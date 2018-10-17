Close

Support Global Voices

To stay independent, free, and sustainable, our community needs the help of friends and readers like you.

Donate now »

See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

Nationwide far-right protests in Japan met with vigorous anti-racism opposition

Posted 17 October 2018 14:52 GMT
go home racist

Police monitor anti-immigrant marchers and counter-demonstrators near Tokyo Station on October 14, 2018. Screencap from Youtube video by Hootoo Hiroshi (ほうとうひろし).

Anti-racism groups staged mass demonstrations in cities across Japan on Sunday, October 14 to counteract a series of marches by an openly racist far-right group opposed to immigration in Japan, even as Japan's government pledges to recruit 500,000 foreign workers to help deal with a perceived labor shortage.

Relatively new fringe political party Japan First organized the demonstrations all across Japan on October 14, including in Tokyo, Yokohama and Kawasaki, and in regional cities such as Fukushima and Fukuoka.

Anti-racism groups, in turn, decided to take to the streets too to neutralize them, in many cases appearing to outnumber the far-right marchers.

In and around Ginza in Tokyo, Japan First held a demonstration promoting discrimination. As they chanted “Foreigners get out of Japan!” and so on, there were a lot of people who held placards and signs with the words “Ginza will not tolerate discrimination” and similar messages. (Hashtag) “Zero Tolerance for October 14 Ginza Hate March.”

Japan First Party (日本第一党, Nippon Daiichi To) is a political party based in Tokyo and led by Makoto Sakurai, who has long been notorious as a leader of the netto-uyoku (ネット右翼), Japan's online far-right hate movement.

For more than a decade, Sakurai has also led the Zaitokukai, a hate group dedicated to harassing ethnic Koreans and other minorities in Japan. Online and real-world harassment against minorities is so prevalent in some Japanese municipalities that various local governments have attempted to set up and enforce hate speech ordinances.

After Sakurai received two percent of the popular vote in Tokyo's gubernatorial election in 2016, as well as considerable mainstream media coverage, he officially established the Japan First Party, the main force behind the racist marches this Sunday.

Twitter user Hiroshi Hotoo, who documented the Sunday events in Tokyo in a series of YouTube videos, noted police far outnumbered the anti-immigrant demonstrators:

In the lead up to the racist marches on Sunday, October 14, counter-demonstrators shared common hashtags, differentiated by city name, to arrange meetup points and coordinate activities. One of the most active such hashtags was “#1014横浜ヘイト街宣を許すな“, or “Zero Tolerance for October 14 Yokohama Hate March.”

Counter-demonstrators converged in Tsurumi, a city ward in Yokohama, to show their support of immigrants, and to shout down the far-right marchers, who, like in Tokyo and other cities, were relatively few in number.

The demonstrations received national news coverage, with reports that the anti-immigration marchers received a strong and vocal response from anti-racism campaigners in cities across Japan.

While the number of anti-immigrant protesters may have seemed small, they still were held in tight coordination across the country, and some commentators warned Japan's far-right is not particularly weak.

Shingetsu News Agency's Michael Penn remarked:

…The Tokyo gubernatorial election results show that Sakurai isn't as marginal as you think. These counterprotest movement have succeeded in motivating authorities in many cities to pass hate speech ordinances and the police to monitor the hate groups.

Creative Commons License
Written byNevin Thompson

Recent East Asia Stories

More »

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved

Receive great stories from around the world directly in your inbox.

Sign up to receive the best of Global Voices!

Submitted addresses will be confirmed by email, and used only to keep you up to date about Global Voices and our mission. See our Privacy Policy for details.

Newsletter powered by Mailchimp (Privacy Policy and Terms).

* = required field
Email Frequency



No thanks, show me the site