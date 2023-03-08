Podcast: Defeating gender inequality in Georgia with the Disruption Network Lab

This episode is a companion to this article about gender inequality in Georgia.

In this episode, Global Voices’ South Caucasus and Turkey Editor Arzu Geybullayeva interviews Maya Talakhadze and Ekaterine Khositashvili, the authors of an upcoming report within the scope of the “Defeating Gender Inequality” project in Georgia. The project is a joint initiative between the Disruption Network Lab and the Regional Development Hub-Caucasus. Joining them on the podcast is Emmy Thume, a journalist from Germany who visited Georgia in September and published a story about domestic violence in the country. Together, the three speakers shared their thoughts on the state of gender (in)equality in Georgia, the research findings of the report, and next steps.

This special episode of the Global Voices Podcast is in partnership with the Berlin-based Disruption Network Lab, with whom Global Voices has collaborated on several events and interviews. If you enjoyed this episode, please subscribe and tell your friends about us! You can also follow us on Twitter. The music in this podcast is from the track “Voyage” by NikMartken, from our extended Global Voices community.