Close

Support Global Voices

To stay independent, free, and sustainable, our community needs the help of friends and readers like you.

Donate now »

See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

Georgian PM gifted his wife part of a state-owned forest

National Agency of Public Registry transferred 5,958 square meters on lease to the wife of PM.
A small portrait of OC Media
Written byOC Media
Posted 25 January 2022 10:31 GMT

A screenshot of the Prime Minister of Georgia, Irakli Gharibashvili addressing the United Nations General Debate, 76th Session, United Nations YouTube channel.

This article was first published on OC Media. An edited version is republished here under a content partnership agreement.

Georgia’s National Agency of Public Registry transferred ownership of nearly 5,960 square meters of state-owned land to Nunu Tamazashvili, the wife of acting Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Gharibashvili, on December 28. The request was made by the National Forestry Agency and has angered citizens and environmentalists all over the world.

The transfer was originally reported by the Pirveli TV channel, alleging that the land was Gharibashvili's New Years’ gift to his wife.

The land is a part of the State Forest Fund in the central Georgian municipality of Borjomi.

Pirveli reported that the land was directly adjacent to a house being built by the family. They said the site had previously been entirely fenced off, except for the part connecting the new house with the forest, suggesting it was known in advance that the land would be granted to them.

The land has been leased to Tamazashvili for 49 years, and she will pay GEL 6,256 (USD 2,000) annually for it. According to the terms of the lease, Tamazashvili will be allowed to set up a “temporary gazebo” for “sports and recreational purposes.”

“Resort, recreational, sport, and other cultural-recreational purposes” are among several criteria under which protected forests under the Georgian Forest Fund are allowed to be leased to third parties.

On January 23, the National Forestry Agency issued a statement on Facebook insisting that an auction for the land announced in December was open to everyone and that the lease included a list of obligations for lease-holders.

The Agency added that since 2021, they had leased 256 square kilometers from the State Forest Fund.

This is not the first time, Gharibashvili and his family stand accused of misusing power.

Gharibashvili previously served as prime minister between 2013–2015, before abruptly resigning from his post and politics in late 2015. He was reappointed into the premiership again in February 2021.

While he did not explain his departure from politics at the time, it became apparent that his mentor, ex-Prime Minister and founder of the ruling Georgian Dream Party, Bidzina Ivanishvili, was discontent with some of Gharibashvili’s relatives, hinting at possible corruption.

In April 2020, several months after his return to politics as Defense Minister, Radio Free Europe reported that Gharibashvili had failed to declare his and his wife’s collection of luxury wristwatches, which exceeded GEL 500,000 (USD 160,000) in value.

According to a November 2021 press release by the Caucasus Environmental NGO Network (CENN), the Human Rights Centre, and the Green Movement of Georgia, the Georgian Forest Fund has lost 500 square kilometers of forest over the last five years.

Categories

Regions
Topics
Creative Commons License
A small portrait of OC Media
Written byOC Media

Support our work

Global Voices stands out as one of the earliest and strongest examples of how media committed to building community and defending human rights can positively influence how people experience events happening beyond their own communities and national borders.

Please consider making a donation to help us continue this work.

Donate now

Recent Central Asia & Caucasus Stories

More »

Top World Stories

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved

Receive great stories from around the world directly in your inbox.

Sign up to receive the best of Global Voices!

Submitted addresses will be confirmed by email, and used only to keep you up to date about Global Voices and our mission. See our Privacy Policy for details.

Newsletter powered by Mailchimp (Privacy Policy and Terms).

* = required field
Email Frequency



No thanks, show me the site