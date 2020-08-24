Here's why this feminist philosopher has high hopes for Belarus’ protests

Despite the government's hopes, protesters in Belarus aren't losing hope. When longtime President Alyaksandr Lukashenka attempted to secure a sixth consecutive term during elections on August 9, many citizens were enraged by plausible accusations of electoral fraud. Hundreds of thousands have taken to the country's streets and squares in its largest demonstrations since independence from the Soviet Union in 1991. They demand nothing less than the resignation of Lukashenka, who has denounced the protest movement with increasingly belligerent language. The police have responded to them with rubber bullets and mass arrests.

Women have stood at the forefront of these protests, and international media from The Washington Post to The Guardian have taken notice. The “women in white” stand off against riot police, brandishing bouquets of flowers, as they demand Lukashenka's resignation. These optics are doubtlessly linked to the role of Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Lukashenka's main challenger who officially received ten percent of the vote compared to Lukashenka's 90 percent. Tsikhanouskaya, who is married to a popular blogger whose own presidential bid was annulled, has since fled to neighbouring Lithuania, where she has established a coordination council for the Belarusian opposition and urges the world not to recognise the legitimacy of Lukashenka's rule.

This coordination council includes several public figures from Belarusian public life, many of whom still remain in Belarus and take part in the protests. One of them is the feminist and political philosopher Olga Shparaga, a professor at the Minsk Institute of the Humanities in the Belarusian capital. I spoke to her about the role women are playing in Belarus’ crucial political moment, as well as her hopes for the future. The interview has been edited for style and brevity.



ME: What motivated you to get involved in this protest movement, and could you explain your role in the newly formed Coordinating Council of the Opposition?

О.Ш.: Первая встреча Координационного совета прошла 19 августа, на ней был избран президиум и определены важнейшие направления работы Совета. Однако 20 августа из Генпрокуратуры Беларуси сообщили, что в связи с созданием Координационного совета возбуждено уголовное дело по статье 361 Уголовного кодекса Беларуси. Непонятно, что это значит для Совета и его участниц и участников, но и по этой причине, и по причине ограниченного времени, Совет только возник, – пока мне сложно говорить о своей роли, или о том, чем я буду заниматься в нем. Очень надеюсь, что Совет продолжит свою работу, и я в нее включусь. Что меня мотивировало участвовать в этих протестах? Кроме острого недовольства авторитарным режимом, разделяемого с другими беларусками и беларусами, для меня очень важен главный посыл этой предвыборной кампании, выборов и протестов – только вместе мы можем изменить ситуацию в нашей стране. Эту позицию отстаивал штаб одного из кандидатов Виктора Бабарико (который с 18 июня находится в тюрьме), а затем объединенный штаб Светланы Тихановской, Марии Колесниковой и Вероники Цепкало. И ее постоянно озвучивает Мария Колесникова. Мое понимание действенной, а не номинальной демократии связано с широким политическим участием, с децентрализацией, самоуправлением на всех уровнях и пониманием политиков и лидерок_в как «одних из нас», а общества – как сетей горизонтального сотрудничества. То, как работала команда объединенного штаба, например, через сообщество «Честные люди» (https://honest-people.by), стало подтверждением, что «мы вместе» существует не только на словах. Но это сообщество только один пример. Такие сообщества теперь повсюду – в кафе «Зерно» в соседнем доме сейчас проходит выставка о росте коллективного самосознания; мои друзья в Бресте работают со множеством других людей над созданием Брестского общественного совета; волонтерки_ы сидят на телефонах психологической помощи пострадавшим от насилия и пыток, и так далее и тому подобное. Это бесконечный список, в котором – миллионы людей, и всем им не нужны лидерки_ы и политики, потому что они сами – ответственные и связанные сетями солидарности акторы.

