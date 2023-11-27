Interview with the political figure Boubacar Touré on the coup which overthrew Niger's president

Following the July 26, 2023, military coup in the Republic of Niger, there was a steady flow of statements from the international community. On the one hand, France, the United States, and the UN condemned, and in some cases, implemented sanctions against, the current leadership. Others, such as Russia and Algeria, sounded a warning against any military intervention.

The African Union (AU), for its part, issued an ultimatum on July 29 and gave the military coup authors a mere 15 days to reestablish President Mohamed Bazoum at the country's helm. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), whose presidency is currently provided by Bola Tinubu, president of Nigeria, has implemented economic sanctions against Niger but is equally considering military intervention, as this tweet suggests:

🛑Les chefs d’état majors des armées des pays membres de la #CEDEAO bientôt à Abuja en vue d’élaborer un plan d’intervention pour une éventuelle intervention militaire au #Niger Extrait du Communiqué du Conseil National de Sécurité (CNS), de ce mercredi 2 août 2023. pic.twitter.com/yfUpCXUgj8 — La Côte d’Ivoire Est Chic (@Cotedivoireoff_) August 2, 2023

🛑Senior army chiefs of the ECOWAS member states heading for Abuja with a view to thrashing out an intervention plan for eventual military intervention in #Niger Extract from the Communiqué of the Conseil National de Sécurité (CNS) of Wednesday, August 2, 2023. pic.twitter.com/yfUpCXUgj8 — Cool Côte d’Ivoire (@Cotedivoireoff_) August 2, 2023

But though the military option seems to be getting the backing of several states in the region, it's not been welcomed by certain African countries, such as Algeria, which is saying ‘no’ to all military intervention in Niger. Similarly, Russia is also warning against military intervention, as the X (formerly Twitter) account of the pro-Kremlin Russian media outlet Sputnik Africa shows:

La menace d’une intervention militaire au Niger ne contribuera pas à un règlement, a fait savoir la porte-parole de la diplomatie russe. Moscou considère primordial “d'empêcher une nouvelle dégradation” de la situation dans le pays. https://t.co/gu9gKnTvRN pic.twitter.com/me8gv8d5qk — Sputnik Afrique (@sputnik_afrique) August 2, 2023

The threat of military intervention in Niger will not contribute to a settlement, a spokesperson for the Russian diplomatic service has said. Moscow considers it paramount to “prevent further deterioration” of the situation in the country.https://t.co/gu9gKnTvRN pic.twitter.com/me8gv8d5qk — Sputnik Afrique (@sputnik_afrique) August 2, 2023

Finally, another group of military-led countries like Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea (Conakry), are expressing solidarity with the Niger coup-makers.

Communiqué conjoint N°001 du Burkina Faso et de la République du Mali pic.twitter.com/TV154LLj0k — Colonel Abdoulaye Maïga (@Colonel_Maiga) July 31, 2023

Global Voices interviewed Boubacar Touré, a political figure and former president of the Young Leaders of Niger, via WhatsApp to understand why a section of Niger's population disparages the international community whilst exhibiting support for Moscow.

Jean Sovon (JS): Niger joins the group of countries that have experienced a coup in West Africa since 2020. What are the contributing factors?

Boubacar Touré (BT) : Pour comprendre la situation actuelle que traverse le Niger, il faut regarder la gouvernance des 12 dernières années et ne pas se limiter aux deux années de gouvernance de Mohamed Bazoum qui a hérité du passif de son prédécesseur Mahamadou Issoufou. C’est l’érosion d'un système de captation des ressources du pays au profit de quelques individus qui méprisent le peuple, jalonné dans les affaires de corruption qui n’ont épargné aucun secteur jusqu’à l’appareil de défense avec le détournement et les surfacturations dans les commandes d’armement et d’équipement de nos forces de défense et de sécurité. A cela s'ajoutent les restrictions des droits publics, l’interdiction systématique des manifestations et de toute évidence, la boulimie du pouvoir d’un individu.

Boubacar Touré (BT): In order to understand the situation Niger currently finds itself in, you need to look at its governance over the past 12 years, and not limit ourselves to the last two years of Mohamed Bazoum, who inherited the passive legacy of his predecessor Mahamadou Issoufou. This is the erosion of a system of harvesting the resources of the country for the gain of a few individuals with contempt for the people, traced through the corruption scandals which have spared no sector, even the defence machine, with the deflection and inflation of orders for arms and equipment for our defence and security forces. To this must be added the restrictions of public rights, the systematic banning of demonstrations, and, by all accounts, one individual's hunger for power.

JS: The Nigeriens are exhibiting pro-Russian and anti-French sentiments. What arguments do they advance?

BT : Il ne s’agit pas de sentiments anti-français mais plutôt de l’expression d’un ras-le-bol de la politique africaine de la France et de l’échec du partenariat avec la France, en plus d'une aggravation de la situation sécuritaire de la région. Nous vivons ensemble et aucun Français n’a été pris en partie. Mais les manifestants se sont rués vers l’Ambassade de France, pour demander le retrait des troupes françaises dont l’échec au Sahel n’est plus à démontrer. Malgré leur présence avec tous les moyens dont ils disposent, à Ouro Guéladio, une localité non loin de Niamey, la capitale du Niger, nos populations sont chassées de leurs villages par les terroristes sans qu’aucune mesure ne soit prise. Dans la commune d’Anzourou, située dans la région de Tillabéri (sud-ouest du Niger et proche du Mali), les populations ne peuvent plus vaquer à leurs activités champêtres sans risque de se faire abattre. Les populations demandent un changement de stratégie et de partenaire plus sincère. Sur ce point la Russie a démontré son efficacité et elle ne comporte aucune attitude paternaliste dans ses liens avec les pays africains contrairement à la France.

