Global Voices seeks an Administration and Operations Manager

Global Voices is seeking an Administration and Operations Manager to ensure the smooth running of the organization, maintaining operations and human resources, nonprofit administrative and financial systems, monitoring finance risk management, working with budgets and financial forecasts, and supporting projects to meet technical obligations of grants and contracts.
Finance, administration and operations
- Working with accounting service on managing organizational finances
- Managing human resource processes, including drafting of contracts and invoicing
- Project administration and expense tracking
- Drafting, reviewing and managing contracts related to mission-related services
- Process/workflow design and management, scheduling of meetings, management of filing systems
- Board support
- Managing documentation for audits, legal status, insurance, banking, and related organizational governance tasks
Project management
- Coordinating project managers and leads to meet technical obligations of grants and contracts
- Managing project and program workflows, timelines, and logistics
- Communicating with team members about deadlines and project outputs
- Organizing and coordinating online meetings
- Managing logistics for workshops and other in-person events
Skills Required
- Have demonstrated skills in project management, problem analysis, and systems creation
- High technological fluency, including advanced knowledge of Excel, database programs such as Airtable, Google Workspace, as well as familiarity with financial CRM software, and open source communications technologies
- Able to travel internationally
- Be able to work on a flexible schedule to accommodate meetings with team and volunteers in different time zones, including evenings, mornings, and weekends
Desirable attributes
- Knowledge of a language or languages other than English; Spanish especially useful
- Experience working internationally
- Be comfortable working in distributed, global, multilingual contexts with diverse values
Location
There is no geographic requirement associated with this position; Global Voices has no office or physical headquarters. Candidates must have consistent, reliable access to broadband internet connectivity, be comfortable working in a wholly virtual environment, and be able to travel internationally when necessary. We strongly welcome applications from candidates outside North America and Western Europe.
The Administrations and Operations Manager will report to the Executive Director and the Managing Director.
Compensation: The position will be treated as a freelance contract. The rate for the position will be determined by our compensation policies together with the skills and experience of the candidate.
To apply: Email the following items to jobs@globalvoices.org, with the subject line Global Voices Administration and Operations Manager: [your name]
- A cover letter in English that highlights your work and explains why you would be a good fit for the position
- Your CV
Applications will be accepted until 11:59pm EST (GMT -4) on March 14, 2024.