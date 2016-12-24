“Like an Air Raid” — Stunning Photos of a Japanese Town Consumed By Fire

On December 22, a fire at a restaurant sparked a major blaze that destroyed 140 buildings in the small city of Itoigawa in rural Japan. While there were no deaths, more than 300 people were displaced and it took nearly a day to extinguish the fires. It was the biggest fire in 20 years in Japan not caused by a natural disaster, and spectacular scenes of the blaze made headline news and were shared on social media.
TBSが糸魚川市の中継をYoutubeで始めてる 大災害じゃないかこれ・・・ ： https://t.co/sSkf5twvPd pic.twitter.com/VgDgaha3D1
— ✨私がういにゃんだ✨ (@ui_nyan) December 22, 2016
TBS [television network] has started broadcasting a live feed of the fire. This looks like a major blaze!
While the crowded cities of Japan frequently experienced such conflagrations in the past, thanks to better building standards and fire prevention, devastating blazes are now relatively rare.
Unlike many other cities and towns in the region, Itoigawa, with a population of 44,000, was never bombed during the Second World War, so the downtown is packed with older wooden buildings that line arcade-covered streets. The fire occurred on the north side of Itoigawa train station, in a neighborhood squeezed between the rail line and the Japan Sea.
The fire comes just as Japan is getting ready to observe the New Year's holiday, one of the most important events of the year for families.
うち新潟県糸魚川市住み。
学校からも火事見えて、友達の家も燃えちゃったみたい。
明日から冬休みなのに泣きそう。
まだ火きえない。心配。
どうか火がおさまりますように。#新潟県糸魚川市 #火事 pic.twitter.com/Tkw65dflur
— いのありやま愛ing❤年末年始行きたい (@DaiSuKiJuMp0622) December 22, 2016
I live in Itoigawa, and we could see the fire from our school. I think my friend's house burned down. Winter vacation starts tomorrow, and I feel like I could cry. The fire still hasn't been put out, and I feel really worried. I just hope it can be extinguished somehow.
Television reports stated that the owner of a ramen shop left a pot on the stove, and left to run errands. A fire started in the ramen shop, and strong winds quickly fanned the blaze throughout the neighborhood.
【糸魚川市の火災】避難した男性「あちこちで火の手、空襲のようだった」https://t.co/cimUcHtFZf
「築80年以上の建物が立ち並ぶ通りで、酒屋や料亭、旅館など糸魚川を代表するような建物が焼けてしまった」 pic.twitter.com/fdvz6vUyF0
— ライブドアニュース (@livedoornews) December 22, 2016
[Itoigawa fire] An resident who was evacuated said that “flames were everywhere, and it was just like an air raid.”
Many of the buildings were more than 80 years old. Pubs, restaurants and hotels that were the face of Itoigawa were burned to the ground.
The fire destroyed the Kaganoi Shuzu sake brewery, which had been established in 1650 and was reportedly the oldest sake brewery in Niigata Prefecture. There were other breweries in the neighborhood as well.
加賀の井酒造以外にも醸造系の建物がたくさんあった。ただただ無事と復興を祈るのみ… #糸魚川 pic.twitter.com/Xm8DlRFlik
— ビバ松 (@vivamatu) December 22, 2016
There were many other buildings connected to sake brewing in the neighborhood besides Kaganoi. I just hope they can all be rebuilt.
Itoigawa sits alone an isolated stretch of coast on the Japan Sea. Steep mountains rise up straight from the sea, making Itoigawa the only sizable settlement in the region. The fire could be seen from down the coast.
糸魚川市の火災の煙、富山県側からも見えるほど激しい❗ pic.twitter.com/F5nyZlQwyC
— のだっち◆紅葉 (@nodachi_1974) December 22, 2016
Smoke from the Itoigawa fire. You could see the fire from Toyama Prefecture [about 40 kilometers away].
It took nearly a day to put the fire out. After that, residents and officials surveyed the damage.
糸魚川の大火の現場を視察致しました。あまりの光景に言葉を失います。被災した皆さんの住居・生活の確保、がれきの撤去、住宅再建支援、事業再建支援、そして街の再生に、市と力を合わせて全力で取り組み、被災した方々に、安心と希望を持って頂けるよう、県庁一丸となって全力を尽くします。 pic.twitter.com/GbFHeWOGy0
— 米山 隆一 (@RyuichiYoneyama) December 23, 2016
I went to Itoigawa to observe the extent of the damage. I am at a loss for words to describe what I saw. [The prefectural government] will work with the city of Itoigawa to help with cleanup and rebuilding efforts, and revitalizing the town, as well as assisting those who have lost their homes and livelihood.
— Ryuichi Yoneyama [Governor of Niigata]
Japanese aid organizations quickly leapt into action, providing supplies for the 740 in 360 households affected by the fire that had been moved to three shelters.
新潟県糸魚川市で発生した大規模火災。日赤新潟県支部は、避難所で安眠セット200セット、毛布200枚、バスタオル200枚、などの救援物資を配布。長岡赤十字病院の医師１名・看護師２名・事務２名が現地に到着し、避難者の健康状況や医療ニーズの調査等にあたっています。 pic.twitter.com/cDi6rElo6f
— 日本赤十字社 (@JRCS_PR) December 22, 2016
A major fire has occurred in the city of Itoigawa in Niigata Prefecture. We have delivered bedding and toiletries for 200 people, as well as other supplies. We have also dispatched one doctor and two nurses to the scene, and we will continue to monitor the needs of the people affected. — Japanese Red Cross
For many, there is a sense of loss after the fire destroyed much of Itoigawa's heritage. One Twitter user posted photos of a favorite restaurant, presumably destroyed in the fire.
創業195年の鶴来家さん…こういうお部屋がたくさんあって風情あったんすよ…ああ #糸魚川 pic.twitter.com/EuR12Bneiz
— ビバ松 (@vivamatu) December 22, 2016
Tsurugiya restaurant has been in business for 195 years. It had many rooms like this that possessed refinement and elegance. Ah…. #itoigawa