OS: The first meeting of the Coordination Council was held on August 19, during which members of the presidium were elected and the trajectories of its work decided upon. However on August 20, the Belarusian General Prosecutor's Office announced that a criminal case had been opened in connection with the Coordination Council under Article 361 of the criminal code. It is not yet clear what exactly this means for the council, its members and participants. But alongside the fact that the council has only existed for a short period of time, this case is one reason why it is difficult for me to talk about my role or what exactly it will entail. I really hope that the council will continue its work, and that I will be involved in it. What motivated me? I share with other Belarusians a deep dissatisfaction with the authoritarian regime. And the main message of this election campaign and these protests is very important to me: we can only change our country's situation together. This position was supported by the campaign headquarters of Viktor Babaryka (who has been in prison since June 18), then by the joint campaign headquarters of Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Maria Kalesnikova, and Veronika Tsepkalo. Today it is constantly stressed by Maria Kalesnikova [the only one of the latter three politicians still in Belarus – ed.] In my understanding, actual rather than nominal democracy is associated with broad political participation, decentralisation, self-government at all levels, a conception of politicians and political leaders as “one of us”, and society as a network of horizontal cooperation. The way that the joint headquarters’ team managed to work together, for example through the Honest People community, confirms that “we are together” is not merely a slogan. But this community is just one example. Such initiatives can now be found everywhere: an exhibition about this growth in collective self-awareness is currently being held next door to the Zerno cafe; my friends in Brest are working to create the Brest Public Council. Volunteers man the phones to provide psychological assistance to victims of violence and torture. This is an endless list of millions of people, they don't only need leaders and politicians, because they are themselves responsible actors, connected by networks of solidarity.

ME: Much has been said about how Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya has been covered in the international press. Several publications have introduced her as a “housewife” (itself misleading since she is also a trained English teacher) but she is probably more prominent than her husband, the blogger Syarhei Tsikhanouski. What are your thoughts on the issue?

О.Ш.: Светлана Тихановская сыграла и продолжает играть очень важную роль как одна из видных акторок протестов и перемен. На наших глазах она стала политиком, т.е. той, кто готова брать ответственность за большое сообщество – всю страну. Поскольку Сергей Тихановский был задержан еще 29 мая, мне сложно судить о нем как о политике, у него не хватило времени показать себя в этом качестве. С одной стороны, Светлана Тихановская стала символом того, что политиком может стать практически каждый человек. С другой стороны, все же это образованная и очень открытая и искренняя женщина, а это значит, речь об определенном типе политика. Эти ее качества – открытость, искренность и готовность к самопожертвованию, – думаю, сыграли существенную роль для признания ее обществом. Она говорила с обществом на одном языке – сопереживания и со-участия. Я очень рада, что наше общество откликнулось именно на этот язык/дискурс.

OS: Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya has played and continues to play a very important role as one of the most prominent actors in the protests and the movement for change. She has become a politician before our very eyes, by which I mean she is somebody who is ready to take responsibility for a large community – the entire country. Given that [her husband] Syarhei Tsikhanousky was detained on May 29, it is hard for me to judge his merits as a politician. He simply did not have enough time to prove himself in that capacity. On one hand, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya has come to symbolise the fact that almost any person can become a politician. On the other hand, she is a well-educated, sincere, and very open woman, which means that she is a distinct kind of politician. These qualities: openness, sincerity, and readiness for sacrifice, played an important role in the recognition Belarusian society has shown towards her. She has demonstrated those very traits in how she engaged with the people: empathy and participation. I am very glad that our society responded so well to that discourse.

ME: Nevertheless, despite the sexism shown against her by Lukashenka personally, there is the fact that she has also used some “gender essentialist” tropes in her own campaign. She has played the mother who wants to be left alone to care for her family but has been thrust into the spotlight by need and circumstance. To what extent is this framing feminist or not?

О.Ш.: О феминистском измерении фигуры Светланы Тихановской я бы говорила в смысле impowerment(а) женщин. В беларусском обществе много женщин активисток, женщин в общественных организациях, в сфере независимой культуры. Но они часто не видны, поскольку мужчины остаются на руководящих позициях и поддерживают друг друга, в том числе в СМИ, значительно больше, чем женщин или женщины друг друга. Светлана Тихановская как символ выхода в сферу публичности служит мощным мотиватором для роста решительности других женщин. И я очень надеюсь, что мужчины это также понимают, уважают и принимают во внимание. Однако я не считаю верным и правильным рассматривать Светлану Тихановскую только как единичную фигуру. Для усиления ее позиция огромную, если не решающую роль сыграло возникновения 16 июля объединенного штаба: три женщины, – кроме Светланы, еще Мария Колесникова, глава штаба Виктора Бабарико, и Вероника Цепкало, представляющая своего мужа, также участвовавшего в предвыборной компании и вынужденного из-за преследований уехать из страны, – сделали то, что не удавалось оппозиционным политикам в Беларуси на протяжении 26 лет, создав объединенный штаб с поддержкой в виде всего общества! Это придало сил и энергии Светлане Тихановской, и в этом смысле я также говорила бы о ней как о коллективном субъекте, своего рода ассамблеи (assembly) в духе Джудит Батлер. И вот внутри этого коллективного субъекта мы видим более четкую феминистскую позицию – Марии Колесниковой сказала о том, что она феминистка в одном из интервью. Понятно, что это не тот феминизм, о котором размышляет сегодня Нэнси Фрезер, или та же Батлер – где речь идет о полноценном, всестороннем и реальном равенстве женщин (я писала про эту повестку тут например). Речь, скорее, о формировании нового коллективного женского субъекта в Беларуси, который является образцом для солидаризации, ненасильственного сопротивления и горизонтального сотрудничества всего общества.

