Global Voices seeks a Lingua Director, to oversee multilingual projects and initiatives

Global Voices seeks a person to design and advance a multilingual framework across our projects and sections. The role includes: overseeing the Lingua translation project, a community of primarily volunteer translators who translate our stories into upwards of 40 languages; working closely with the newsroom to support original creation of stories in multiple languages and building out non-English websites; collaborating with the Rising Voices project in support of minority language rights; and being an advocate for language diversity and equity in a range of internal and external forums. The Lingua Director will be a member of Global Voices’ core team, helping to oversee the overall direction of the organization, and will oversee our translation services initiative as well.

The ideal candidate will have a passion for multilingualism, be a creative thinker, a booster of language diversity, and an enthusiastic promoter and supporter of community participation.

We are interested in candidates with multilingual editorial skills and experience, editorial and advocacy partnership management, deep knowledge of translation practices, community leadership and guidance, project management skills, fundraising skills, and high technological fluency, including facility with WordPress publishing platforms and other editorial management applications.

The ideal candidate will have fluency in English and at least one other language, and at least five years of experience in the following areas:

Advancing the interests of multilingual information and knowledge

Working collaboratively in editorial contexts, such as journalism, publishing, advocacy, or academia

Supporting and managing communities of volunteers

Designing and working with online community-driven or grassroots activism projects

Working in diverse, multicultural communities comprising participants with varying levels of experience

Fundraising, grant writing, and project design

Having a broad base of international experience, having lived, or worked with collaborators in multiple countries

Participating translation networks and communities, and have deep familiarity with current issues and concerns in the field

Implementing WordPress or equivalent content management systems (actual coding skills are not required) and working with datasets

And have proven skills in the following areas:

Translation in professional and/or volunteer contexts

Project management

Effective writing and editing

Communication and facilitation in multicultural settings

Working independently as part of a distributed team

Designing creative and innovative approaches to complex challenges at the intersection of languages and networked societies

Public speaking

Using social media platforms to share information and engage in discussion

Location

There is no geographic requirement associated with this position; Global Voices has no office or physical headquarters. Candidates must have consistent, reliable access to broadband internet connectivity, be comfortable working in a wholly virtual environment, and be able to travel internationally when necessary. The Lingua Director will report to the Executive Director and the Managing Director.

We strongly welcome candidates from outside North America and Western Europe and encourage people currently contributing to Global Voices to apply.

Compensation: The position will be treated as a freelance contract. The rate for the position will be determined by our compensation policies together with the skills and experience of the candidate. Because Global Voices is wholly virtual, our rates are applied independent of location.

To apply: Email the following items to jobs@globalvoices.org, with the subject line Global Voices Lingua Director: [your name]

A cover letter in English that highlights your work and explains why you would be a good fit for the position

Your CV

Applications will be accepted until 11:59pm EST (GMT -4) on April 26, 2024.