See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

After Turkey's earthquake, a fireman adopts the cat he rescued from the rubble

A rescue cat finds a new home in Mardin
A small portrait of Arzu Geybullayeva
Written byArzu Geybullayeva
Posted 22 February 2023 7:52 GMT

Screeshot from a video interview with the fireman who rescued and then adopted Wreck.

It was 129 hours after a devastating earthquake hit Turkey when Ali Çakas, a fireman from Mardin, together with members of his brigade pulled five people from the wreckage of a collapsed building in the Nurdağı district of Gaziantep. But the brigade also successfully rescued two cats. While one of the cats was returned back to its owner, the second cat was taken adopted by the crew. Eventually, Ali Çakas decided the cat, named “Wreck” will be going back to Mardin with him. Since then, the duos photos have taken social media by storm. Wreck even has his own Instagram account.

Speaking to one of the local news agencies, Çakas said that as the 90-member crew arrived in Gaziantep and were working to pull those still alive from under the rubble, they also rescued three budgies inside their cage. As for the cats, Çakas said that after the rescue, Wreck refused to leave his sight. “So I could not leave him either. The cat is now in my home. We sleep together. My family treats the cat as a member of the family. We will get through this trauma together,” said the fireman.

headed back home with our cat named Wreck

The tale was a heartwarming note in what has otherwise become one of the worst tragedies in Turkey's history.

Categories

Regions
Topics
Creative Commons License
A small portrait of Arzu Geybullayeva
Written byArzu Geybullayeva

Support our work

Global Voices stands out as one of the earliest and strongest examples of how media committed to building community and defending human rights can positively influence how people experience events happening beyond their own communities and national borders.

Please consider making a donation to help us continue this work.

Donate now

Recent Middle East & North Africa Stories

More »

Top World Stories

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved

Receive great stories from around the world directly in your inbox.

Sign up to receive the best of Global Voices!

Submitted addresses will be confirmed by email, and used only to keep you up to date about Global Voices and our mission. See our Privacy Policy for details.

Newsletter powered by Mailchimp (Privacy Policy and Terms).

* = required field
Email Frequency



No thanks, show me the site