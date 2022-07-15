See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

The Gambia's former spy chief sentenced to death for murder of political activist

Yankuba Badjie was the ex-leader of The Gambia's intelligence agency
A small portrait of The Alkamba Times
Written byThe Alkamba Times
A small portrait of Sainey Marenah
Written bySainey Marenah
Posted 15 July 2022 17:10 GMT

Yankuba Badjie was the director of The Gambia’s now defunct National Intelligence Agency (NIA). Image by the Alkamba Times, used with permission.

This post first appeared in The Alkamba Times on July 14, 2022. This edited version is being republished on Global Voices under a content partnership agreement.

On July 13, a court in The Gambia's capital Banjul sentenced Yankuba Badjie, the former Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), to death for murder. Badjie and five others — Sheik Omar Jeng, Baboucarr Sallah, Tamba Masireh and Lamin Darboe — were found guilty of the murder of Ebrima Solo Sandeng at the NIA premises in Banjul seven years ago. Badjie headed the spy agency from December 2013 to 2016 under the dictatorship of former President Yahya Jammeh.

On April 14, 2015, Sandeng, who was the leader of the youth wing of the opposition United Democratic Party, led a peaceful opposition march for political reform. Sandeng was arrested alongside six UDP party members. In the ensuing hours, the UDP activists were severely tortured at the NIA intelligence headquarters. Sandeng died in custody, following what prosecutors described as severe and inhumane treatment by NIA operatives and members of a notorious hit squad called Junglers. Sandeng's death unleashed “a wave of anger” in Africa's smallest country, reports Al Jazeera.

The accused persons were found guilty on 25 counts levied by state prosecutors, ranging from conspiracy to commit murder, felony, grievous harm, concealment, forgery, and disobedience of statutory orders, amongst others.

Judgment ends a six-year trial

Ebrima Solo Sandeng died in custody, after inhumane torture by NIA operatives in 2015. Image by Alkamba Times, used with permission.

High Court Judge, Justice Kumba Sillah Camara, citing Section 188 of the criminal code and other laws of The Gambia, stated that the prosecution had satisfied the “burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt.” This, according to her, was achieved through material and corroborative evidence presented to the court depicting how the accused conspired and tortured Sandeng to death.

Justice Camara further told a packed courtroom that the accused persons fabricated a death certificate indicating that Sandeng died due to “shock and respiratory failure.” These critical sets of evidence set the basis that established the guilt of the accused persons in the concealment of murder. She revealed that evidence showed that the Junglers were responsible for the inhumane treatment meted on the victims. The judge adduced that Sheikh Omar Jeng and Yankuba Badjie were the main architects of excessive torture, which led to temporary and permanent damage to the surviving victims.

Spy chief Badjie and the four other former NIA intelligence operatives were equally sentenced to 5 to 10 years for various offenses set to run concurrently from the time spent in prison. The doctor Lamin Lang Sanyang was sentenced to 10 years for forgery. During the lengthy murder trial, which started in March 2017, another person accused, NIA's former deputy Director General and operation chief Leese Gomez, died, while another was withdrawn from the case. An additional defendant Haruna Suso was acquitted and discharged on all counts by the presiding judge.

Sandeng's family welcomes the verdict

Muhammed Sandeng, son of the late opposition leader, Solo Sandeng. Image by the Alkamba Times, used with permission.

The judgment was witnessed by a cross-section of people, including the family of the late Sandeng. Muhammed Sandeng, who led the advocacy to see his father's killers face justice, told Alkamba Times:

The judgment is quite diligently done, and the sentences are befitting. The perpetrators of the murder committed it with disdain and quite deliberately because they thought they were invincible until justice caught up with them. It signals that anybody holding power must not abuse power because the arms of justice are long.

Categories

Regions
Topics
Creative Commons License
A small portrait of The Alkamba Times
Written byThe Alkamba Times
A small portrait of Sainey Marenah
Written bySainey Marenah

Support our work

Global Voices stands out as one of the earliest and strongest examples of how media committed to building community and defending human rights can positively influence how people experience events happening beyond their own communities and national borders.

Please consider making a donation to help us continue this work.

Donate now

Recent Sub-Saharan Africa Stories

More »

Top World Stories

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved

Receive great stories from around the world directly in your inbox.

Sign up to receive the best of Global Voices!

Submitted addresses will be confirmed by email, and used only to keep you up to date about Global Voices and our mission. See our Privacy Policy for details.

Newsletter powered by Mailchimp (Privacy Policy and Terms).

* = required field
Email Frequency



No thanks, show me the site