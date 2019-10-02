Bearing witness to Putin's rise to power

It is March 2000, and acting president Vladimir Putin and his colleagues are watching the results of the presidential elections. The Russian public still knows little about Putin, the acting president, other than that he is the anointed successor of the frail Boris Yeltsin. As the final results are called, Yeltsin drinks champagne with his family. The cameraman asks him why he has not called Putin to congratulate the new president. When Yeltsin does so, Putin does not pick up — and never calls his predecessor back.

These striking scenes open Vitaly Mansky's 2018 film “Putin's Witnesses.” The archival documentary, which won the award for best documentary at last year's Karlovy Vary film festival, retells how the Russian president rose to power nearly 20 years ago when Boris Yeltsin resigned live on television on New Year's Eve 1999. Mansky, now an award-winning director and documentary filmmaker, is ideally placed to tell this story: he was the cameraman on that consequential evening. For several years, he enjoyed unprecedented access to Russia's political elite due to his work producing films for state television.

It is a role he now appears to regret; Putin's Witnesses is his reckoning with that burden.

These never seen before clips from Mansky's archive offer a crucial insight into a man who has gone on to dominate Russian politics for two decades. In one informal chat, Putin berates Mansky for not understanding his decision to revert Russia's national anthem to the old Soviet melody. The new anthem will rebuild trust for the state in a society still nostalgic for the stability of the late Soviet period, argues Putin, thus it is the best move for the state, regardless of what citizens feel. Late one evening in the presidential motorcade, the president later muses about the limits of electoral democracy, though assures Mansky's camera that he has no “monarchial ambitions.”

As those ambitions manifested themselves, Mansky chose to leave Russia and has resided in the Latvian capital of Riga since 2014. His films, which are as numerous as they are critical, are not welcomed by the Russian authorities. For example, several cinemas in Moscow were barred from screening “Under the Sun”, Mansky's 2015 film about propaganda in North Korea.

I spoke with Mansky after the screening of his film at the Third Eastern Ukrainian Film Festival in Kharkiv. The acclaimed director shared his thoughts about what it means to be a witness to Putin's rise, and whether he expects to be a witness to his fall.

Maxim Edwards: How did you decide to make a film on this subject? Was there any particular moment which inspired you to do so?

Виталий Манский: Для меня точком моему собственную возврашению в прошлую было возвращение Путина в президентское кресло после короткого периода владения Медведева. И меня, как и многих моих соотечественников, было очень оскорбило формой, в которой это было объявлено. По сути дело, власть сказала, что ее вообще не интересует наше мнение. Что у них есть свои проекты и мы выполнаем роль таких статистов, пусть даже формально собляюдая выборной процедуры. Это было насколько сделано нагло и с такой бессовестноности, так и все. И я стал вспоминать откуда он взял, каким он был, как его посадили в это кресло, где была такая ошибка которая сейчас материализируется в такой форме. Тогда я почувствовал что в принципе материалы, которые у меня есть, могут меня позволить рассказать эту историю. Она не уникальная, мы знали что это так происходило, но одно дело знать, и другое дело видеть.

Vitaly Mansky: The point at which I chose to return to the past was Putin's return to the president's seat after [Dmitry] Medvedev's short rule. I, like many of my compatriots, was deeply offended by the manner in which this was declared. In essence, the authorities said that our opinion was of no interest whatsoever. That they had their own projects in which we played walk-on roles, even while they formally observed electoral procedures. It was done so brazenly and with such a lack of shame. And I started to remember where [Putin] came from, what he was like, how he had been put in that seat in the first place. I remembered where the mistake had been made which had now materialised in this way, and felt that the materials I already had would allow me to tell that story. It is not a unique story, we know how this all happened, but knowing is one thing, and seeing is another.

ME: And how did you end up having such an incredible level of access to Putin in the first place?

Нужно учытивать, что эта была принципиально другая страна, с другими законами и правилами. И в той стране, это было более вероятно чем, допустем, в современной России. И потом мне кажется что всегда, доступ зависит от профессионального обстоятельство, кто и как делает. Наверное он, может быть, не сталкивался с авторами документарного кино, но с журналистами у которого принципинальная другая задача, цель, и степень независимости. Когда он добирается до первого лица, журналист все-таки более зависим от какого-то издания и руководства, и это на него давит. В такой момент я был достаточно самостоятельным и малозависищим от государства режиссером, и он для меня был однм из героев, не каким-то недостыгаемым лидером нации.

