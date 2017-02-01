See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

Listen to the Tranquil Sounds of the Jetigen, one of Central Asia's Forgotten Instruments

Posted 1 February 2017 12:18 GMT

Jetigen stringed instrument. Photo taken from Kloop.kg. Creative commons.

Kyrgyz media portal Kloop.kg has published a short feature on the jetigen musical instrument, with a video featuring Jusup Asayev, director of the ‘Dostuk (friendship) Folklore Ensemble’ playing on the instrument.

According to the author of the article, the jetigen, which is played flat and can have up to 15 strings, has become less popular in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan in recent times.

Given that the jetigen's timbre is much more impressive than that of the tinny-sounding, lute-like komuz played by thousands in Kyrgyzstan, or its Kazakh relative the dombra, the main explanation for the jetigen falling out of favour may be its portability issues.

At over one-and-a-half metres in length, the longest, most mellifluous jetigens are simply more awkward to lug around than either of those, which fit neatly into cases that can be slung over the shoulder.

One place where the jetigen is still thriving is the Russian Republic of Khakassia, where the ethnic Turkic Khakas people live.

But having given a demonstration of the instrument at a music school in the capital Bishkek, Jusup Asayev is now holding classes to help make the jetigen great again in his native Kyrgyzstan.

Creative Commons License
Written byAkhal-Tech Collective

Recent Arts & Culture Stories

More »

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved

Receive great stories from around the world directly in your inbox.

Sign up to receive the best of Global Voices
Email Frequency



No thanks, show me the site