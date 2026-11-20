This post is part of Global Voices’ November 2026 Spotlight series, “Justice as infrastructure.” In this Spotlight, Global Voices is partnering with The Hague Institute for Innovation of Law (HiiL) to highlight the ways justice functions as critical infrastructure for any society. You can support this coverage by donating here.

A newborn Black baby delivered at a clinic in Tokyo’s Meguro Ward became the target of a barrage of racist harassment online.

The clinic published the baby’s photo with a congratulatory message on its social media account as part of its routine “babies born this month” photo series. A screenshot of the post spread widely on X, gaining more than 1.3 million views within a day. The post attracted many hateful comments loaded with anti-immigrant sentiment and racial discrimination against non-white and non-Japanese people. Some of the hateful comments received thousands of likes.

All comments have since been removed from the post, and the clinic has disabled commenting on its Instagram.

This incident sheds light on two issues within Japanese society. On one level, it reflects how racist hate speech still remains rampant in Japan. But more broadly, it exposes a missing layer of justice infrastructure: Japan has no independent human rights commission empowered to handle discrimination complaints, no enforceable national hate speech law, and no effective way to force platforms to remove hate speech targeting entire groups.

While some cultural critics argue that the widespread racial discrimination in Japan stems from the younger generation’s inadequate interest in foreign cultures and development, others argue that the prevalence of online hate speech is to a large extent related to a lack of effective domestic legislation and human rights education.

Despite being a signatory to the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) since 1995, Japan has not passed the Human Rights Protection Bill or established an independent national human rights institution to investigate human rights violations and penalize perpetrators. While there have been numerous attempts to pass such a bill, it was tabled multiple times in the 2000s and early 2010s. Critics say the efforts failed because the public feared it could violate the freedom of speech protected by the Constitution.

Toothless anti-discrimination national laws

Thus, instead of passing a comprehensive set of laws, it addresses discrimination and human rights through issue-specific laws, such as the Act on the Promotion of Human Rights Education and Human Rights Awareness-Raising (2000), the Act for Eliminating Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (2013), the Act on the Promotion of Efforts to Eliminate Unfair Discriminatory Speech and Behavior against Persons with Countries of Origin other than Japan (2016), the Act on the Promotion of the Elimination of Buraku Discrimination (2016), as well as the Act on the Promotion of Public Understanding of the Diversity of Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (2023), which aim to raise public awareness about human rights and providing government support rather than criminalizing hate speech and discrimination.

For example, while the Hate Speech Elimination Act was enacted to curb xenophobic street rallies that terrify ethnic minorities residing in Japan, such as the series of protests against Kyoto Korean Elementary School between December 2009 and March 2010, it does not declare hate speech illegal, nor penalize offenders with fines or jail sentences.

Moreover, the law only protects foreigners with a legal status, but excludes undocumented migrants, asylum seekers, and Indigenous peoples, including the Ainu and Ryūkyūans. The law’s legal scope is at odds with the United Nations’ recommendations, which state that a signatory of the ICERD must “ensure legislative guarantees against racial discrimination apply to non-citizens regardless of their immigration status, and that the implementation of legislation does not have a discriminatory effect on non-citizens.” Legal experts have criticized the restrictive clause of the law for, as Shuji Oda, president of the Dai-Ichi Tokyo Bar Association, says, “giving rise to a false reverse implication that hate speech directed at individuals without legal residency status is permissible.”

The toothless anti-discrimination laws only manage to contain explicit discriminatory actions against disabled people, Burakumin (feudal outcasts), LGBTQ+ people, and foreigners with legal status; they have not eliminated hate speech. Meanwhile, street rallies against immigrant and imported labor have surged amid stagnant local wages, inflation, and rising living costs. Though these protests are usually small in scale, they attract a large number of social media comments, with plenty of discriminatory remarks and hate speech against foreigners.

Additionally, none of the aforementioned laws has a mechanism to force internet platforms to remove harmful content; this results in the spread of xenophobia, homophobia, hatred against social minorities, and a racist online culture.

Kawasaki model

As Japanese national politics has stalled the enactment of the Human Rights Protection Bill, some local governments have started building the legal framework from the bottom up to address local unrest targeting ethnic minorities.

Kawasaki City, which is home to a large Zainichi Korean population in Kanagawa Prefecture, was the first municipality in Japan to introduce punitive local laws to curb protests that “injure the human dignity of others,” as described by the city’s Justice Department.

