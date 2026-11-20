This post is part of Global Voices’ November 2026 Spotlight series, “Justice as infrastructure.” In this Spotlight, Global Voices is partnering with The Hague Institute for Innovation of Law (HiiL) to highlight the ways justice functions as critical infrastructure for any society. You can support this coverage by donating here.

In September 2024, Vanuatu, Fiji, and Samoa filed an amendment request at the International Criminal Court (ICC) to get “ecocide” recognized as a crime under international law. The ICC currently recognizes four criminal categories: genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes, and the crime of aggression.

Over two years later, the amendment is still formally pending; but that does not mean environmental activists are waiting around — in fact, many are working both in the public eye and behind the scenes to establish legal infrastructure to protect the environment, combat the climate crisis, and punish those responsible for defiling the planet.

Read more: Pacific island nations want ecocide to be an international crime

According to an independent expert panel convened by the Stop Ecocide Foundation, ecocide is legally defined as “unlawful or wanton acts committed with knowledge that there is a substantial likelihood of severe and either widespread or long-term damage to the environment being caused by those acts.”

For the countries that backed the proposal, the climate crisis is not an abstract threat; it is a real and present danger with active consequences for their people.

In 2021, Simon Kofe, Tuvalu’s Minister for Justice, Communication and Foreign Affairs, gave a presentation at the international COP26 conference on climate change while standing in knee-deep water to demonstrate how rising sea levels threaten low-lying island nations. Tuvaluan officials are also exploring ways to become the first “digital nation” as a backup plan in case rising sea levels submerge all livable land in the archipelago. In Fiji alone, six villages have already been relocated because of climate change, with others in progress and dozens more under assessment. As Vanuatu’s Special Envoy for Climate Change and Environment, Ralph Regenvanu, says, climate damage is “devastating our island economy, submerging our territory, and threatening livelihoods.”

Shortly after the amendment was submitted, it was also backed by the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), which is experiencing increasingly deadly flooding as well as air quality issues related to exploitative mining operations.

It is not a coincidence that those who are pushing hardest for these legal mechanisms are those most affected by the climate crisis. These nations did little to cause the crisis, while major superpowers like the U.S., China, and Europe, as well as the corporations that bolster them, have made billions by exploiting and polluting the environment unchecked.

Meanwhile, those who suffer from the consequences of our eroding climate have limited legal recourse against the corporations and states most responsible. This juxtaposition is where the argument to make ecocide an international crime comes in.

Vanuatu was the first state to call for ecocide to be added to the ICC in 2019. In announcing the proposal, Regenvanu said:

“We are taking bold and necessary action to address these challenges and encourage other vulnerable states to take note of our newly tabled proposal to bring ecocide to the ICC. Legal recognition of severe and widespread environmental harm holds significant potential to ensure justice and, crucially, to deter further destruction.”

Why reform the ICC?

The International Criminal Court was formally established in 2002 to prosecute individuals for grave international crimes (not to be confused with the International Court of Justice, which settles legal disputes between countries).

Environmental crimes are particularly tricky, as traditional legal accountability measures tend to rely on specific individuals or property that have been harmed in order to pursue legal action. In cases where polluters are contributing to a broader destructive pattern, the legal standing becomes murky. This theory has been tested numerous times as individuals have sought to sue fossil fuel companies in civil court for their destructive practices and malfeasance, with most cases largely unsuccessful.

Supporters say that if the proposed amendment were successful, it would give ICC prosecutors the power to hold individuals, such as the executives of large polluting companies or heads of state, responsible in cases like massive oil spills or the deforestation of essential rainforests.

As an editorial in The Global Witness notes:

While there have been a series of recent valiant attempts to sue fossil fuel corporations in civil court for covering up evidence that their activities were causing global warming, the defendants have largely been able to get away scot-free. … Criminalizing ecocide would fill this legal gap, and allow individuals (and companies in some jurisdictions) to be prosecuted for engaging in acts with knowledge that they are substantially likely to damage the environment, without the need to show harm to any individual person.

To add a crime to the Rome Statute, a proposal must win a two-thirds majority vote within the court’s Assembly of States Parties. Even then, an amendment to the statute’s crimes provisions would bind only the states that accept it, and the court could not prosecute nationals or territory of states that do not.

The Rome Statute has 123 signatory parties — a number that does not include China, India, or the U.S., the world’s three largest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions. The U.S., in particular, under current President Donald Trump’s administration, has backed away from climate commitments in recent years, including withdrawing from the UN’s 2015 Paris Climate Agreement. It has also become increasingly hostile toward the court itself, as the Trump administration imposed sanctions on individual ICC prosecutors and judges beginning in early 2025. Then, in a September 2026 address to the UN General Assembly, Trump urged all member states to withdraw from the treaty altogether, and, weeks later, in October 2026, he imposed sweeping sanctions on the court itself.

With the biggest emitters outside the court, and Washington working to undermine it, advocates are looking beyond The Hague and ICC reform. As legal watchdogs argue, the end goal is not merely to get the ICC to recognize ecocide — though that would be an excellent first step — rather, if the ICC were to establish a framework for prosecuting international environmental crimes, through an amendment or merely by adapting its existing policies, this could push ratifying states to update their domestic penal codes and adopt policies to protect and preserve their own ecosystems, and also prosecute those who violate them.

Existing provisions within the Rome Statute

Even though the proposal has thus far not been adopted by the ICC, the court has not stood still.

In December 2025, ICC prosecutors published a policy paper on prosecuting environmental damage through the pre-existing mechanisms already laid out in the Rome Statute — the international treaty which established the ICC.

The Rome Statute mentions the environment exactly one time. Article 8(2)(b)(iv) makes it a war crime to launch an attack knowing it will cause “widespread, long-term and severe” damage to the environment. Traditionally, this article has applied only during armed conflict, and previous attempts to prosecute environmental destruction at the court have been unsuccessful.

Vanuatu’s ambassador to the UN, Odo Tevi, has argued that the reckless destruction of nature “can and does take place at any time, not just during conflict.”

The December 2025 policy, launched at the Assembly of States Parties, was co-hosted by Costa Rica, France, Germany, Panama, and the Marshall Islands. It explains how environmental destruction can be investigated and prosecuted within the four existing crime categories, for example, when pollution or the seizure of natural resources is used to commit a crime against humanity.

Analysts at the Conflict and Environment Observatory note that this policy paper does not address the ecocide proposal and that ambiguity in the war crime standard remains. Others point to limited resources at the prosecutor’s office.

In September 2026, ICC representatives said they had “moved into the implementation stage” to establish clearer parameters for prosecuting environmental crimes under the Rome Statute. In its statement, the office said it had received numerous communications about alleged crimes with an environmental dimension and was building a network of environmental law enforcement authorities, relevant organizations, expert groups, and civil society organizations to investigate.

But some jurisdictions are not waiting. As one recent study notes, “the substance of ecocide criminalization has advanced everywhere except through the amendment: an EU directive whose gravest offense is officially ‘comparable to “ecocide,”’ a Council of Europe convention, national codes in Belgium, France and Ukraine, and a completed OTP [ICC’s Office of the Prosecutor] policy that prosecutes environmental damage through the existing four crimes.”

Counts vary depending on how many states currently employ domestic laws against ecocide. Stop Ecocide International says twelve countries, including Belgium, France, and Ukraine, have adopted ecocide or equivalent offenses into domestic law. Mauritius became the most recent in April 2026, and legislation is progressing in countries including Brazil, Peru, Argentina, Mexico, Italy, and the Netherlands. As noted in the aforementioned study, the EU’s revised Environmental Crime Directive also covers conduct “comparable to ecocide,” and member states had to transpose it by May 2026.

What comes next

The next stage is procedural rather than dramatic: Whether states give the proposal a formal path forward at the Assembly of States Parties’ 25th session in The Hague, from November 30 to December 7, 2026. A vote would signal whether the Rome Statute can grow beyond the atrocities it was written for. A stall would leave the prosecutor’s policy and national laws as the main tools available.

The decision comes at a crucial time for the ICC, as some international stakeholders begin to question the legitimacy, power, and effectiveness of international ruling bodies.

For the nations that started this, the stakes are not abstract. They are asking the world to build infrastructure to prosecute and prevent harm that is already happening to them. Until that infrastructure is implemented, the burden of harm will continue to fall on those least responsible for causing this crisis.