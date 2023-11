Decoding eight years of Taiwan's presidency by Tsai Ing-wen: Interview with French journalist Arnaud Vaulerin

Arnaud Vaulerin (AV): We are at the end of an important cycle. An assessment was necessary as Tsai Ing-wen completes a double mandate of eight years. During this period, this democracy of 23.5 million inhabitants has positioned itself in the international arena. There will be a before, and an after Tsai Ing-wen. Who knew that this island is facing increasing pressure from its powerful neighbor who views it as a rebel province to be taken by force? Who could say that the archipelago was home to one of the most successful industries on the planet, one that is essential in our connected lives? In eight years, the progress made is striking. It was therefore necessary to tell the story of how Taiwan became a democratic laboratory, and an industrial model. Trade tensions between the Americans and Chinese and the growing rivalry between the world's two leading powers have placed Taiwan at the center of international attention.

And then, I wanted to look at Tsai, this character that I have been following for eight years. This president remains largely unknown, despite a legacy of good international record and reforms, even if they are far from all being successful. In eight years, she has stood firm in the face of pressure from China and also from the United States, without any missteps, or crises, or scandals. This is not so common in the democratic world. She is the only elected president in Asia — and one of the few in the world — in a macho and aging region. Tsai is an atypical politician, single and discreet, without apparent charisma and ego, who has broken codes in Taiwan. She is not the heir to a constituency, she is not the wife, the daughter, or the widow of a political leader. She made it on her own by studying brilliantly and working a lot. I also show in the book how luck smiled on her at key moments.

Some of those close to her portray her as a conservative in a progressive party. She was not very feminist, not very open to social issues while she promoted marriage equality, and apologized for 400 years of “suffering and injustice suffered” by the Indigenous people of Taiwan. But its social policy for young people, the working classes, and women is largely unfinished.