16 November 2019 to elect a new president after weeks of campaigns which largely focused on national security and religious extremism. The country is still rattled by the Easter Sunday bombings of April 2019 which were inspired by the Islamic State and killed over 250 people.

The political infighting among the ruling national coalition of Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and the United National Party (UNP) became prominent on 26 October 2018 when Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena ousted Ranil Wickremesinghe, the country’s prime minister, and replaced him with former president Mahinda Rajapaksa — triggering a constitutional crisis. Order was restored following court rulings and Wickremesinghe was reinstated as prime minister on 16 December 2018.

During the 2015 presidential election, Maithripala Sirisena emerged the surprising winner—securing 51.28% votes against incumbent Mahinda Rajapaksa Rajapaksa’s 47.28%—and took over as the new president of Sri Lanka.

Major Players in the 2019 Election:

A record number of 35 candidates are running for this year's presidential election including a retired army chief, two Buddhist monks, and just one female candidate. However, the two leading contenders are Sajith Premadasa, Cabinet Minister for Housing, Construction and Cultural Affairs and presidential candidate from Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe’s United National Party (UNP) against former Secretary of Defense Lieutenant Colonel Nandasena Gotabaya Rajapaksa and brother of Mahinda Rajapaksa as candidate of opposition party Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP).

The incumbent President Maithripala Sirisena, is not seeking re-election and his party Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), a significant voter base, has not officially endorsed a candidate. Earlier, he mentioned that he will join a coalition, and on 9 October it became clear that he will be backing Rajapaksa's Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP).

During the 2018 Sri Lankan local elections, the Mahinda Rajapaksa-led Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) emerged as the winner gaining 40.47% while Ranil Wickremasinghe's political alliance the United National Front (UNF) gained 29.42% vote.

Gotabhaya Rajapaksa played a leading role in crushing the Tamil rebels and putting an end to the 30 year-long Sri Lankan civil war. He is often criticised for his alleged role in torture, murder and other Human Rights violations during the civil war. Amresh Gunasingham writes in the Diplomat:

Gotabhaya Rajapaksa is unpopular in Tamil majority areas in the north and east of the country, over his handling of the civil war. The Muslim community, on the other hand, might be divided, analysts say. As such, Rajapaksa would need to carry a significant proportion of the Sinhalese vote, although even here, such calculations are complicated by Premadasa’s reputation as a grassroots politician which may resonate with the rural masses among the majority Sinhala Buddhists.

Gotabhaya Rajapaksa's popularity as a presidential candidate has increased after reports that the current government failed to prevent the Easter Sunday terrorist attacks despite receiving prior intelligence warnings. His opponents also raised questions about the renunciation of his citizenship of the United States of America.

Rajapaksa is deemed pro-China and wants to restore relations. Rajapaksa also said that he will not recognise an agreement the government made with the United Nations Human Rights Council to investigate alleged war crimes during the nation's civil war.

Sajith Premadasa, the son of former President Ranasinghe Premadasa who was assassinated in 1993, is however, a favourable choice for Tamil and Muslim minorities, who represent a quarter of the votes. His campaign promises tougher laws to tackle religious “extremism” and “terrorism”, to eradicate poverty, and improve housing in the country under a slogan of “shelter for all by 2025”.

Election Preparations

Sri Lanka has a semi-presidential system, where the president has executive power as head of state and governs in partnership with a prime minister and a cabinet recommended by the prime minister. The prime minister and the cabinet members are elected from the Parliament. Parliament consists of 225 representatives, 196 are elected and 29 are appointed by proportional representation from the results of the parliamentary election.

More than 15.9 million registered voters among a total population of 21.8 million are eligible to vote in the election. The polls will open at 7 a.m. (01:30 GMT) and will end at 5 PM (11:30 GMT). During the 2015 election, voter turnout out was 81.5 percent, the highest in South Asian region.

There is one notable rule in this election, if no candidate wins more than 50% of the vote, the second preference votes will be added to the top two candidates’ tally to adjudicate a winner.

A total of 80 observers from the member states of the European Union will be monitoring the election in all the nine districts of Sri Lanka. The Commonwealth Observer Group (COG) has also sent a team to monitor the elections.

The Center For Monitoring Election violence is also looking at the election cost of different parties:

