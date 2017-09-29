A 20 Billion Dollar Trade Agreement Between China and Guinea Raises Concerns

Leaders of BRICS nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) gathered in Xiamen, China as the five rising emerging economies for the ninth annual summit held from 3-5 September 2017. Alongside this conference, Ibrahim Kassory Fofana, Guinean Minister of State in charge of public-private partnerships, announced a framework trade agreement between China and Guinea.

This 20 billion dollar agreement will finance significant infrastructure projects over a 20 year period from 2017 until 2036. The deal constitutes an agreement through which Chinese investment will be repaid in exchange for allowing Chinese companies to undertake mining projects in Guinea, raising concerns among Guineans about its terms.

The Office of the President in Guinea has published a press release in an attempt to clarify the terms of the agreement; however, as noted by Diallo Boubacar on the site Africaguinee.com, details have not yet been made known. Several opposition leaders, including François Bourouno voiced their concern:

L’accord de financement (20 milliards de dollars Us) signé mardi dernier entre la Guinée et la Chine suscite des interrogations ! Alors qu’il prévoit notamment des financements pour la construction d’infrastructures contre des ressources minières couvrant une période de 20 ans, dans les rangs de l’opposition on s’interroge. “On apprend que c’est un accord mixte qui contient des prêts et des dons. Mais on ne sait ce qui représente des prêts, quelles sont les conditionnalités, le taux et les modalités de remboursement ainsi que tous les éléments de contrepartie. Les dons non plus, on ne sait pas la définition qu’on leur donne. Il y a autant d’interrogations comme ça”

The trade deal (worth 20 billion USD) signed last Tuesday between Guinea and China has raised some concerns. Although it is anticipated that this deal will, for the most part, finance infrastructure projects in exchange for mining resources over a 20 year period, we, in the opposition party, have our doubts. “We understand it is a mixed agreement, consisting of loans and gifts. However what we don't know is what the loans will entail, such as the repayment rates, the terms and conditions, as well as the compensation details. Nor do we know how the gifts will be defined. As such, there are many questions we need to ask.”

In 2016, the mining sector accounted for 98.97% of Guinea's exports (compared to 84.12% in 2015). Trains carrying ore can comprise up to 120 cars, emitting an infernal noise as well as dust clouds stretching from the extraction site all the way to the port.

Nevertheless, Guineans hope this sector will bring improvements to their living conditions, unlike the farming sector, which has been almost totally neglected. While Guinea has vast agricultural potential due to its varied climate and many rivers, the country is known as a “geological scandal” due to the disparity between the wealth of untapped resources and the poverty of its citizens.

Guinean blogger Jeanne Fofana from kababachir.com has raised doubts regarding additional debt representing more than 50% of the national debt, which already constitutes 48% of the gross domestic product (GDP). She concludes:

Les Guinéens veulent une amélioration substantielle de leurs conditions de vie. Avancer des milliards USD et vanter les mérites d’Alpha Condé frise tout bonnement de la démagogie : « On parle de ces montants, le Guinéen reste sceptique et il a raison ! Parce que cela ne se traduit pas dans l’amélioration de son quotidien. La seule manière de traduire cela dans l’amélioration de sa vie, est qu’il ait du travail. » Les Guinéens se sentent floués.

Guineans want to see a marked improvement in their living conditions. Simply providing billions of dollars and extolling the virtues of Alpha Condé [The Guinean President], quite frankly, borders on populism: “when talking about these kinds of amounts of money, the average Guinean remains sceptical, and with good cause! Because for them, this does not translate to an improvement in their daily life. The only way to convert this into bettering their lives is by providing employment.” Guineans are feeling deceived.

In an article by Radio France Internationale, RFI, Amadou Bah from the non-governmental organization (N.G.O.) Action Mine Guinée expresses his concerns:

Mais aucune précision n’est faite sur la quantité de ressources attribuée… Est-ce que ça ne va décourager les autres investisseurs des autres multinationales qui veulent avoir des concessions en Guinée ? Est-ce que ça ne serait pas de gré à gré ? Est-ce que la valeur des infrastructures va refléter la valeur du minerai qui sera exporté ? Pour le moment, nous restons suspendus aux lèvres du gouvernement qui a négocié cela, sans beaucoup donner de détails.

However there has not been, as of yet, any clarification as to the quantity of the resources allocated. Will this not just discourage investors from other multinationals from seeking concessions in Guinea? Will this be by mutual agreement? Will the value of the infrastructure be equal to that of the minerals to be exported? At the moment, we are hanging on the government's every word as they negotiate this without providing many details.

Guinean netizens speak out

Guinean citizens have taken to Facebook to voice their doubts. The first bauxite exploitation in Guinea took place in 1937, but Guineans are still amongst the poorest in West Africa. Siradiou Paraya Bah, a resident of Conakry joins the debate by posting on the wall of influential Guinean blogger Sidikiba Keita to ask what lessons can be learned from the past:

Peut-on avoir connaissance du contenu exact de ces accords de financement Chine-Guinée?

Quel bilan faire des décennies d'exploitation de la bauxite en Guinée?

Quelles leçons pourra-t-on en tirer?