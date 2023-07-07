IciCongo: Portrait of a young online channel that wants to ‘Tell the story of Congo differently’

In the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a channel is striving to stand out from the rest by promoting an editorial policy that brings to the fore daily life as really lived by the majority of Congolese in the region.

According to Reporters Without Borders’ (RSF) 2023 Index of countries where freedom of expression is restricted, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) comes 124th out of 180 countries, with a score of 48.55. Compared to the year 2022 when it was 125th, the country has taken a modest step forward. According to the same source, the country of Félix Tshisekedi, president since 2019, hosts 540 newspapers including 177 television channels, over 4,000 radio stations and 36 online media channels.

But the political context of crises and conflicts that, as this report from the International Crisis Group explains, have rocked the DRC for several years, are obliging the largest country in Sub-Saharan Africa to adopt a new press law which came into force on April 4, 2023.

This law has been well received by press freedom defence NGOs for its would-be liberal credentials, as the radio news network RFI explains:

Elle fait obligation aux détenteurs de l’information publique de pouvoir la donner aux journalistes. Ce qui permettra aux journalistes d’accéder à toutes les informations, y compris les informations qui concernent les élections, et de protéger ses sources.

It places an obligation on public information repositories to be available to journalists. This will allow journalists access to all types of information, including those relating to elections, and to protect its sources.

It is within this media environment that IciCongo has been born. Global Voices chatted via Whatsapp with its founder Umbo Salama, journalist and maître assistant (assistant lecturer) in the Department of Information and Communication Sciences at the University of the Assumption in Congo (UAC). He explains the context in which this platform was born, its challenges and its future perspectives.

Jean Sovon (JS): Give us an account of the history, the specific content, and the regional aspect of IciCongo in such a huge country!



Umbo Salama (US) : Je suis parti de quelques constats. D’abord, c’est la manière dont les médias étrangers parlent de l’actualité de la RDC. Ils en parlent comme si le pays traversait des situations apocalyptiques : corruption, guerre, conflits inter-ethniques, pauvreté, famine, viols, vols, pillages… Pourtant, à côté de cette situation chaotique, il y a aussi des initiatives de survie et qui sont peu rapportées dans les médias. Je me suis dit, parler de ces initiatives peut donner un plus dans la pratique du journalisme en RDC. D’où notre slogan « Raconter le Congo autrement ». L’autre constat, est le traitement de l’information par des médias en ligne de la RDC. De nombreux médias ont tendance à diffuser l’information comme s'ils étaient en concurrence avec des agences de presse ou les réseaux sociaux. Des déclarations ou des activités de personnalités, des communiqués de presse constituent la majeure partie des informations. Les médias semblent ainsi jouer le rôle d'outils de propagande de certaines personnalités. Il fallait donc un espace pour des informations diversifiées afin que la population comprenne elle-même sa situation, son environnement, trouve de l’inspiration et puisse prendre des décisions pour son propre épanouissement. Des amis qui sont dans le domaine du développement Web m’ont aidé à créer le site. Début juin 2021, nous avons publié les premiers articles en ligne sur www.icicongo.net avec comme priorité de raconter comment les populations se débrouillent pour survivre dans cet univers présenté souvent sous un aspect apocalyptique. Nous parlons de l'économie, de l'agriculture et de la lutte contre le réchauffement climatique, des questions de santé de reproduction, de santé publique, mais aussi de justice, de parcours humains ainsi que du développement de la sphère médiatique. En deux ans d’existence, IciCongo a déjà remporté deux prix : le mini-concours de septembre 2022 de l’International center for Journalist (ICFJ) à travers le Forum Pamela Awards sur le reportage des crises mondiales grâce à l’article : « Mieux informer sur le terrorisme et l’extrémisme pour stabiliser la société ». Le deuxième prix provient du concours « Jinsia Kwa Amani ou le genre pour la paix (en français)» ; un concours organisé par l’Association des Femmes des Médias(AFEM) et la coopération allemande GIZ en décembre 2022 grâce à l’article « Avec sa tondeuse, Anita Kahambu coiffe les préjugés sur l’entreprenariat des femmes » écrit par Glodi Mirembe.

Umbo Salama (US): I've started from a few givens. The first is the way foreign media outlets speak of current affairs in the DRC. They speak as if the country was undergoing apocalyptic situations: corruption, war, inter-ethnic conflicts, poverty, famine, rapes, robberies, looting… Yet, alongside this chaotic situation, there are also initiatives for survival, little reported in the media. I told myself that to speak of these initiatives might be a plus to the practice of journalism in the DRC. Hence our slogan “Telling the story of Congo differently.” The other given is the way online media outlets in the DRC deal with information. A number of channels tend to broadcast information as if they were in competition with the press agencies or social networks. Announcements from or activities of personalities, as well as press releases constitute the greater part of their posts. Outlets seem thus to play the part of propaganda tools for certain personalities. So a space was needed for varied information posts so the population could understand for itself, its situation, its environment, draw inspiration, and make decisions to enable it to thrive. Friends in the web development field helped me create the site. At the beginning of June 2021, we published the first online articles on www.icicongo.net, with the priority of telling how populations are coming up with ways to survive in this universe often depicted under an apocalyptic guise. We speak of the economy, of agriculture, of the fight against global warming, of questions of reproductive health, public health, but also of justice, of human trajectories as well as the of the development of the media world. In two years of existence, IciCongo has walked off with two prizes. The first was the mini-competition in September 2022 held by the International Center for Journalists (ICFJ)'s Pamela Howard Forum for reporting on global crises, won by the article Better informing on terrorism and extremism to stabilize society. The second prize came from the “Jinsia Kwa Amani or Gender for Peace (In French)” competition, organized in December 2022 by the Association des Femmes des Médias (AFEM) and the German cooperation organization GIZ, won by the article With her clippers, Anita Kahambu is re-shaping prejudices about women's entrepreneurship written by Glodi Mirembe.

