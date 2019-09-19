Close

Support Global Voices

To stay independent, free, and sustainable, our community needs the help of friends and readers like you.

Donate now »

See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

Azerbaijanis wary about new ‘morality police’

The controversial patrols aim to curb sex tourism in Baku
Posted 19 September 2019 21:33 GMT

A police patrol in central Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. Photo: Wikimedia Commons, 2019. CC BY SA 3.0

On September 2, residents of Baku were informed that a new kind of police force would be patrolling the streets of the Azerbaijani capital. Local media outlets cited a statement by the Baku City Main Police Department according to which the authorities have decided to take “complex preventive measures” against issues “contrary to public moral values and national mentality.” The decision was allegedly taken after several complaints were made by residents to the police department.

Azerbaijan has been ruled by President Ilham Aliyev since 2003. The Aliyev family's business interests are internationally renowned; the glamour and glitz of their lifestyle feature in international magazines and journalistic investigations alike. But back home, appeals to conservative “national values and mentality” remain a widespread method of shaming Azerbaijanis for inappropriate behaviour, whatever that might be.

So it is no surprise that when the capital city's police made this announcement, it caused a backlash from the progressive residents of Baku. What were these moral values that demanded protection from the police? What defined the national mentality in this particular context, and what constitutes a violation of these morals and values?

“Does it mean that a woman wearing a short dress or a couple holding hands is immoral?” asked lawyer Samira Aghayeva in an interview with Azadliq Radio, the Azerbaijani service of Radio Free Europe. Aghayeva continued that the authorities provided no reference to what exactly constitutes a violation of “national mentality,” which she believes shows that the police themselves do not know how they will handle such cases.

In the absence of a clear legal framework, there are fears that the police could simply harass citizens in the name of “public morality,” on whatever grounds they see fit. This would follow the precedent of the police acting as a watchdog of public morality, as in Saudi Arabia, Iran, or Malaysia.

MeydanTV, an independent media platform operating in exile, published a caricature by Gunduz Aghayev mocking the “morality policemen.” Azerbaijanis were quick to share their scepticism on social media networks:

They are creating “morality police”. They will be measuring the length of skirts on Torgovaya [a major pedestrian street in Baku]

It soon became clear that the introduction of “morality police” was really about monitoring one very specific industry: sex workers and sex tourism in Azerbaijan.
In a September 14 statement, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs appeared to backtrack, announcing that dedicated “morality police” would not appear in Baku after all. Instead, special patrols identifiable by their dress code would be responsible for “removing women of easy virtue who offer tourists sexual services” from the city centre.

The state statistical office does not provide the number of individuals employed by this specific industry. According to UNAIDS database, in 2018 the number of sex workers in Azerbaijan was estimated at 32,000, a rise of over 5,000 since 2011. Over the same period, Baku residents started to actively criticise the perceived rise of prostitution in their city.

But in a country where police are notorious for corruption and past attempts to curb prostitution and other illegal activities have proved futile, the success rates of new special units seem questionable. In authoritarian Azerbaijan, the police have long helped carry out repression and surveillance of dissidents and opposition activists. If anything, the role of Azerbaijan's police has just been upgraded to interfere even more in people’s personal lives — all to resolve a problem which is by no means new.

In fact, many of the experts who have spoken on the recent development agree that introducing morality police is unlikely to lead to a decrease in sex work. Instead, they say, the authorities should be coming up with solutions for the real reasons that drive people into the sex industry; they must address underlying causes such as a lack of good education, wage inequality, and poor economic opportunities.

Which all begs the question: where is the morality in the morality police?

We don't need morality police. We need moral police.

Creative Commons License
Written byArzu Geybullayeva

Support our work

Global Voices stands out as one of the earliest and strongest examples of how media committed to building community and defending human rights can positively influence how people experience events happening beyond their own communities and national borders.

Please consider making a donation to help us continue this work.

Donate now

Recent Central Asia & Caucasus Stories

More »

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved

Receive great stories from around the world directly in your inbox.

Sign up to receive the best of Global Voices!

Submitted addresses will be confirmed by email, and used only to keep you up to date about Global Voices and our mission. See our Privacy Policy for details.

Newsletter powered by Mailchimp (Privacy Policy and Terms).

* = required field
Email Frequency



No thanks, show me the site