It must be appreciated that it was a fundamentally different country back then, with different laws and rules. And in that country [my access to Putin] was much more likely than in Russia today. It seems to me that, as always, access depends on professional circumstances, who is doing what and how. Probably he hadn't encountered authors of documentary films, but had encountered journalists with quite different tasks, goals, and levels of independence. Even when a journalist gets to approach the leader, they are still dependent on some publication and its bosses, and that exerts pressure on him. At that time I was an independent director who was not dependent on the state, and he was simply one of the characters in my film, not some inaccessible national leader.

ME: Right, and if I'm not mistaken, at the time you also worked closely with Putin's team. Do you regret that now?

Конечно я жалею, что может быть тогда еще оценил всю опасность происходящего. Это не значит, что я могу сказать сегодня, как нужно было поступать тогда. Но то что я все равно находился как или иначе в этой команде, это моя отвественность которая никуда не денится. Даже если никто на мне не предъявит претензию, я сам себе являю и отвественным. Это достаточно серьезное обстоятельство.

Of course I regret that perhaps I didn't entirely appreciate the danger of what was happening. That doesn't mean that I can say today how I should have acted back then. But the fact that I nevertheless was part of that team in some sense is my responsibility, and that responsibility isn't going anywhere. Even if nobody accuses me of anything, I remain responsible. It's a very serious state of affairs.

ME: So why did you choose the title “Putin's Witnesses”? The word “witness” can imply having seen a crime, a violation of the law, not simply a historical event. Are “Putin's witnesses” for you people who saw his rise to power up close, or every citizen who witnessed it from afar but did nothing to resist it?

Да, свидитель на суде, может быть. Свидитель на стране обвиненым, на стране защитым. Я полагаю, что у Путина есть кольца свидителей. Есть ближний круг, есть средный круг, но я позволю себе такое утвержение, что свидетели означит и соучастники, и все люди которые на момент появления Путина достигли совершеннолетие и умели, условно говоря, право голоса. Даже когда, в советском тоталитарном обществе, было осуществена агрессия по отношению к Чехословакии в 68-ом году, восемь человек вышли на Красную Площадь и тем самым проявились свое несогласие с политикой Кремля. Когда Ельцин по сути отменил выборы и назначил президента, никто не выступли против, не один человек. Поэтому мы все были и свдетелями и соучастниками. Когда появился в России род Романовых, это произашло при Борисе Годунове. И Пушкин написал классичекое произведение, где описывается этот процесс, смены династий, смены власти. Финальная фраза у Пушкина в Борисе Годунове звучит так: Народ безмолвствует. Вот он как безмолвствовал, вот и безмолствует. И пока народ молчит, России можно совершать любые чудеса.

Yes, a witness in a courtroom, a witness for the defence, for the plaintiff. I believe that Putin has various circles of witnesses. There is the closest circle, a middling circle; I would go as far as to say that witnesses are both accomplices and all those who were adults at the time of Putin's rise and, relatively speaking, had the right to speak out. Even in the totalitarian society of the Soviet period, [people spoke out.] When force was used against Czechoslovakia in 1968, eight people came to [Moscow's] Red Square and expressed their disagreement with the Kremlin's policies. But when [Boris] Yeltsin essentially cancelled elections and appointed a president, nobody came out against him, not a single person. So we were all witnesses and accomplices. The Romanov dynasty came to prominence under Boris Godunov. Pushkin's classic work about Godunov describes the process by which dynasties and rulers change. Pushkin's final sentence in Boris Godunov reads: “the people are silent.” Just as the people were silent, they are silent now. And while the people are silent, Russia can do whatever it wants.

ME: One of the most remarkable moments for me in your film was your brief conversation with Putin about the new national anthem of Russia. What did his words tell you about his worldview and his perception of the relationship between the state and citizens?

