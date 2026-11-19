Digital communications sparked new ways of forming communities: communities that spanned vast distances; that offered asynchronous interaction, innovative forms of constructing identities, and potentially enormous reach. These communities have provided connection for people who are isolated or marginalized, built powerful groups around both professional interests and unusual hobbies, and facilitated astonishing feats of knowledge-sharing and organizing, from Wikipedia to academic sub-field networks to hobby groups and fandoms.

But digital communities bring new challenges as well, from questions of moderation to questions of ownership. Almost all of them are built on the backbone of infrastructure owned by Big Tech — hardware at a minimum, usually several layers of software as well.

This is a risky place to put trust. Witness the sudden devastation when a platform is bought and sold, and what was accessible and inclusive becomes hostile; or the sudden change-to-terms-of-service maneuver, when a company leverages the trust of its users to exploit them for their sellable data. Increasingly hollowed-out echo chambers — toxic or just obliviously navel-gazing — make digital communities difficult and often dangerous to navigate. The proliferation of targeted ads, the risks of rapidly spreading mis- and disinformation, and, more recently, the insertion of large language model bots all illustrate this.

Sometimes it feels like it’s impossible to resist the tidal wave of AI slop and bot content and the all-pervasive mistrust of information engendered by the sheer amount of misinformation and disinformation we have seen produced this decade. But there are still ways to organize digitally.

The same social media that is polarizing Indian society is where young people have organized and continued to organize to resist the authoritarian Modi government. In Brazil, supporters of President Lula ran an organic, human-driven campaign that successfully beat algorithms weighted toward his opponent, Flávio Bolsonaro, in the October 2026 election. LGBTQ+ people in hostile environments often only have online spaces to find community and solidarity. People everywhere are rewilding the internet, reclaiming, reviving, and rebuilding communities everywhere in defiance of faceless, consolidated power.

In this month’s spotlight, Global Voices, in partnership with Ranking Digital Rights, will explore the multiverse of digital communities — starting with our own. We want to highlight specific communities, the tools and tactics they use to organize, resist, and overcome the algorithmic pressure from tech platforms, and show how digital communities thrive and persist the world over, defying overwhelming power asymmetries and rejecting pressure to accept the defaults.

Learn more about Global Voices Spotlights.

Donate to our Digital Communities Spotlight issue, and get more of the coverage you value!



Learn more about Global Voices Spotlights.

Rewards

Each individual donation of $15 or more by November 15 will receive an e-book copy of the full spotlight issue once it’s complete.

Stretch goals (cumulative)

$1,000: An additional Undertones column analyzing narrative trends — we have more ideas for fascinating narrative analysis stories than we can produce at our current budget; help us add another one!

$1,500: An additional online panel, bringing together experts, journalists, and analysts to discuss an aspect of the theme!

$3,000: A podcast including follow-up interviews with editors and contributors highlighting some of the most interesting stories in the Spotlight issue.

$10,000: An additional article from each of our regions. Most of our editors have far more article ideas on this topic than they can complete in their paid hours. Help us pay them more, and you get more fantastic insights into digital communities!

$15,000: Surprise! Based on the topic and our learnings from it so far, we’ll choose an add-on that we think will add the most to our understanding of the Spotlight theme.

Any funds that don’t make it to a stretch goal level will still be used to support the Global Voices newsroom!

You can also support additional translation of all of our stories by donating to Lingua.