Close

Support Global Voices

To stay independent, free, and sustainable, our community needs the help of friends and readers like you.

Donate now »

See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

New network of journalists vows to promote press freedom and independent media in Cambodia

Posted 18 December 2019 6:50 GMT

Members of the Cambodian Journalists Alliance during the launching event. Source: Facebook

More than 200 participants attended the launching of the Cambodian Journalists Alliance (CamboJA) on 13 December 2019 in the capital city of Phnom Penh.

CamboJA aims to promote press freedom, freedom of expression and professionalism in Cambodia’s media sector.

It is a membership network of journalists registered at the government’s Information Ministry. It now has nearly 100 members who are freelance, staff, and even citizen journalists.

The idea of establishing a network of journalists came from a meeting organized in February 2019 when 20 professional journalists discussed the media situation and the issues facing journalists in Cambodia. They agreed to hold a weekly meeting in order to plan the formation of CamboJA.

Nop Vy, CamboJA’s board chairman, highlighted the objectives of the network through an email interview with this author:

We plan to improve professionalism through capacity building, raise awareness about the code of ethics, and provide technical support and training to local media.

Nop Vy, who is also part of the Cambodian Center for Independent Media, mentioned the importance of protecting independent media:

We are going to monitor and document the cases of violence against the work of journalists. We will address the lack of access to independent information from Cambodia through the development of a new news media platform. We will also provide legal and mental health support to journalists in order to assure their safety and well-being.

The news website was also launched which featured stories about journalists facing threats and persecution.

Cambodia’s media has faced difficulties in recent years after the Hun Sen government, which has been in power for more than three decades, charged several independent radio and news outlets over licensing and tax issues. Critics said this was tantamount to a crackdown on independent reporting.

Another prominent case related to press freedom is the espionage charge filed against two former reporters of Radio Free Asia. Media groups in and outside of Cambodia have often cited the case to remind the government to stop criminalizing the work of journalists.

Civil society groups welcomed the launching of CamboJA.

Chak Sopheap of the Cambodian Center for Human Rights lauded the establishment of CamboJA while noting some of the challenges facing the media sector:

The introduction of CamboJA is therefore a vital progression for independent journalism. I wish to congratulate CamboJA on their launch and the quality of the work they are already producing. While CamboJA may begin to fill some of the gaps in Cambodia’s free media, the gaps remain numerous and cavernous. Our free press is insufficiently protected and is under constant threat. The use of the courts to harass journalists is an unacceptable tactic to silence and threaten those who speak critically about the government and it must be stopped immediately if we are to protect our fundamental right to free speech.

Creative Commons License
Written byMong Palatino

Support our work

Global Voices stands out as one of the earliest and strongest examples of how media committed to building community and defending human rights can positively influence how people experience events happening beyond their own communities and national borders.

Please consider making a donation to help us continue this work.

Donate now

Recent East Asia Stories

More »

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved