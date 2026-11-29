This post is part of Global Voices’ November 2026 Spotlight series, “Justice as infrastructure.” In this Spotlight, Global Voices is partnering with The Hague Institute for Innovation of Law (HiiL) to highlight the ways justice functions as critical infrastructure for any society. You can support this coverage by donating here.

From May 28 to June 4, 2024, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, who has been president of Senegal since April 2, 2024, convened the Assizes de la Justice (National Dialogue on Justice Reform and Modernization) in Diamniadio, Senegal, to plan much-needed judicial reforms for the country.

Two and a half years later, Senegal now faces a paradox. While reforms are slowly advancing in the country’s Maisons de Justice (local justice centers) and courtrooms, they have come to a standstill at the highest levels of government.

On November 13, 2026, the National Assembly’s Finance and Budget Oversight Committee was the first to reject the Ministry of Justice’s proposed 2027 budget of FCFA 85.76 billion (USD 143.63 million). In a plenary session on November 18, lawmakers followed suit, ultimately blocking this bill.

One step forward, one step back

Proposals from the Assises de la Justice were subsequently grouped into 30 major recommendation categories, covering the introduction of a constitutional court, a liberty and custody judge, major legal code updates, and a digital transition.

However, contention was already brewing over whether the head of state and the minister of justice should sit on the Superior Council of the Judiciary.

On April 27, 2026, the president’s office published four draft bills on Jubbanti, a digital platform enabling Senegalese citizens to submit reform proposals. One bill proposed a constitutional revision.

Before enacting any major reforms, the government had called for a broad review. However, in June 2026, six lawmakers from Senegal’s ruling party, PASTEF (The African Patriots of Senegal for Work, Ethics, and Fraternity), reintroduced the draft bill as Parliamentary Bill No. 17/2026 for immediate consideration, bypassing the outlined review. On June 29, 2026, the National Assembly ultimately passed the legislation with 129 votes.

After President Faye announced a referendum, former prime minister and now Speaker of the National Assembly Ousmane Sonko called for the bill’s immediate promulgation.

On July 9, following the president’s urgent referral for a constitutional review, the Constitutional Council declared the bill, adopted as Law No. 18/2026, unconstitutional, citing major procedural violations. The law had introduced new public expenditure, such as establishing the Constitutional Court, without identifying resources to fund it. The Superior Council of the Judiciary’s reforms also fell with it, leaving the country without a new court as planned.

In his 2025 year-end address to the nation, the president announced plans to introduce a liberty and custody judge to oversee pretrial detention, promising draft legislation by the first quarter of 2026. However, as of November 2026, the reform that citizens most eagerly anticipate remains exclusively on paper.

Results from the Maisons de Justice are far more tangible. According to Senegal’s Minister of Justice, Moussa Sarr, these centers processed 15,533 mediation and conciliation cases and supported 30,110 people in their proceedings. They also recovered FCFA 728.8 million (USD 1.22 million) of the FCFA 989.9 million (USD 1.65 million) claimed. Meanwhile, the state granted permanent civil service status to 28 coordinators who previously worked on temporary contracts.

From a digital standpoint, the e-Justice platform, developed in collaboration with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and trialed at the Pikine-Guédiawaye Court, introduced digitization in pilot jurisdictions. Between 2025 and 2029, the project will cost FCFA 10.7 billion (USD 17.9 million). However, this platform does not solve everything. While Senegal has an estimated 1,324 judicial positions nationwide, only 436 judges are in office, confirming that judicial staffing remains an unresolved issue.

Pretrial detention: The real crux of the matter

Much of Minister of Justice Moussa Sarr’s concerns stemmed from questions around pretrial detention. In a circular dated July 10, 2026, addressed to Senegal’s prosecution service, he denounced the excessive use of detention orders, including in civil and commercial disputes. He also instructed prosecutors to use alternative dispute resolution methods, especially in cases of fraud and breaches of trust, and to grant conditional release to suspects who offer sufficient guarantees of appearing in court.

This circular makes some stark observations. For example, not all prosecutors complied with the previous directives, prompting the minister to recommend electronic monitoring as an alternative to prison. What impact might this circular have? Because prosecutors and judges ultimately decide who goes into detention on a case-by-case basis, this question remains in the air.

The minister’s sense of urgency stems from some alarming figures. According to an article published on April 6, 2026, by Senegal’s national public broadcaster, Radio Télévision Sénégalaise (RTS), the country’s prisons have a capacity of 10,912, but actually hold 15,912 detainees. What’s more, 7,064, or 44.4 percent, of them were in pretrial detention. Of those, 458 had been there for over three years.

While the 3,595 presidential pardons granted in 2026 lighten the load on prisons, they do not address the root cause: the overuse of pretrial detention. On August 4, 2026, the government announced FCFA 25 billion (USD 41.8 million) for new prisons, including two in Louga and Malicounda, with construction set to begin in 2027.

Lawmakers reject budget increase

The relevant authorities knew this reform would require substantial resources. For instance, the budget, split between judicial services and prison administration, was set to rise from FCFA 80.73 billion (USD 135 million) in 2026 to FCFA 85.76 billion (USD 143.63 million) in 2027, a 6.2 percent increase.

Under this split, the judicial services’ share was expected to rise from FCFA 26.18 billion (USD 43.85 million) to FCFA 32.54 billion (USD 54.51 million), driven primarily by a 61 percent increase for the Civil and Commercial Justice Support Project (JUCICOM). Meanwhile, the prison administration’s share was projected to drop 5.4 percent, from FCFA 30.91 billion (USD 51.8 million) to FCFA 29.23 billion (USD 49 million).

What’s more, increased spending on goods and services is partly due to budget item reclassification. This is an important consideration when comparing this budget with previous years.

However, Senegalese lawmakers were not persuaded. On November 13, in a joint session with the Committee on Laws, Decentralization, Labor, and Human Rights, the Finance and Budget Oversight Committee ultimately rejected the budget. Lawmakers criticized the cuts to prison funding, the ongoing use of detention orders, the credibility of the budget’s framework, and the late submission of documents. Built on a supplementary budget already rejected in 2026, the framework itself was called into question.

Rejection was not limited to the Ministry of Justice. During the sessions held on November 12 and 13, the committee rejected budgets from 19 ministries. And while Moussa Sarr acknowledged the lawmakers’ oversight authority, he emphasized that the committee’s rejection does not automatically cut off funding. If the stalemate persists, the dissolution of the National Assembly, starting December 2, is now a distinct possibility.

Since the Assises de la Justice, Senegal has reached a general consensus. It now has a roadmap, draft laws, and funding figures. What is missing are stable institutional channels to implement them. While sweeping reforms remain at a standstill, the justice system is slowly advancing through ministerial circulars, digital platforms, and mediation, making real but fragile progress.

A reliable, fast, and accessible justice system works much like a road or electrical grid, underpinning economic activity, public trust, and stability. In Senegal, the issue is not so much who will reform the constitution, but who will fund everyday justice and whether the budget will live up to expectations.

With an ongoing rift between Senegal’s President Bassirou Diomaye Faye and Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko, once PASTEF allies, the current political climate only adds to this already challenging situation.