JS: What is your audience, and how do people read you? What is their feedback like?

US: Je vais dire que ce n’est pas encore trop fameux mais il y a des avancées dans ce sens. Sur notre page de statistiques, nous sommes en train d’identifier notre audience qui s’accroît beaucoup en dehors de notre pays, notamment dans les pays comme les États Unis, la Belgique et d'autres pays européens, mais aussi la Chine, l'Ouganda, le Cameroun, l'Afrique du Sud. En deux ans d’existence, nous pensons êtres sur la bonne voie avec une audience sur tous les continents. Pour y arriver, nous partageons nos articles sur plusieurs plateformes de réseaux sociaux, comme WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn. La majorité de ceux qui visitent notre média utilisent des téléphones portables pour la lecture et ils sont estimés à 93%. Ceux qui utilisent des ordinateurs représentent 5%, et sur tablettes 2%. Les feedbacks que nous recevons nous demandent de continuer à produire des informations qui donnent encore de l’espoir et qui enrichissent les connaissances. D’autres aussi nous disent que nos articles enrichissent leurs recherches scientifiques.

US: I'll start off by saying that it's not that great yet but there are advances in this direction. On our statistics page, we are in the process of identifying our audience, which is expanding greatly beyond our own country, notably in countries like the United States, Belgium and other European countries, but also China, Uganda, Cameroon, and South Africa. In two years of existence, we reckon we're on the right path with an audience on every continent. To get there, we share our articles on various social network platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. The majority of visitors to our site use mobile telephones to read it, and are estimated at 93 percent. Those who use computers represent 5 percent, and tablets, 2 percent. The feedback we receive asks us to continue producing posts which give more hope and enrich knowledge. Others again tell us that our articles enrich their scientific research.

JS: Tell me about the editing team behind this excellent day-to-day work, and about the training and recruitment of journalists in the context of the DRC and the region

US : Nous comptons beaucoup sur des volontaires qui veulent améliorer leur style d’écriture journalistique. Nous comptons aussi sur nos étudiants auprès de qui nous dispensons des cours de journalisme à l’Université de l’Assomption au Congo, UAC. Ils bénéficient ainsi d’un suivi permanent de la proposition à l’édition de l’article en passant par la formulation de l’angle, le ciblage des sources, le plan de rédaction. Notre média c’est aussi une sorte d’académie en journalisme. C’est pourquoi nous nous appelons « Média école ». Mais ils sont rares ceux qui résistent car nous ne rédigeons pas nos articles dans la précipitation: on prend suffisamment le temps de bien se documenter. Et ceux qui résistent sont élargissent leurs carnets d’adresse. Nous participons aussi régulièrement à des webinaires sur le journalisme, à des formations initiées par des organisations dans notre région.

US: We rely heavily on volunteers who want to improve their journalistic writing style. We also rely on our students to whom we offer journalism courses at the University of the Assumption in Congo, UAC. They also benefit from an end-to-end pathway from proposal to release of the article, by way of the development of an angle, the targeting of sources, the editing plan. Our site is also a sort of journalism academy. That's why we call ourselves a “school channel.” But few of them make it, because we don't compose our articles in haste: we take sufficient time to document ourselves properly. And those who do make it get to network and know people in the industry. We also participate regularly in webinars on journalism, and training events initiated by organizations in our region.

JS: What is the situation with press freedom in the DRC?

U S : Jusque-là, IciCongo n’a pas encore subi de menaces dans le cadre de notre travail. Mais il y a trop de restrictions qui ne permettent pas à toute la presse de la partie orientale de la RDC de bien faire son travail. Par exemple, le gouvernement interdit aux journalistes de faire parler les assaillants dans leurs médias, or nous sommes dans une zone en proie à des conflits armés et plusieurs formes d’extrêmes violences. Il arrive qu’on abandonne certains articles car on peine à donner une information complète provenant de diverses sources. Nous avons aussi des difficultés à nous rendre dans certaines zones car elles sont sous contrôle de groupes armés.

US: Up to now, IciCongo hasn't encountered threats in the course of our work yet. But there are too many restrictions that don't allow the whole press in the eastern part of the DRC to carry out their work properly. For example, the government forbids journalists to give a voice on their outlets to perpetrators of attacks, while we are in a zone which is prey to armed conflicts and various forms of extreme violence. We do from time to time abandon certain articles because we are struggling to give a complete presentation issuing from diverse sources. We also have difficulties in getting into certain zones because they are under the control of armed groups.

JS: Where do you see IciCongo in the long term?

US : Notre média est située dans une zone, à l'Est du pays, qui est en cheval entre le bassin du Nil et le Bassin du Congo. Nous croyons que dans 5 ou 10 ans nous serons parmi ceux qui vont continuer par être la voix des sans-voix entre ces deux bassins et contribuer à la pacification de la zone. Aussi, nous comptons produire des podcasts audio et disposer d'une chaine YouTube pour augmenter notre audience. Ce n’est pas un travail facile, mais on va y arriver.