JS: What do you make of the statements of condemnation from the international community?

BT : Toutes ces organisations sont dans leur rôle. Le principe est qu’on arrive au pouvoir par les urnes et non par la force. Mais je ne comprends pas le caractère cynique et inhumain de sanctions infligées à notre peuple déjà meurtri par tant d’années d’insécurité et de souffrance pendant lesquelles jamais ces mêmes institutions communautaires n’ont daigné lever une armée pour nous venir en aide. On aurait voulu voir ces organisations mettre en place des dispositifs qui favorisent la bonne gouvernance, qui poussent les acteurs à respecter les règles démocratiques quand ils sont au pouvoir et non de venir asphyxier les peuples quand ils se libèrent. Le peuple nigérien saura être résilient et s’en sortira parce que la liberté et l’affirmation de sa souveraineté ont un prix qu'il a décidé de payer. J’en appelle à la sagesse de Faure Gnassingbé, président du Togo qui, comme au Mali, n’a jamais cessé d’œuvrer pour des solutions africaines aux crises africaines, de se mobiliser au côté du Niger et de son peuple pour un dénouement heureux de cette crise passagère.

BT: All these organizations are playing by the book. The principle is that you get into power through the ballot box, and not through force. But I don't understand the cynical and inhumane character of sanctions inflicted on our people already bruised by so many years of insecurity and suffering during which these same communal institutions haven't deigned to raise an army to come to our assistance. One would have liked to see these organizations put arrangements in place which promote good governance, which urge participants to respect the democratic rules when they are in power and not to stifle the people when they free themselves. The Nigerien people will show resilience and will get through this because freedom and the ascerting of souvereignty have a price they have decided to pay. I summon the wisdom of Faure Gnassingbé, president of Togo who, for example, in Mali, has never ceased to work for African solutions to African crises, to rally to the side of Niger and its people for a happy outcome to this temporary crisis.

JS: Alongside the AU and ECOWAS announcing threats and sanctions, the military is receiving support from transitional governments in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea. Is a new map being drawn up in ECOWAS?

BT : Absolument! Les institutions continentales et régionales par leur comportement en parfaite déphasage avec les aspirations des peuples poussent les pays qui ont décidé de prendre leur destin en main à se sortir du carcan impérialiste et de l’engrenage fatal du sous-développement en affirmant leur pleine et entière souveraineté à se soutenir mutuellement et à se mettre ensemble. Avec le soutien du Burkina-Faso, du Mali et de la Guinée, nous avons un couloir qui s’est ouvert de la façade de l’Océan Atlantique jusqu’à la Méditerranée en passant par le Sahara, une occasion de réaliser le rêve d’émancipation et de développement de nos États qu’avaient nourri nos héros de la décolonisation comme Djibo Bakary, Ahmed Sekou Touré et Modibo Keita.

BT: Absolutely! Because the choices of the continental and regional institutions was at odds with the aspirations of the people, some countries have decided to take their destinies into their own hands and exited the imperialist stranglehold and the vicious circle of under-development, by ascerting their full and complete sovereignty, mutually supporting one another, and joining together. With the support of Burkina Faso, Mali and Guinea, we see a corridor opened up from the Atlantic right to the Mediterranean by way of the Sahara, an opportunity to make our states’ dream of emancipation and development come true, as fostered by our heroes of decolonization, such as Djibo Bakary, Ahmed Sekou Touré and Modibo Keita.

JS: Wouldn't a confrontation between the forces of ECOWAS and the allies (Mali, Burkina, Niger, Guinea) lead to a regional war?

BT : Cette hypothèse est tellement périlleuse pour la région et le continent que je garde espoir qu’on n’en arrive pas là. Les dignitaires du régime déchu ont eu le temps d’intoxiquer l’opinion et de vendre leur version de ce qui est une simple prise d’otage de M. Bazoum par une partie de sa garde. On assiste en fait à une dynamique collective de toutes les composantes des forces de défense et de sécurité du pays. La déchéance de M. Bazoum est un fait, et le peuple est sorti témoigner son soutien au Conseil national pour la sauvegarde de la patrie [CNSP qui est l'organe créé par les militaires suite au coup d'Etat] sur toute l’étendue du territoire, et dans la diaspora. Intenter une opération militaire dans ces conditions, c’est carrément instaurer une guerre civile dans le pays. Cela n’est dans l’intérêt de personne.

BT: That hypothesis is so perilous for the region and the continent that I hold on to the hope that we won't reach that point. The dignitaries of the fallen regime had time to manipulate public opinion and sell their version of what is a simple hostage-taking of Monsieur Bazoum by a section of his bodyguards. We are in fact witness to a collective dynamic of all the components of the country's defence and security forces. Monsieur Bazoum's fall is a fact, and the people have come out to show their support for the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Homeland [CNSP, which is the body created by the military following the coup] over the whole extent of the territory, and in the diaspora. To attempt a military operation under these conditions, is frankly to unleash a civil war in the country. That isn't in anyone's interest.

Now that the ECOWAS ultimatum has expired, the country's future looks gravely compromised. Mali and Burkina Faso are strengthening their solidarity with the soldiers in power in Niger by sending delegations, which could foreshadow a new crisis in Sahel pitting various African forces against one another.