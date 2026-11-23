This post is part of Global Voices’ November 2026 Spotlight series, “Justice as infrastructure.” In this Spotlight, Global Voices is partnering with The Hague Institute for Innovation of Law (HiiL) to highlight the ways justice functions as critical infrastructure for any society. You can support this coverage by donating here.

In 2024, Niger had a population of over 27 million. However, according to the Justice Needs and Satisfaction survey (eJNS) conducted by the Hague Institute for Innovation of Law (HiiL) and the Ministry of Justice, more than half experienced justice problems that year.

Overall, 61 percent of the population has experienced at least one issue accessing justice. And while men are more likely to report these problems (70 percent) than women (52 percent), this does not in any way mean women suffer fewer injustices. Instead, it underscores the fact that many women either do not recognize their challenges as justice problems or do not advocate for themselves. The survey results therefore indicate that while women need justice just as much as men, they face greater obstacles in obtaining it.

Long before reaching any courtroom, women face barriers not only within their families and communities, but also in the resolution of disputes, often over land, inheritance, and child custody. This survey also shows how the outcome of a dispute can ultimately shape a woman’s income, economic security, and ability to invest in her future.

Invisible problems

Within Niger, the gap between men and women’s rights is obvious. As 41 percent of women say they are unaware of their legal rights, women (38 percent) are more likely than men (34 percent) to drop an ongoing court case. What’s more, almost two-thirds (64 percent) of women also have no formal education, compared to 47 percent of men.

Domestic violence (DV) is the most pressing issue faced by women in Niger, far surpassing crime, neighbor conflicts, and land disputes, with 29 percent saying they have experienced some kind of intimate partner violence. Between 2022 and 2024, domestic violence jumped from the eighth most serious problem for the general population to the third. According to HiiL, this may signal a shift in attitude toward reporting such incidents.

Across different datasets, land disputes over field boundaries, inheritance, contested sales, and crop damage rank second (17 percent) behind crime (23 percent) among the most serious justice problems. In its October 2026 report, HiiL also found that land problems accounted for 23 percent of all recorded justice problems, with a severity score of 7.1.

For women in rural areas, where more than 80 percent of Nigeriens currently live, land provides food, income, and economic autonomy. However, traditional practices, family pressures, and systems where people farm land they do not own keep their access uncertain. HiiL thereby conducted a qualitative study in the Dosso and Tillabéri regions, ultimately producing a best-practice manual for justice practitioners.

Inheritance: A silent injustice

Nigerien statutory law grants women the right to own, use, and inherit land. However, in practice, customary and family rules often deny them what is rightfully theirs. In some areas, once married, women are thought to belong to their husbands’ families, precluding them from inheriting land from their birth families.

In its 2025 Annual Report, HiiL shares real-life stories, such as Saouda’s, exemplifying this reality. Widow and mother of five, Saouda lost access to her late husband’s land when his relatives claimed ownership, but successfully regained it after learning about her rights through an awareness-raising campaign.

This exclusion has a direct economic impact on those women. They not only lose inherited land, but also a source of income, food security, and the ability to invest in livestock, trade, or farm improvements.

Child custody

After a separation, divorce, or the death of a partner, family-made agreements often determine where the children live, who provides for them, and whether their mother can maintain a meaningful relationship with them. These decisions are often made out of court, where customary norms hold considerable sway.

In its report, HiiL highlighted this issue through Amina’s story. Detained following a custody battle over her children, Amina thought her only hope was her family. After being told she could not legally win custody after a divorce under Islam, she had no idea she had such rights.

In this region, customary rulings tend to favor male authority in family matters, with customary chiefs typically awarding custody to fathers on religious grounds.

In 2020, the General Report of the National Consultation on Justice found that women were underrepresented in the judiciary, accounting for just 39 of the 399 magistrates in late 2017. Although customary court hearings may be more welcoming for women, no women sit among the customary assessors, prompting the report to recommend their inclusion.

The social norm burden

For almost a third of women, preserving family relations is the main reason they do not turn to courts or customary authorities. Any woman who claims her share of inheritance or custody of her children could be seen as “causing problems” or dividing her family. Consequently, testimonies gathered across the country tell stories of women fearing they will damage their families’ honor and relatives advising them to stay silent, at the expense of their rights.

Economic constraints only add to their difficulties. Due to insufficient funds, about four percent of women say they did not take action even when they knew their rights were being violated. Financial dependence on their partner or family also limits their ability to pursue legal proceedings. Quoting an NGO official, HiiL shared:

Les femmes viennent souvent nous voir après avoir épuisé leurs maigres ressources. Elles sont alors coincées, incapables de poursuivre leurs quêtes de recherche de solution à leurs problèmes.

Caught in a bind and unable to pursue their search for solutions, women often come to us after exhausting their already limited resources.

About a quarter of women with justice problems choose not to act, believing that legal action will not lead to a fair outcome. Zara, a 25-year-old Nigerien woman unable to afford legal fees and forced to drop a domestic violence case, stated:

Même si je préfère aller devant le juge je ne pourrai pas car je n’ai pas les moyens. Je ne suis qu’une vendeuse d’eau fraîche et de Bissap, même si je sais que je peux aller devant le juge si mon mari ne me nourrit pas, je n’ai pas de quoi supporter les aller-retours et autres frais qu’on demande à la justice.

Even though I would prefer to take my case to court, I can’t afford it. I only sell chilled water and bissap [herbal drink]. While I may be entitled to go to court if my husband didn’t support me, I couldn’t afford the round trips and other legal fees.

Even when women know about their rights, they still tend to choose customary justice over formal justice. Although it is often biased and patriarchal, it is also faster, closer to home, and delivered in their native language. As such, 40 percent of women identify family as a source of support, compared to just 28 percent of men. Meanwhile, only four percent of women and six percent of men turn to formal courts.

According to data published in the daily newspaper Le Sahel in 2024, men (75 percent) take legal action more often than women (71 percent). While this gap may be modest, it nonetheless compounds other obstacles.

Solutions exist

Typically, Nigerians will seek out informal pathways to settle disputes. In the 2024 Justice Needs and Satisfaction survey, direct negotiation (40 percent), family (33 percent), and customary or traditional authorities (24 percent) were the most commonly cited sources of help, far surpassing formal courts (five percent). HiiL subsequently recommended including these actors in the justice process by conferring full legal status on customary decisions or strengthening mediation and conciliation pathways.

Established under Law No. 2011-42, the National Agency for Legal and Judicial Assistance (ANAJJ) provides free consultations, information on rights, guidance, and legal aid for those in financial need. According to the 2025 statistics, 33,394 beneficiaries received legal assistance, including 8,489 women. Meanwhile, its regional offices awarded 3,747 legal aid grants, including 550 to women.

In December 2025, during the first National Week of Legal and Judicial Assistance for women and children, Minister of Justice Alio Daouda presented different figures. Such discrepancies — at odds with independent NGO and journalistic findings — mean that official administrative reports must be read with caution.

The ANAJJ covers all of the country’s eight regions, but leaves many rural areas underserved. That said, additional initiatives do exist, including those led by the Association of Women Lawyers of Niger, an organization that has offered women and children legal assistance for 35 years.

However, resolution remains a stumbling block. According to the 2024 Justice Needs and Satisfaction survey, 56 percent of justice problems remain unresolved, with 20 percent on hold and 36 percent dropped. Conversely, 72 percent of solutions achieved are considered fair. While taking action significantly improves the chance of resolution, the main challenge is no longer just access itself, but seeing cases through to their conclusion.

Justice for women

The issue is not just the existence of courts, but ensuring women know they have rights, understand how to enforce them, and can do so without fear of rejection from their family or community. Awareness of their rights should go hand in hand with the ability to exercise them and the support of religious and traditional leaders alike.

In rural areas, practical steps are being taken to make this a reality. Traditional, female, and religious leaders have all received training in women’s land rights. After a female leader called for access to a plot of land for her group, the village chief publicly committed to finding one. Radio and theater, in local languages, have also enabled some women to claim their rights. According to HiiL, the objective is not only to recognize their rights in legislation, but to create practical conditions for exercising them.

Achieving justice that truly meets Nigerien women’s needs requires several steps: legal information in local languages, legal clinics in rural areas, training for traditional and religious authorities, protection for women’s inheritance, support in land and family disputes, and the inclusion of women among customary assessors.

As long as land, inheritance, and child custody decisions are made behind closed doors, with no guarantee of fairness, a considerable number of Nigerien women will continue to lose not only their assets but also a significant proportion of their economic independence.