Since the national Act on the Promotion of Human Rights Education and Awareness was passed in 2000, the city enacted its own Children’s Rights Ordinance in 2000 and Human Rights Ombudsperson Ordinance in 2001, which paved the way for the establishment of a local independent Human Rights Ombudsperson system for receiving and investigating complaints on bullying, abuse, and discrimination.

Following a surge of demonstrations calling for the exclusion of people of foreign origin around 2013, the city enacted the Ordinance for the Creation of a City that Respects Human Rights and is Free from Discrimination in December 2019, which prohibits discrimination based on race, nationality, ethnic origin, gender, sexual orientation, and disability. The ordinance also bans using loudspeakers, placards, or flyers that induce hatred against people originating from outside Japan and their descendants. Under the Ordinance, repeat offenders would have their identities publicly disclosed, and they could be fined up to JPY 500,000 (approximately USD 3,130). The city would also keep a record of hate groups and ban them from using public facilities, such as sports venues and parks.

Furthermore, the ordinance established an expert panel empowered to review hate speech and instruct online platforms to remove extreme content targeting a specific group of people and disclose the abusers’ identities.

While the ordinance has managed to reduce discriminatory protests against Korean-Japanese communities within Kawasaki City, it is powerless when the protests take place in neighboring jurisdictions. Moreover, thus far the criminal penalty of the local ordinance just punishes abusers targeting people originating from outside of Japan; LGBTQ+, disabled, and indigenous communities have remained unprotected. It cannot penalize landlords or employers who discriminate and has limited power over online abuse, as internet companies are not legally bound by local laws.

Human rights education translated into moral education

Various UN bodies have repeatedly criticized Japan for failing to enact a comprehensive anti-discrimination law and establish an independent commission to investigate and prosecute abusers in line with the “Paris Principle,” the official international standards for national human rights institutions. Yet, to date, Japanese society still lacks the consensus and determination to pass the Human Rights Protection Bill.

While proponents of stalling the legislation cite potential violations of free speech, a deeper reason relates to local xenophobia and perceptions of human rights.

The concept of human rights was introduced to Japan about 150 years ago, during the Japanese modernization period beginning in the late Edo and early Meiji era. However, when the Constitution of the Empire of Japan was promulgated in 1889, it defined citizens’ rights not as inherent human rights, but as “rights of subjects” granted by the Emperor.

Only after World War II was the concept of universal human rights re-introduced and localized to criticize Japan’s wartime militarization of society and crimes against non-Japanese people. Yet, human rights education in schools is often confused with conventional moral education, which emphasizes individual responsibility to family, society, and the country, and the need to maintain harmonious human relations through interpersonal politeness and consideration.

However, the individual morality approach overlooks the structural causes of discrimination and fails to empower individuals as rights-holders to address the problem of systematic discrimination, as pointed out by a group of Japanese teachers from the Institute of Global Education and Culture in a proposal to better integrate moral and human rights education in 2014:

日本では人権教育・啓発の場で「おもいやり」「やさしさ」などが強調される一方で、権利そのものを学習することは低調である。[…] […]具体的な「権利」という側面も、また「社会的に」問題を解決しようという側面も極めて弱い。「思いやり」を強調する抽象的・心情主義的教育は、私的な人間関係の中での問題解決ばかりを強調し、権利を具体的に考え実現しようとする力をむしろ弱めているといえる。

In Japan, human rights education and awareness-raising campaigns have kept emphasising concepts like ‘consideration for others’ (omoi-yari) and ‘kindness’ while downplaying education on rights. […] It’s extremely weak in addressing different aspects of individual rights and the social resolution of rights-related problems. The emphasis on ‘understanding’ is both abstract and sentimental; as such, education relies solely on problem-solving within private interpersonal relationships and will hence weaken the ability to think concretely about rights and exercising one’s rights.

Earlier this year, Human Rights Watch urged the newly elected prime minister Sanae Takaichi to legislate a comprehensive anti-discrimination law and create an independent national human rights body to address the rise of xenophobic sentiments against immigrants. Although the right-leaning government has no intention of resurrecting the Human Rights Protection Bill, a civic coalition has formed to advocate for an independent National Human Rights Institution with investigative and corrective powers to address discrimination and human rights abuses by 2028.