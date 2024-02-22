Global Voices seeks an Administration and Operations Manager

Global Voices is seeking an Administration and Operations Manager to ensure the smooth running of the organization, maintaining operations and human resources, nonprofit administrative and financial systems, monitoring finance risk management, working with budgets and financial forecasts, and supporting projects to meet technical obligations of grants and contracts.

Finance, administration and operations

Working with accounting service on managing organizational finances

Managing human resource processes, including drafting of contracts and invoicing

Project administration and expense tracking

Drafting, reviewing and managing contracts related to mission-related services

Process/workflow design and management, scheduling of meetings, management of filing systems

Board support

Managing documentation for audits, legal status, insurance, banking, and related organizational governance tasks

Project management

Coordinating project managers and leads to meet technical obligations of grants and contracts

Managing project and program workflows, timelines, and logistics

Communicating with team members about deadlines and project outputs

Organizing and coordinating online meetings

Managing logistics for workshops and other in-person events

Skills Required

Have demonstrated skills in project management, problem analysis, and systems creation

High technological fluency, including advanced knowledge of Excel, database programs such as Airtable, Google Workspace, as well as familiarity with financial CRM software, and open source communications technologies

Able to travel internationally

Be able to work on a flexible schedule to accommodate meetings with team and volunteers in different time zones, including evenings, mornings, and weekends

Desirable attributes

Knowledge of a language or languages other than English; Spanish especially useful

Experience working internationally

Be comfortable working in distributed, global, multilingual contexts with diverse values

Location

There is no geographic requirement associated with this position; Global Voices has no office or physical headquarters. Candidates must have consistent, reliable access to broadband internet connectivity, be comfortable working in a wholly virtual environment, and be able to travel internationally when necessary. We strongly welcome applications from candidates outside North America and Western Europe.

The Administrations and Operations Manager will report to the Executive Director and the Managing Director.

Compensation: The position will be treated as a freelance contract. The rate for the position will be determined by our compensation policies together with the skills and experience of the candidate.

To apply: Email the following items to jobs@globalvoices.org, with the subject line Global Voices Administration and Operations Manager: [your name]

A cover letter in English that highlights your work and explains why you would be a good fit for the position

Your CV

Applications will be accepted until 11:59pm EST (GMT -4) on March 14, 2024.