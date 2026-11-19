This interview is part of a series of spotlights on the work of some of the grantees of the Digital Spark granting scheme, as part of the Regional Support Mechanism EECA project, implemented by the Metamorphosis Foundation and TechSoup, in partnership with CIVICUS and under the Digital Democracy Initiative (DDI) that covers the Global South. It is being published on Global Voices as part of a content-sharing agreement.

Guria is a region in Georgia, situated in the southwestern part of the country. It has a coastline on the Black Sea to the west, which is about 22 kilometers (13 miles) long, and the region is bordered by the Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti region to the north, Imereti to the east, and the Autonomous Republic of Adjara to the south. It has a rich history and a historical tradition of democracy.

Today, in the region, independent media access is limited and digital literacy remains low. However, Guria has a civic tradition that most of its own residents do not know about in detail.

In 1904, locals organized protests against imperial (Russian, at the time) institutions, formed institutions of self-governance, and proclaimed the Gurian Republic, an early experiment in participatory democracy.

The republic was violently suppressed first by the Russian tsarist empire, and later all the memories of it were fragmented further by decades of deliberate erasure under Soviet occupation of Georgia (1921–1991) and by repressions.

This is exactly what the Digital Spark Spotlight project in Georgia focused on: history and memory in the Guria region.

Global Voices interviewed Lika Mergaladze, head of the organization Komli Initiative for Civic Engagement, about their project: what they have done and what they learned through it.

Global Voices (GV): Please tell us about your organization and why you chose to get involved with the Digital Spark project?

Lika Mergaladze (LM): Our organization, Komli Initiative for Civic Engagement, works to preserve local history, strengthen civic engagement, and promote sustainable development in the Guria region of Georgia. We use exhibitions, workshops, digital storytelling, and collaborative activities to connect communities with their history and encourage active participation in civic life. We chose to get involved in the Digital Spark project because we saw an opportunity to combine local history with modern digital technologies. We wanted to help community members document and share their family stories, develop digital skills, and better understand the connection between the past and present. We believe that preserving historical memory and encouraging critical thinking are essential for building an informed and active community.

GV: What issue/challenge in your community prompted you to undertake this project?

LM: One of the main challenges in Guria is that many important historical stories have been forgotten or remain untold. These stories were purposely erased during the Soviet Union. Many families who were the victims of a series of repressions in the 1920s and 30s learned to remain silent about their past in the 50s after World War II. As a result, younger generations often know very little about their ancestors and the region’s democratic traditions, including the Gurian Republic of 1904. Another challenge is limited access to independent media and low levels of digital literacy in local communities. The dominance of social media and television as information sources makes media literacy and critical thinking particularly important. We undertook this project to address these challenges by helping local people preserve their history, recognize misinformation and propaganda, and use digital tools to share their stories with a wider audience.

GV: What are the key changes/activities that your organization implemented during your participation in the project?

LM: Through the project ‘From Understanding the Past to the Digital Future,’ implemented from April to October 2026, we organized several activities across the three municipalities of Guria: Ozurgeti, Chokhatauri, and Lanchkhuti. Our main activities included a public discussion. On June 24, we organized ‘What Drove Gurians Crazy? Propaganda Now and Then,’ exploring Guria’s democratic history, Soviet occupation, propaganda, and contemporary challenges. We also did digital storytelling workshops, an AI and Digital Creation workshop and a theatrical performance: on August 12, we presented “My Days and My Father’s Diaries,” dedicated to Meri Chanukvadze and her father, Amberki Chanukvadze, whose life reflected the impact of Soviet repression. These activities helped strengthen participants’ digital skills, encourage historical research, and create opportunities for community members to share their stories online.

GV: How did your participation in the project impact your organization’s beneficiaries and the community that you serve? Please provide examples.

LM: The project generated strong interest across all three municipalities, reaching nearly 50 community members, with particularly strong participation from women and young people. Locals participated in the digital storytelling workshop, including 12 women. These activities gave participants practical opportunities to develop their digital skills and explore new ways of communicating important ideas. Another meaningful example was the theatrical performance dedicated to Meri and her father. More than 35 people attended and participated in a discussion afterwards. The performance encouraged people to reflect on the experiences of families affected by Soviet repression and the importance of preserving historical memory. The project also laid the foundation for a cross-municipal network of young people, activists, and aspiring digital storytellers. This network can help community members continue documenting local history, sharing civic information, and engaging in public discussions beyond the project itself.

GV: How has your own knowledge, awareness, and experience with digital democracy and civic space changed, thanks to your participation in the project?

LM: Our participation in the project strengthened our understanding of how digital technologies can support civic engagement and democratic participation. We gained greater awareness of the importance of digital storytelling, media literacy, and critical thinking in helping communities understand their history and respond to contemporary challenges. We also explored how AI-assisted content creation can provide new opportunities for preserving local stories and making them accessible to wider audiences. The project reinforced our belief that digital tools are not simply communication technologies; they can also help people participate in public life, challenge misinformation, and contribute to community development. Most importantly, we recognized that connecting historical memory with modern digital tools can help create a more informed, active, and engaged society.

GV: What are the most valuable lessons and experiences you are taking away from this project?

LM: One of the most valuable lessons was that many people are interested in learning about their history when they are given a welcoming space to ask questions and share experiences. Family stories can open up broader conversations about democracy, human rights, repression, and civic responsibility. We also learned that practical workshops and collaborative activities are effective ways to introduce digital tools to community members. The strong participation of women and young people demonstrated the potential for inclusive, community-based learning. Another important lesson was the value of combining traditional storytelling with digital technologies. Personal stories, family diaries, public discussions, and theatrical performances can make historical events more relatable and meaningful.

GV: What comes next? How will you apply the learning and digital capacity you have built in your future work and within your community?