In Russia, authorities filter information and algorithms help them

This interview with psychologist Christian Montag by Maxim Zagovora was originally published by Holod Magazine. Global Voices translated and republished the article with permission under a content-sharing agreement.

The book “New Gods” by Christian Montag, a psychologist and professor of Molecular Psychology at Ulm University in Germany, was released on July 29, 2023. According to the author, the “new gods” are online platforms and social networks that dictate to users whom to vote for, what to buy, and what to think. Holod spoke to Montag about the mechanisms of user manipulation and the role of social media algorithms in Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The interview has been edited for style and brevity.

Holod (H): In the preface to the Russian edition of “New Gods,” you mentioned that you are “very happy to see your book published in Russian.” Many of your colleagues do not share this sentiment and prohibit the publication of their books, films, or music in Russia. Why do you have a different perspective?

Кристиан Монтаг (КМ): Я понимаю проблему, о которой вы говорите. Да, с одной стороны, мы являемся свидетелями ужасного нападения России на Украину. Многие люди приравнивают российское правительство к российским гражданам и культуре. Но я думаю, что большинство обычных россиян не имеют никакого отношения к политике и они должны получать информацию о том, что происходит в мире. Я думаю, что моя книга очень важна для понимания того, как онлайн-платформы манипулируют нашим выбором. В наше ужасное время социальные сети особенно часто используются для дезинформации, и я думаю, что моя книга, изданная на русском, поможет пролить свет на некоторые механизмы, лежащие в основе социальных сетей, которые явно играют большую роль в войне России на украинской земле.

Christian Montag (CM): I understand the problem you're talking about. Yes, on one hand, we are witnessing the terrible Russian aggression against Ukraine. Many people have conflated the Russian people, Russian culture and the Russian state, considering them jointly responsible for everything. However, I believe that many Russians deserve to be informed about global events in the world. I consider my book to be of great importance for understanding how online platforms manipulate our choices. In these challenging times, social networks are particularly prone to disinformation. I believe that my book will shed light on some of the underlying mechanisms of social networks, which undoubtedly play a significant role in Russia's conflict in Ukraine.

H: You mention Russia's invasion of Ukraine only once in “New Gods,” in the preface. But do you see a connection between this war and the processes you describe in your book?

КМ: Я не упоминаю эту войну, потому что книга была написана до нападения России на Украину. Но там есть длинная глава, посвященная дезинформации и фейкам. Механизм их распространения универсален: социальные сети заинтересованы в том, чтобы пользователи проводили там больше времени: так люди оставляют больший цифровой след, информацию о своих интересах, которую потом можно использовать в любых целях. Платформы поняли, что затягивать людей, завладевать их вниманием проще всего, показывая им только то, что им нравится. Так работают алгоритмы. Представьте себе человека, который узнает новости только из своей ленты в социальной сети. У него есть некая картина мира, он связан с людьми, которые транслируют близкие ему идеи. И он каждый день получает им подтверждение. Вокруг его мировоззрения образуется эхокамера, или информационный пузырь, так это мнение постоянно усиливается и не меняется. Концепцию информационного пузыря давно критикуют, но она всё ещё работает, и работает прекрасно. В нынешней России ситуация такова, что медийный ландшафт зачищен, то есть фильтрацию осуществляет государство. И если человек приходит в соцсети с теми установками, которые получил от власти, то соцсети будут их только поддерживать. Кроме того, алгоритмы многих социальных сетей поощряют распространение фейковых новостей. Почему? Потому что фейковые новости, как правило, очень яркие, привлекают многих. А социальные сети в выигрыше, потому что люди проводят на платформе больше времени.

CM: I didn’t mention this war because the book was written before Russia's attack on Ukraine. However, there is a big chapter dedicated to disinformation and fake news. They spread the same way: social networks want their users to spend more time on their platforms, to leave a more extensive digital footprint that can be used for various purposes. Platforms have realized that capturing users’ attention is easiest by showing them content they prefer. That's how algorithms work. For example, consider an individual who gets the news only from his social media feed. He lives in his own world and connects with people who share similar ideas. So he lives within an echo chamber or information bubble. The concept of the information bubble has been criticized, but it still remains effective. In Russia, authorities filter information. If a person enters social media with pre-established filters in his head, social networks only support these views. Moreover, numerous social media algorithms tend to spread fake news. Why? Because fake news stimulates emotions, causing people to spend more time on the platform.

