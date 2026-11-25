This post by Fatima Zahra Yahaya is part of Global Voices’ November 2026 Spotlight series, “Justice as infrastructure.” In this Spotlight, Global Voices is partnering with The Hague Institute for Innovation of Law (HiiL) to highlight the ways justice functions as critical infrastructure for any society. You can support this coverage by donating here.

In February 2025, a letter from a jailed man named Thomas Jonathan Biodun reached the public after some Nigerian Twitter influencers visited his prison to play a friendly football match with the inmates. Biodun was in jail over a debt of NGN 1,137,000 (USD 758). In the letter, he said he had asked for help online before, but someone had called him a scammer.

One of the influencers shared the letter on social media. Another influencer, Sir Dickson, who goes by the handle Wizarab10 on X, pushed it further, garnering over 2.5 million views in one post. In his post, Sir Dickson said, “Nobody should be in prison over a debt. It is not a criminal offense. I have spoken to @egi_nupe [another X influencer and lawyer], and we will be taking it up. Imagine rotting in prison because you’re poor.” A public donation campaign followed, and within weeks, it had raised enough money to clear the debt.

Punch Newspapers reported that Biodun walked out of Apapa Kirikiri Correctional Center and thanked everyone who helped.

Biodun’s story has a happy ending. But it raises a hard question: Should a person’s freedom depend on the benevolence of internet strangers and how many people share a post?

The problem behind this story

In February 2026, the Nigerian Correctional Service said that most people in its custody were still waiting for trial. Many of them have not been found guilty of any crime but remain in pre-trial detention. While some of them cannot pay bail, others cannot pay court fines. In Nigeria, the crime of being poor can land you in a jail cell.

Waiting is not a small thing. While a case drags on, a person may lose their job, business, or place to live. A family can lose its breadwinner, which can derail a whole family — or even a whole community’s livelihoods.

When the internet steps in

Jonathan Biodun is not the only person who turned to the internet to seek support for injustice.

Quadri Alabi, 17, went viral in 2023 when he stood in front of former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi’s campaign convoy. He spent months in Kirikiri Prison over a robbery charge that his lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, called baseless. Effiong also said the police recorded him under the wrong age, meaning he was charged and sentenced as an adult. On April 17, 2025, he was freed. The same day, Effiong asked the public on X to help his family move to a safer home, because they were still getting threats. The International Center for Investigative Reporting (ICIR) reported that more than NGN 3 million (over USD 21,965) was raised within two hours.

Emeka Nzeruike was arrested in 2015, when he was only 12 years old, over an alleged theft. He spent 10 years in prison waiting for trial. In July 2025, a lawyer named Alexander Nzeadi, who posts on X as @_youfoundalex, took up his case, and Emeka walked out of court.

The lawyer wrote that Emeka had been alone, afraid, and forgotten, with no trial and no lawyer. He then asked Nigerians to help Emeka heal, learn a skill, and start his life again now that he was finally free. The post was seen millions of times.

The other side of the story

Look closely at these cases. Biodun, Alabi, and Nzeruike were helped because their stories reached the right people. A letter found the right hands. A lawyer or a kind stranger posted at the right time.

Biodun said he was first called a scammer. That shows how difficult it can be to be believed online.

But what about the person nobody posts about? Not every inmate has a famous friend, a lawyer, or a loud voice to advocate on their behalf. For them, it can feel like no one is watching.

This is the worry. If help comes only to the stories that go viral, then luck decides who goes home. A sad story with a clear photo may win hearts, while a quiet case may be missed.

Raising money to pay for inmates’ legal fees or fines is not new, and it is not only done online.

In 2023, The Conclave reported that public-spirited people and a group called Prisoners Rehabilitation and Welfare Action (PRAWA), a non-governmental organization (NGO), paid fines to free 37 inmates from Kuje and Suleja prisons. The Interior Minister at the time had urged Nigerians to pay the fines of some prisoners to ease crowding in prisons.

Kindness is good. But justice should not depend on luck or others’ generosity.

A hope for smart leaders

I do not believe we should stop being kind. I believe we should fix the courts, so that kindness is not the only hope a poor person has. If courts were fast and fair, nobody would need a viral post to go home.

Social media is already doing one useful thing. It shows us real faces and real stories where the system is failing. Smart leaders, lawyers, and judges can listen, and they can fix it.

Until then, every shared post is a sign that Nigerians care. It is also a sign that the courts must do better. Everyone in Nigeria deserves a fair day in court.