This post is part of Global Voices’ November 2026 Spotlight series, “Justice as infrastructure.” In this Spotlight, Global Voices is partnering with The Hague Institute for Innovation of Law (HiiL) to highlight the ways justice functions as critical infrastructure for any society. You can support this coverage by donating here.

When courts stop protecting people, people stop talking. They stay quiet because speaking up could cost them their lives or their families. So who speaks for the voiceless?

In Tanzania, one answer comes with a guitar. Reggae artist Jhikoman, born Jhikolabwino Siza Manyika, has released a song called “Justice,” written for everyone who lost a loved one, and the right to mourn them out loud, after the October 2025 general elections that declared Samia Suluhu Hassan president.

His favorite lyric sums up the song:

“We don’t need no war, all we want is peace; there will be no peace without equal rights and justice.”

Listen to Justice below:

Tanzania’s image shattered

For nearly six decades, Tanzania cultivated an image of calm, consensus, and order. The scale of the 2025 election violence shocked many people because it broke that image. The BBC reported that security forces and unrest killed more than 500 people. International observers criticized the vote for its lack of transparency, and the African Union and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) said the election fell short of democratic standards.

Jhikoman, who watched these events unfold, says the losses moved him to write. He told Global Voices:

“I was deeply moved by reports and accounts of people losing their lives, families losing their loved ones, and citizens being silenced by the authorities when they simply wanted to speak out, seek answers, and mourn those they had lost. That pain became my motivation to write ‘Justice.’”

This song is more than a song; it is a cry for humanity, a call for accountability, and a reminder that the pain of those who have lost loved ones should never be silenced.

A reggae musician from Bagamoyo

Every stage name has a story, and Jhikoman’s is no different: JHIKO (from his first name, Jhikolabwino) plus MAN (from his surname, Manyika). Jhikoman has performed since 1994, blending acoustic reggae with African music and singing in English, Swahili, and his mother tongue, Kinyasa.

His musical life started at home. His older brother played guitar, and young Jhikoman watched, listened and dreamed. In secondary school, he fell for reggae, drawn by its messages of peace, love, unity, equality, and justice. He idolized Bob Marley and Alpha Blondy, and he covered their songs. Then his brother gave him the advice that changed everything: If you want to be a musician, write your own songs.

He took the advice to heart. In 1994, he stepped into a recording studio for the first time. In 2000, he released the album “Afro-Caribbean Beat,” and its title track became a local hit. The opportunities followed quickly. In 2001, he performed at the Zanzibar International Film Festival. In 2003, he wrote a song for Participatory Ecological Land Use Management (PELUM) Tanzania, an organization that supports small-scale farmers, and the commission took him to South Africa to perform at the World Forum for Sustainable Development. Since then, his music has carried him across East and Southern Africa and to stages in Europe.

Today he lives in Bagamoyo, where he volunteers as a music instructor at the Bagamoyo Institute of Arts and Culture and mentors young artists. He says:

“For me, music is more than entertainment. It is a powerful tool for communication, education, unity, and social change.”

The violence reaches home

The violence after the 2025 general election touched Jhikoman’s own circle. He says police shot and killed the wife of a close friend while she drove home, in front of her two children. He noted:

“No innocent person should lose their life simply because of violence surrounding an election. The victims and their families deserve justice, dignity, and the freedom to mourn without fear or intimidation.”

According to Jhikoman, the people who spoke out and wanted democratic reform often got silenced. They called for changes to election laws and procedures that would guarantee free, fair, transparent, and credible elections. They also demanded equal opportunities for all political parties, independent electoral oversight, and the freedom to choose their leaders without intimidation.

Why it’s so hard to get justice

Article 18 of Tanzania’s 1977 Constitution guarantees freedom of expression. Jhikoman says that some victims and their families have tried to enforce that right in court. However, getting justice has proved “extremely difficult.”

He points to several cases. After the alleged abduction of opposition activist Mpaluka Nyagali, known as Mdude, in May 2025, his wife filed a habeas corpus petition at the High Court in Mbeya. The court dismissed it on July 9, 2025, and his whereabouts remained unknown. A lawyer for former ambassador Humphrey Polepole filed a similar application after he disappeared in October 2025, and the court dismissed that as well.

Two advocates, Tito Magoti and Bob Wangwe, filed a case at the East African Court of Justice challenging the conduct of the election, and it remains pending. Authorities also arrested Tundu Lissu, chairman of the opposition party CHADEMA, and charged him with treason after he demanded electoral reforms. On November 6, 2026, the High Court acquitted him of treason, convicted him of incitement, and sentenced him to four years in prison. He remains imprisoned.

Jhikoman says:

“The law guarantees freedom of expression, but people who criticize the government face arrest, intimidation, and, in some cases, alleged abduction. The central problem is not simply the absence of laws; it is the difficulty of holding those responsible for violations accountable.”

A song that carries a message abroad

Listeners have responded well to Jhikoman’s message. He says that many Tanzanians feel the song finally carries their message to the international community. They believe the judiciary and parliament have lost their independence, which leaves them with little confidence that local institutions will deliver justice. Many now place their hope in international attention, because Tanzania has signed numerous international human rights agreements.

Some listeners also worry about his safety. They urge him to take care, since abductions and enforced disappearances remain serious concerns in parts of East Africa.

“I take those warnings seriously,” he says. “But I also believe that music can be a powerful tool for speaking out, raising awareness, and standing up for peace, justice, and the dignity of human life. … True peace means treating one another equally, standing up against injustice, respecting human rights, and giving everyone the freedom to express themselves without fear.”

Jhikoman’s story shows how justice shapes daily life long before anyone reaches a courtroom. When people trust that the justice system will treat them fairly and quickly, they speak out, report wrongdoings, and rebuild after loss. When they lose that trust, silence spreads. One reggae song cannot repair broken institutions, but it can name the problem, keep the memory of the dead in public view, and ask listeners to hold their leaders accountable.