Он является ключевым понимания в психологии Путина, как великодержавник. Он четко в этом разговоре формулирует свое политическое креда. Оно заключается в следующем. Первое: нужно задабривать консервативное большинство дабы укреплять свою политическую власть. Второе: в укрепление своей политической власти, можно откатывать историю назад. То есть, не идти по принципу той политики которая опредилилась после окончания второй мировой войны, когда когда подходящий политик ставил свою целю в движение вперед. Здесь Путин четко сформулировал, что для обеспечения персональной власти, можно двигаться назад. И до этого разговора и до этого Путинского жеста это не позволял себе ни один политик крупных государств мира. Потому что это было за рамками политической этики. И кстати после этого разворота путинского, и введения в политику такого прикладного популизма, пошла волна популистов во всем мире. Мне кажется, что в последном счете отчасти благодаря Путина появлися Трамп. Потому что врядь ли бы американские политики решился на такой радикальный жест если это не было прогирована в политической практики в других странах.

It provided a key understanding of Putin's psychology, as a statesman driven by great power ambitions. With that conversation, he succinctly stated his political credo. Firstly: it is necessary to coax a conservative majority into existence in order to consolidate your political power. Secondly: in the process of consolidating political power, it is possible to roll back history. That is, to divert from the politics defined after the Second World War, when every credible politician strived to move forward. Here Putin stated that he is prepared to move backwards in order to guarantee his personal power. Until that moment, and until Putin's harsh rule, no ruler of any of prominent state contemplated this. It was simply beyond the boundaries of political ethics. And after Putin's u-turn, and the introduction of applied populism to politics, a wave of populism has swept across the world. It seems to me that Trump partly emerged thanks to Putin. Because no American politician would have decided on such a radical gesture unless it had first been tested in the politics of other countries.

ME: It seems to me that, over the past two decades, Putin has almost ceased to be an ordinary person, a politician, and become a kind of simulacrum of the state in Russian public consciousness. And as the saying goes, power changes and corrupts those who hold it. How do you think Putin, the man and the politician, has changed over the past 20 years?

В госсударственной идеологение формулируется что Путин, это Россия, и Россия, это Путин. Теперь что касается самого Путина, не случайно в демократических госсударствах закладываются ограничения срока пребывания у власти. Потому что общество защищает себя от своего правителя и общество защищает правителя от начала необратимых процессов разрушения личности. Власть конечно же разрушает человека, любая власть. Тем более византийская система власти в России, которая изначально человека выводит принципально иной формат его существования. И удержаться в этом формате мало кому удавалось. Просто история России говорит, что мало кому удавалось, может быть только Горьбачеву, и то не до конца, и то потому что он очень короткое время правил.

Yes, the state's philosophy holds that Putin is Russia and Russia is Putin. As concerns Putin himself, it is not an accident that democratic states institute limitations on how long a ruler can remain in power. Society can thereby defend itself against its rulers and defend the ruler from irreversible personal destruction. Power, any power, clearly destroys the person who wields it. Especially the Byzantine system of governance in Russia, which from the very start inducts the ruler into a fundamentally different form of existence. Few people have been able to hold themselves together under these circumstances. Russia's history attests to that; perhaps the only exception is [Mikhail] Gorbachev, who didn't manage to hold on until the very end, and in any case ruled for only a short period.

ME: What are your predictions for the next stage of Putin's governance? Will he follow the path of neighbouring Kazakhstan and move into a newly defined position, retaining power? Or will he nominate a formal successor and retire from politics?

Прежде всего будет процесс стагнации. Когда идет эта стангация, там уже не важно как она формально определяется. Через переформатизации конституции, власти, даже самого государства (потому что есть еще вариант объединения с Беларуси.) Это уже вторично. Впервично, что отсутствие цивилизованного избирательного процесса, способного регулировать общественную жизнь. Конечно будет какая то форма формального соответствие законодательству, но мы эти формальные решения наблюдаем уже на протижения двадцати лет.

There will be a process of stagnation. When that stagnation is underway, it is less important how [power] is formally distributed. By restructuring the constitution, the authorities, even the state itself. There is also the option that Russia will unite with Belarus. But this is secondary. The most important issue is the absence of any civilised electoral process able to regulate [power in] public life. Of course, whatever happens it will be given some form of legal legitimacy, but we've observed formal decisions like this for the past 20 years.



ME: What do you think Putin would personally prefer? To stay in the president's office or occupy a new position?

Здесь очень мало зависит от его желания. Он построил такую систему, в которой у него нет другого выбора кроме как сохранять свою персональную власть. Потому что это единственный залог его личной бесопасности.

Very little depends on his wishes. He has constructed a system which affords him no other choice than to preserve his personal hold on power. It is the only way he can guarantee his personal security.