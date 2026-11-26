Journalism has been a vital part of society for centuries. Writing about what happened and sharing it with others; reading about what happened somewhere else and discussing it with those around you; having a platform for letters, comments, and opinion about everything from the niche to the rich. Journalism has toppled governments and CEOs, revealed complicated scams, brought out the beauty of ethnographically observed daily life, recorded our qualms and foibles for posterity, and whipped up outrage, empathy, and triumph.

But journalism is on a precipice. The shift from print to digital has opened up new possibilities, as well as vulnerabilities. Changes in how we interact, especially at a distance, have changed what (and how) people want to read, listen to, or watch to understand the news.

This decade has seen dramatic changes in the field, from the loss of foundational trust in the institution, to digital, legal, and physical threats to journalists to the near-complete erosion of financial security for people who carry out this work. Increasingly authoritarian governments turn on the media, and the press in countries from Hong Kong to Myanmar to Russia to Nicaragua has been forced into exile.

Even countries such as the UK and the US have seen government targeting of journalists for critical reporting. Israel’s genocide in Gaza has laid bare the hypocrisy of the international press establishment, causing a crisis of confidence, while small local news outlets and independent journalists continue to report despite this.

Through it all, journalists have kept documenting, analyzing, responding, and reporting, even when they are underpaid and overworked, face hostile governments and terrible technology, sometimes from exile, in terrible conditions, even at risk of their lives. As we begin 2027, Global Voices will turn the spotlight onto these voices that continue to speak truth to power and bring to light the news that we all need to know. We will look at civic journalism, find out what is changing, and meet some of these indefatigable defenders of our right to free speech and our right to information.

Learn more about Global Voices Spotlights.

Donate to our Independent Journalism Spotlight, and get more of the coverage you value!



Learn more about Global Voices Spotlights.

Rewards

Each individual donation of $15 or more by November 15 will receive an e-book copy of the full spotlight issue once it’s complete.

Stretch goals (cumulative)

$1,000: An additional Undertones column analyzing narrative trends — we have more ideas for fascinating narrative analysis stories than we can produce at our current budget; help us add another one!

$1,500: An additional online panel, bringing together experts, journalists, and analysts to discuss an aspect of the theme!

$3,000: A podcast including follow-up interviews with editors and contributors highlighting some of the most interesting stories in the Spotlight issue.

$10,000: An additional article from each of our regions. Most of our editors have far more article ideas on this topic than they can complete in their paid hours. Help us pay them more, and you get more fantastic insights into digital communities!

$15,000: Surprise! Based on the topic and our learnings from it so far, we’ll choose an add-on that we think will add the most to our understanding of the Spotlight theme.

Any funds that don’t make it to a stretch goal level will still be used to support the Global Voices newsroom!

You can also support additional translation of all of our stories by donating to Lingua.