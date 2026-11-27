This post is part of Global Voices’ November 2026 Spotlight series, “Justice as infrastructure.” In this Spotlight, Global Voices is partnering with The Hague Institute for Innovation of Law (HiiL) to highlight the ways justice functions as critical infrastructure for any society. You can support this coverage by donating here.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled on November 19 that Myanmar’s military forces committed genocide against the Rohingya people during a brutal 2017 crackdown in the western Rakhine state.

Voting 9–6, the ICJ verdict found the military’s “clearance operations,” which led to the mass murder of at least 10,000 people and the forced expulsion of more than 700,000 Rohingya to the neighboring country of Bangladesh, constituted genocidal acts.

Myanmar has more than one hundred ethnic groups but refuses to recognize the Rohingya, who are considered illegal immigrants even though they were born in Myanmar, and many have been there for generations. The Rohingya have been viciously persecuted for decades and targeted by hate speech and violent acts not just by state forces but also by hardline Buddhist nationalists.

It was The Gambia, with the support of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, that initiated the ICJ complaint in November 2019.

This is the first time the ICJ has found a state liable for committing genocide. The Myanmar military government, which grabbed power in a February 2021 coup, described the decision as unfair and a “great disappointment” while pointing out that the verdict was not unanimous.

The National Unity Government of Myanmar, which represents the pro-democracy forces, said in a statement that the pursuit of justice cannot be realized without ending the junta rule.

“The ICJ judgment is an important step in the pursuit of justice, but it cannot be the end. Lasting peace requires accountability, protection for all communities and the dismantling of the structures that enable persecution and impunity.”

The ICJ ruling was eagerly awaited, especially by Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh. In one interview, 58-year-old Monajat Alam from one of the refugee camps shared, “The Myanmar military tried to convince the world that we had lied. Today, the truth has been recognized.”

Here’s the reaction in a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh to the International Court of Justice ruling that Myanmar committed the crime of genocide https://t.co/OUxhAg5qBn — Elaine Pearson (@PearsonElaine) November 19, 2026

Shwe Maung, a former Member of Parliament in Myanmar, emphasized that unity and national reconciliation cannot be achieved without recognizing the need to attain justice for the Rohingya.

As a former Member of Myanmar’s Parliament representing Buthidaung Township, I have long maintained that justice for the Rohingya and justice for the wider population of Myanmar are not competing causes. They are inseparable. Myanmar cannot build genuine federal democracy, national reconciliation, or lasting peace while denying grave crimes committed against one of its communities.

The Karen National Union, which represents the Karen ethnic community, reiterated the call to hold the Myanmar military accountable.

“The same Myanmar military that committed genocide against the Rohingya continues to commit atrocities against civilian communities across Burma. We must keep working together to bring justice to all the people of Burma who have suffered these crimes.”

The UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar, Kelley E. Currie, hailed the ICJ ruling. “Today the world court has called the crimes by their true name: genocide. That name matters. It is a recognition of what was done, and it puts us on the path to justice.”

The Special Advisory Council for Myanmar highlighted the call to sustain the verdict with decisive action. “Justice has been decided, but not yet delivered,” said Yanghee Lee, a founding member of the council.

🇲🇲 Rohingya refugees, Burmese people react to ICJ Myanmar genocide ruling Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh express “immense happiness and emotion” after the International Court of Justice ruled that Myanmar committed genocide against the minority group. https://t.co/rEQowEqYDZ — AFP News Agency (@AFP) November 23, 2026

Human rights activist Razia Sultana, who testified about the horrific violence endured by Rohingya women, asserted the urgency of ending the atrocities committed by the junta.

For the women who shared their testimonies with me, justice cannot remain only a judgment written on paper. It must mean safety, recognition, accountability and the opportunity to rebuild their lives. I think again of the women I met in the refugee camps, of what they described and the courage it took to speak. Their voices travelled from the camps to the United Nations Security Council and became part of the wider international struggle for justice.

Thinzar Shunlei Yi shared the impact of the ruling on pro-democracy activists like her.

This verdict brings a sense of healing for me, too. It feels as though one of the chronic diseases Myanmar suffer has finally been named. Having faced oppression myself as a woman and a political dissident, I know the scale of their suffering is incomparable—yet so many of us desperately needed to see that justice is possible.

Journalist Nyein Chan Aye is concerned over the recent rise of social media posts inciting hate against the Rohingya.

Rohingya civilians are not the enemies of Rakhine Buddhists, nor are Rakhine civilians the enemies of the Rohingya. Neither community is the enemy of Myanmar’s people. Their grievances and rights cannot be settled by another campaign of suspicion and hatred.

Around 14 countries have already acknowledged the ICJ ruling. Sanctions have been imposed as well by the United Kingdom government on senior military officers of Myanmar. Meanwhile, China raised the issue of “jurisdiction overreach and expanded interpretation” and warned that the ruling could undermine the settlement of disputes.

The junta remains in power, but pro-democracy forces are relentless in the struggle to restore civilian rule. Millions of stateless Rohingya are scattered in various camps, but the landmark ICJ ruling is a step forward in the pursuit of justice and the advancement of the demand to allow the persecuted minority to return to their home.