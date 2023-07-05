In Niger, the north-east of the country has become a safe haven for refugees fleeing armed attacks in the Sahel

In the fight against terrorism in the Sahel, Niger is increasingly now playing the role of partner of choice for the West. In the wake of the departure of the French troops of the Barkhane force from Mali in August 2022, and from Burkina Faso in March 2023, the country of Mohamed Bazoum, president since 2020, is serving as the new base of Western forces on security missions in the Sahel.

To find out more on the war in the Sahel, read Burkina Faso changes tactics in its fight against Jihadist attacks

Basically, the Sahel war is a political and religious conflict which is raging through almost ten countries in West Africa, among which are Mali, Burkina Faso, Mauritania, Côte d'Ivoire, Chad, (northern) Nigeria, (northern) Benin, and (northern) Togo. It is pitting armed groups against the governments of these different countries.

To find out more on the war in the Sahel, read Separatist armed groups’ fusion risks sharpening the political and security crisis in Mali

That Niger is hosting the French troops expelled from Burkina Faso and Mali, the implications of the freeing of French journalist Olivier Dubois and American humanitarian worker Jeffery Woodke, taken hostage by armed groups, and many other security actions, confirm the growth in its power in the region. But the security crises in its neighbor countries also put the country in a difficult situation.

Although Niger faces Jihadist attacks from time to time, it welcomes thousands of refugees from bordering countries every day, for the greater part from Mali. Since the departure of the Barkhane forces, northern Mali has effectively been weakened, and, in the Ménaka region, several localities are controlled by the terrorists. The town of Ménaka is almost entirely in the hands of Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (IS-GS), which is able to create a blockade around this town of over 70,000 inhabitants.

According to the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR), on March 31, 2023, more than 20,000 Malian refugees, close to 16,000 Nigerian refugees and over 3,000 Nigerien returnees have been registered in the region of Tahoua, about 375 km North-East of Niamey, the country's capital.

Refugees from the conflicts in Mali and Burkina-Faso are also being received in the town of Tchintabaraden (125 km to the northeast from the capital) in the region de Tahoua, and 480 km northeast of Niamey). To better understand the context in which this intake of refugees is being organized, Global Voices interviewed Khamed Kili Kili Najim, municipal councilor on Tchintabaraden urban council, via WhatsApp.

Jean Sovon (JS): Whilst being part of the Sahel countries, Niger seems less affected by Jihadist attacks. How do you explain this?

Khamed Najim (KN) : Il faut saluer la politique du gouvernement nigérien qui à choisi d'être avec tous ces partenaires, européens, américains dans cette guerre contre le terrorisme. Actuellement il demeure le pays le plus sécurisé du sud du Sahara car aucun citoyen nigérien n'a fui le pays pour chercher refuge ailleurs. Récemment j'étais en déplacement au Nord du pays pour voir l'afflux des réfugiés maliens qui arrivent chaque jour à Tchintabaraden. La stabilité politique dont le Niger fait montre et sa coopération avec tous ces partenaires au développement et de lutte contre le terrorisme lui confèrent aussi cet avantage.

Khamed Najim (KN): We have to hail the policy of the Nigerien government, which has chosen to stand with all these partners, European, Americans, in this war against terrorism. Currently it remains the most securitized country of the South Sahara because not one Nigerien citizen has fled the country to seek refuge elsewhere. Recently I was on the road in the north of the country to see the influx of Malian refugees arriving daily at Tchintabaraden. The political stability which Niger is displaying, and its co-operation with all these partners in development and fighting terrorism also bestow on it this advantage.

JS: This advantage allows it today to welcome refugees from neighboring countries. Don't you fear that this hospitality will attract the attention of armed groups, which may resent Niger?

KN: Effectivement, nous craignons cela, mais nous n'avons pas le choix. Tchintabaraden est l'une des plus grande commune du Nord du Niger, majoritairement Touaregs. La culture Touareg impose l'obligation à l'hospitalité et le respect des règles internationales. Nous sommes rassurés car l’État du Niger et ses partenaires sont à pied d’œuvre pour contrôler ces réfugiés dès leurs arrivés et de leurs séjours.

KN: Indeed, we do fear that, but we have no choice. Tchintabaraden is one of the largest communities in northern Niger, with a Tuareg majority. Tuareg culture imposes an obligation of hospitality and respect for international rules. We are reassured that the state of Niger and its partners are set up to cope with these refugees from first arrival and throughout their stay here.

JS: Is there a risk of tension from the cohabitation between the local populations and the refugees?

KN : Actuellement tous les moyens nécessaires sont mis en œuvre pour apporter à ces familles l'aide nécessaire pour leur survie et permettre à ces milliers d'enfants d'avoir des soins adéquats et l'accès à l'école. Il faut noter que certains sont entrain de partir vers l'Algérie voir la Libye. En ce qui concerne les risques de tensions, cette situation ne fera pas l'objet d'une crise à l'intérieur du Niger. Nous sommes rassurés du moment que les autorités sont constamment sur place en train d'accompagner, de sensibiliser ces réfugiés et la population locale sur la cohésion sociale, le vivre ensemble et la prévention des conflits. Toute belle âme, humaine qui a la piété doit être fière d'aider ses semblables ou ses frères africains. Et c'est ce que nous faisons à Tchintabaraden

KN: Currently all means necessary are in place to get the necessary aid to these families for their survival and provide these thousands of children with adequate care and access to school. It must be noted that some are in the process of leaving for Algeria or Libya. As to the risks of tension, this situation will not be the source of an internal crisis in Niger. We are reassured for the moment that the authorities are constantly present on the ground, engaged in accompanying and promoting awareness on the part of these among refugees and the local population of about social cohesion, living together, and the prevention of conflicts. Every decent, devout soul must take pride in helping our fellow-humans or our African brothers. And that's what we are doing in Tchintabaraden.

JS: What support is Niger receiving from Western countries in facing up to the Jihadists?

KN : Dans sa lutte contre les djihadistes, le Niger travaille avec plusieurs partenaires, pas seulement les Occidentaux. Hormis les partenaires comme la France et les États Unis (qui ont déjà deux bases stratégiques dans le pays), il y a aussi la Turquie, l'Inde, la Chine. Tous ces partenaires interviennent dans plusieurs domaines, principalement la défense, la formation, la fourniture des matériels de guerre et le renseignement.

KN: In its fight against the Jihadists, Niger is working with several partners, not only Western ones. Apart from partners like France and the United States (who already have two strategic bases in the country), there are also Turkey, India, China. All these partners intervene in several fields, principally defense, training, supply of combat hardware, and information.

JS: Is this a sign of a growth in Niger's power?

KN: Sans doute, cette situation est le signe d'une montée en puissance du Niger. De par le passé, ce sont les pays voisins qui jouissaient de ce privilège au vu de leur position stratégique avec ces grandes puissances. Mais les récentes crises offrent une opportunité à notre pays de se positionner comme grand acteur dans cette lutte contre le terrorisme dans le Sahel. En si peu de temps, il a réalisé des prouesses qui rassurent ces grandes puissances. Nous espérons qu'il fera encore plus que ce qu'il a déjà réalisé dans le Sahel. Les réfugiés qui sont actuellement dans le pays se sentent en sécurité. En plus aucun Nigérien n'a fui son pays pour se réfugier ailleurs.