H: You're discussing the culpability of online platforms, which could be interpreted as an excuse for those who support the war. Like “they are merely victims of algorithms and propaganda.”

КМ: Ну, это упрощение. Я не говорю, что люди не несут ответственности. И тем не менее нельзя отрицать тот факт, что становится труднее получать правдивую информацию. Мне кажется, что сейчас в России доступ к альтернативным источникам информации требует больших усилий. Искать правду — это практически работа. Я знаю это по своему опыту жизни в Китае, где государство контролирует интернет. И даже когда вы отыскали альтернативу, вам ещё нужно каким-то образом отличить ложь от правды.

CM: Well, that's an oversimplification. I'm not saying that people are completely blameless. But we cannot deny the fact that it's difficult for people to access accurate information, especially in Russia. Seeking the truth is really hard work. I know this from my experience living in China, where the state controls the internet. And even if you find some alternative information, you still need to distinguish falsehood from truth.

H: You mentioned that certain people are more prone to believe in fake news. Who are these individuals?

КМ: Мы провели большое исследование, чтобы понять это. И один фактор оказался наиболее релевантным — доверие. Доверие к обществу и власти. Те, у кого доверия больше, лучше справлялись с различением настоящих новостей и фейковых, чем те, у кого доверия не было. Но наше исследование актуально для Германии. Я не знаю, что бы оно показало в России, где государство зачастую генерирует фейковые новости.

CM: We conducted an extensive study trying to understand this and one factor proved to be the most relevant: trust. Those who have greater trust in authorities and society demonstrate greater proficiency in distinguishing real news from fake news compared to those with lower trust level. Yet, this is a German study, and I don’t think that it’s relevant for Russia where the state often generates fake news.

H: Which social network is currently the most politicized?

КМ: Думаю, Twitter, который теперь называется просто X. Считаю, что это одна из самых политизированных платформ в мире.

CM: I think it's Twitter, now known as X. I consider it one of the most politicized platforms in the world.

H: What do you think about the changes on Twitter after it was bought by Elon Musk?

КМ: Я в целом не сторонник ситуации, когда таким сильным инструментом владеет один человек. Эти люди не понимают всю свою ответственность.

CM: I don’t like the situation where such a powerful tool is owned by a single individual. It's too much power. These individuals may not fully comprehend their responsibility.

H: You critique nearly all social networks and the internet as a whole. Yet, the whole idea of the internet creation was to have some space of real freedom. Where did we go wrong?

КМ: Давайте вернемся в 1990-е. Администрация Клинтона приняла Закон о телекоммуникации [речь о статье 230 этого закона, которая освобождает интернет-компании от ответственности за информацию, публикуемую пользователями на их платформах]. Много лет, вплоть до сегодняшнего дня, большие компании ссылаются на этот закон и говорят: «Смотрите, мы просто информационная инфраструктура, мы не несём ответственности за то, что люди здесь публикуют». Мы можем надеяться на технологическое решение. Можно изменить алгоритм, чтобы человеку показывалась информация с различных точек зрения.

CM: Let's go back to the 1990s. The Clinton administration passed the Telecommunications Act (Section 230, which frees internet companies from liability to moderate the content published by users on their platforms). For many years, up to the present, major corporations have cited this law, “look, we're merely informational infrastructure, we're not responsible for what people publish here.” We need a technological solution. It’s possible to change the algorithm, enabling individuals to see information from different perspectives.

H: Do you believe that someday the internet will return to the ideals of freedom, equality, and information accessibility?

КМ: Ученые сейчас много говорят о том, как должен выглядеть Web 3.0. Все хотят формировать будущее, и компании не исключение. И я думаю, что сейчас надо сделать так, чтобы наше будущее не оказалось в руках немногих избранных. Один из образов независимого будущего — свободное программное обеспечение для создания социальных сетей. Таким образом мы можем влиять на то, где находятся наши данные, куда мы хотим их поместить и зачем, с кем и на какой платформе мы хотим взаимодействовать. Мы видим в Европейском союзе Закон о цифровых услугах и Закон о цифровых рынках, которые уже позволяют регулировать деятельность крупных компаний и сервисов в сети. Надеюсь, они станут мощным инструментом, с помощью которого можно будет регулировать большие компании уже в ближайшем будущем. И это позволит расти более здоровым социальным сетям.