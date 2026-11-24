This post is part of Global Voices’ November 2026 Spotlight series, “Justice as infrastructure.” In this Spotlight, Global Voices is partnering with The Hague Institute for Innovation of Law (HiiL) to highlight the ways justice functions as critical infrastructure for any society. You can support this coverage by donating here.

In October and November 2026, Kyrgyzstan’s president, Sadyr Japarov, held public meetings with the population in all seven provinces of the country. What were meant to be formal events turned into quests for justice by people driven to desperation.

The meetings revealed the ineffectiveness of the existing justice mechanisms and showed how people saw the president as the only guarantor of justice.

The effectiveness of Kyrgyzstan’s law enforcement and judicial bodies was people’s most common justice-related complaint. During a meeting with residents of the southwestern Batken province on October 11, a woman complained to the president about her former husband, who accused her of forging their marriage certificate and framed her for crimes she did not commit to avoid the division of assets after their divorce.

She also said her former brother-in-law provided false testimony to back up his brother’s accusations. She now lives in an apartment with their three children in constant fear that her former husband may kick them out because he allegedly bribed police and courts.

This trivial legal dispute reached the point where the woman had to beg the president to ensure a just investigation and ruling. Japarov condemned her former husband and said that he should have left everything to her and their kids after the divorce.

Here is an Instagram reel with his response to the case.

On October 26, Japarov met with residents of the Kazarman district in the southern Jalalabad province, where Shirimbek Abrahmanov told the president about his father, who was imprisoned for allegedly offering a bribe of KGS 2,000 (USD 23) to a police officer during a traffic stop. The district court acquitted him of the charges.

However, the local prosecutor’s office appealed the decision in the provincial court, which found Abdrahmanov’s father guilty and sentenced him to two years in prison.

Here is an Instagram reel with the complaint and Japarov’s response.

Japarov could not hide his anger when he heard the story, especially after finding out the provincial court took seven months to issue a verdict. In reply, he confronted local authorities and said:

Are the traffic police officer and the prosecutor in cahoots? Does that mean they’ve ganged up on him? If it were a large bribe, that would be one thing. But to have someone imprisoned over two thousand soms — that’s a disgrace.

The man was released from custody shortly after Japarov’s intervention and subsequent pardon.

Similar complaints resurfaced multiple times during presidential meetings in other provinces, highlighting systemic problems plaguing the judicial and law-enforcement systems.

The message is clear: people have lost all hope of finding justice at the hands of local police and courts.

Surprisingly, following his meetings with the public, Japarov concluded that the level of distrust towards courts has decreased, but admitted that problems in the judicial system remain and must be solved quickly.

On the one hand, the lack of justice and the dysfunction within the courts and police bodies, which are plagued by corruption and bureaucracy, are real pressing issues affecting millions of people across Kyrgyzstan. However, the current political regime led by Japarov, who came to power in October 2020, has made little tangible progress.

In 2026, Kyrgyzstan was ranked 99th out of 144 states in the Rule of Law Index compiled by the World Justice Project. For comparison, in 2020, it was ranked 87th.

On the other hand, people’s desperate appeals for justice helped Japarov sustain his man-of-the-people image. By listening to people’s requests and swiftly resolving their issues, the president can reinforce his popularity. In turn, this leads to the maintenance of the personalistic regime built around Japarov since his arrival to power.