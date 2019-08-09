Close

Tokyo Interlopers provides a glimpse of life in Japan from a foreign perspective

Posted 9 August 2019 11:33 GMT
Image courtesy Tokyo Interlopers. Used with permission.

Describing itself as “a compendium of stories, snapshots of foreigners and mixed-race people in Japan,” Tokyo Interlopers focuses on immigrant workers, trainees, international students, expats, visitors and others who live in Japan's capital city.

Founded by Isaac “Tac” Aquino, Tokyo Interlopers regular publishes short profiles and interviews of people from a variety of backgrounds are regularly published on the Tokyo Interlopers website, and are then shared with over 10,000 followers on Facebook, and on Instagram and Twitter. Shorter, self-contained profiles are also shared on social media as well:

Foreign residents continue to transform Tokyo into a multicultural, multi-ethnic city. It's estimated that people from more than 180 countries reside in the Tokyo metropolitan region, and that one in eight residents of Shinjuku, large ward in central Tokyo, are foreign nationals. Some of their stories are happy, while other interviewees share some of the challenges they experience as they reside in Japan.

Tokyo Interlopers also pays special attention to the stories of Japanese women who must deal with challenging working environments or grueling commutes.

The full archive of Tokyo Interlopers profiles provides a fascinating glimpse of life in the Japanese metropolis from a foreign perspective. If you live in Tokyo, you can also share your own story via the Tokyo Interlopers contact page.

Written byNevin Thompson