OS: When it comes to understanding Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya's role in a feminist sense, I would rather speak of women's empowerment. There are many female activists in Belarusian society, women in public organisations or in independent culture. But they are seldom visible, as men remain in leadership positions and support each other, including in the media, much more than women do for each other. Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya is therefore a powerful motivator for other women, helping them become more determined. And I really hope that men can understand and respect this. However, I don't think it's quite correct to see Tsikhanouskaya as a single figure. The joint headquarters created on July 16 played a huge if not decisive role in strengthening her position. This is led by two other women alongside Sviatlana: Maria Kalesnikova, who led the campaign headquarters for [opposition candidate] Viktor Babaryka and Veronika Tsepkala who represents her husband, who also ran in the election campaign and was forced to leave the country due to persecution. They have achieved what Belarus’ opposition politicians were unable to manage for 26 years: they created a united headquarters with support from across society! This gave strength and a boost to Tsikhanouskaya; in this sense I would speak of her as a collective subject, an assembly in the spirit of [the philosopher] Judith Butler. The feminist position can be more clearly seen in this collective subject. After all, Maria Kalesnikova has referred to herself in an interview as a feminist. It's clear that is is not the kind of feminism which Nancy Fraser talks about today, or even the feminism of Butler. These both concern the complete, comprehensive, and real equality of women in all spheres (I have written about this agenda here, for example). It is rather about the formation of a new collective female subject in Belarus, as a model for solidarity, nonviolent resistance, and horizontal cooperation across society.

ME: There is a strong juxtaposition between the image of the patriarchal president Lukashenka and the women in white. What are your thoughts on the effectiveness of this form of “gendered protest” in the context of patriarchal social norms?

О.Ш.: Я не скажу, что беларусское общество такое уж консервативное. Так, исследование ценностей нашего общества 2019 года, проведенное Research Center IPM, показало, что 90% граждан осуждают насилие в семье. Однако если мы обратимся к общественным организациям, то увидим типичный для значительного числа современных, поляризованных обществ раскол между (правыми) консерваторами и приверженцами эмансипации. А большинство партий, которые были основаны еще в 1990е, позиционируют сегодня себя как право-центристы. Однако у них очень небольшая поддержка в обществе! А вот Светлану Тихановскую и объединенный штаб поддержало чуть ли не все общество.

OS: I wouldn't say that Belarusian society is really so conservative. For example, a survey of social values conducted by the IPM Research Centre in 2019 showed that 90 percent of citizens condemn domestic violence. However, if we turn to social organisations then we see a split between (right-wing) conservatives on the one hand and those who stand for full emancipation on the other. Such a split is typical for many modern, polarised societies. Most of the political parties founded back in the 1990s position themselves today as right-centrists. However, they have very scant support in society today! In contrast, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya and the joint headquarters are supported by almost the whole society.

ME: It seems to me that there has been some evolution of female roles in the protest. Women are no longer seen as passive supporters of their husbands or sons, whose role it is to sew flags or to visit them in prison. Just as Tsikhanouskaya is no longer “the blogger’s wife,” but a political actor in her own right. Are we seeing the emergence of women as citizens, rather than women as the wives of politically engaged citizens, in popular discourse in Belarus? Could this female empowerment be the basis for a new feminist awareness in Belarusian public life?

