Global Voices is hiring a Managing Editor to lead and oversee the work of the Global Voices newsroom.

We are seeking candidates with experience working in a multicultural newsroom environment, conceptualizing editorial products, managing a globally distributed team, and fundraising.

Global Voices is a global, virtual organization supported by the paid and volunteer efforts of people on every continent. The engine of the Global Voices newsroom is a team of part-time editors who work with volunteer authors around the world to highlight stories and perspectives that are underrepresented in international mainstream media. The Managing Editor will work with this group, alongside special project and copy editors, to develop and lead Global Voices’ editorial vision and outputs. The Managing Editor will also be part of the Global Voices’ core leadership team.



Global Voices is in the process of reimagining the direction of our organization through a community consultation. Our ideal candidate will be able to help lead the newsroom during a time of transition, managing changes in process, supporting different editorial roles and helping to design, fund, and manage new editorial products.

To work effectively with our community and in our newsroom, the ideal candidate will have fluency in English and at least one other language, and 5-7 years of experience in the following areas:

Professional editing, writing, and public speaking (in English)

Designing and managing media products and projects

Working with online community-driven or grassroots media projects

Working in diverse, multicultural environments, and with writers and media producers of varying degrees of experience

Living or working in multiple countries, preferably in the Global South

The ideal candidate should have proven skills in the following areas:



Fundraising for media projects

Blogging, social media, and tools used to protect speech rights on the Internet

Communication and facilitation in multicultural settings

Working independently, in a distributed team

Understanding forces driving change in online discourse, media, and expression

Testing new ideas and building new types of stories and media products

All applicants should be able to demonstrate a strong committment to Global Voices's mission and values.

There is no geographic requirement associated with this position; Global Voices has no office or physical headquarters. Candidates must have consistent, reliable access to broadband internet connectivity, be comfortable working in a wholly virtual environment, and be prepared to make 6-10 international work trips per year. The Managing Editor will report to the Global Voices Executive Director and Managing Director.



We strongly welcome candidates from outside North America and Western Europe and encourage people currently contributing to the Global Voices project to apply.

The position is near full-time or full-time, but should be treated as a freelance contract.

To apply, please send a CV and letter of interest explaining why you'd be a good fit for the job to: jobs AT globalvoices DOT org no later than September 15, 2018.