О.Ш.: Отсюда я делаю вывод, что в нашем обществе есть предпосылки для поддержки широкого феминистского движения и феминисткой повестки. Это не значит, что их представительницам_ям не придется бороться за свои ценности и их воплощение в моральных и правовых нормах (например, в Законе о противодействии насилию в семье, за который в Беларуси борется в первую очередь такая кампания, как «Маршируй, детка!»). Однако мне очень хочется надеяться, что после беларусской революции с женским лицом и обществу, и участницам феминистского движения и повестки это будет делать легче.

OS: That leads me to conclude that there are the prerequisites for Belarusian society to support a broad feminist movement and a feminist agenda. This does not mean that representatives of such movements will not have to fight for their values and embedding those values in moral and legal norms (for example, the need for a law against domestic violence, for which activists launched the ‘March, baby!’ campaign.) However, I really want to hope that after this Belarusian revolution with a female face, things will become easier for members of the feminist movement and for society at large.

ME: What is the significance of Chaim Sutin's painting “Eva” to the protests?

О.Ш.: Для меня «Ева» была важна по нескольким причинам. Во-первых, это работа из коллекции «Парижской школы», которая сформировалась в Париже выехавшими в начале 20-го века с территории Беларуси еврейскими художниками. Самый известный ее представитель – Марк Шагал. Для меня это символ пост-национальной, многокультурной Беларуси. Во-вторых, конечно же, с первой минуты «Ева» стала для меня символом, лицом политически и социально активных женщин в Беларуси. В этой коллекции много работ, но именно Ева – не та, на которую смотрят, а та, которая смотрит сама; сложившая руки так, словно требует отчета о своей деятельности других; строгая и серьезная, – стала символом всей, арестованной 14 июня арт-коллекции Белгазпромбанка. И этот облик Евы – субъекта взгляда и оценки – опять же поддержали не только беларусские женщины, связанные с искусством, но и мужчины, – например, Николай Халезин из беларусского «Свободного театра» в Лондоне или Никита Монич, написавший о Еве стихотворение, за которое он лишился работы экскурсовода в Беларусском Национальном художественном музее в Минске. Значит, «Ева» ответила на запросы людей, связанных с культурой, а затем и более широкого круга людей, что, на мой взгляд, сыграло свою роль и для формирования объединенного штаба – солидаризация вокруг Евы показала потенциал женского политического участия для солидаризации и протестов в Беларуси.

OS: For me, Eva is important for several reasons. Firstly, it is a painting from the Paris School, which was formed at the start of the 20th century by Jewish emigres from the territory of modern Belarus. It is most famously represented by Marc Chagall. For me, this is a symbol of a post-national and multicultural Belarus. Secondly, of course, from quite early on Eva became a powerful symbol for me; the face of the politically and socially active women of Belarus. There are many works in this collection, but Eva is not one which is looked at – she is one who looks herself. She is strict and serious, she folds her arms, as though she demands us to account for our own actions. Eva became the symbol of the art collection of Belgazprombank, whose top management was arrested on June 14 [this arrest was widely considered politically motivated, as the long-time CEO of the bank was the opposition candidate Viktar Babaryka – ed.] This perception of Eva – the subject of much scrutiny and consideration – was supported not only by Belarusian women in the world of art, but also by men such as Nikolai Khalezin from the Belarusian Free Theatre in London or Nikita Monich, who lost his job as a tour guide at the Belarusian National Art Gallery in Minsk after he wrote a poem dedicated to Eva. Thus “Eva” first appealed to people in the cultural world, and then to a much wider circle which, in my opinion, played a role in the formation of a united opposition headquarters. This solidarity around Eva demonstrated the potential for women's political participation, for solidarity, and for the potential of the protests in Belarus as a whole.

ME: What are your hopes and predictions for the future? Can there be any hope of de-escalation?

О.Ш.: Когда мне удается дистанцироваться от происходящего, я вижу, какую огромную работу проделало наше общество: совсем недавно мы сомневались, выйдет ли 100 тыс на улицы Минска – вышло больше; потом волновались, будут ли забастовки на гос предприятиях – они начались и продолжаются; нас поразили регионы, и так далее и тому подобное. Поэтому мы верим в победу, однако остаемся и реалистами – думаем про то, что революция может затянуться, и нам предстоит работа. Однако, я очень надеюсь, и вижу признаки этого, что общество готово и к ней – как большая децентрализованная горизонтальная сеть солидарности и взаимопомощи.