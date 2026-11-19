This interview is part of a series of spotlights on the work of some of the grantees of the Digital Spark granting scheme, as part of the Regional Support Mechanism EECA project, implemented by the Metamorphosis Foundation and TechSoup, in partnership with CIVICUS and under the Digital Democracy Initiative (DDI) that covers the Global South. It is being published on Global Voices as part of a content-sharing agreement.

Moldova is a relatively small post-Soviet state with a population of three million people. A landlocked country, it has a long border with war-torn Ukraine and Romania; with the latter, it shares the same official language. The territory that is now Moldova was once part of the Russian Empire, and later the Soviet Union, and Russia has been meddling in its affairs.

Moldova has a large Russian-speaking population and a problematic unrecognized territory: Transnistria, which is basically controlled by Russia. It also has European aspirations and was officially named a candidate to join the European Union in 2022, after Russia invaded neighbouring Ukraine.

The country’s most recent parliamentary elections were held in September 2025, and despite the record influx of Russian disinformation and other meddling, elections were recognized as fair and democratic by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OCSE) observers. The pro-European Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) won the elections with a small majority.

The initiative supported by Digital Spark is an app called VotEDU, which answers basic questions about the democratic institution of elections for high school students in Moldova. It does so through short, interactive lessons using quizzes, flashcards, and other easily accessible formats in three languages: Romanian, Russian, and English, and is the subject of this Spotlight story.

Global Voices interviewed the app’s developer, Vlad Garbuz, about the impact of Digital Spark and his initiative.

Global Voices (GV): Please tell us about your organization and why you chose to get involved with the Digital Spark project.

Vlad Garbuz (VG): I started VotEDU, an independent civic-education project in Moldova, to help young people understand democracy before they vote for the first time. The idea began at the VOTech hackathon in Moldova. I joined Digital Spark because I wanted to turn it into a tool that students could use in everyday life and teachers could bring into class. The project helped me build the app and begin testing it with the young people it is meant for.

GV: What issue or challenge in your community prompted you to undertake this project?

VG: Young people meet politics every day through their feeds, long before they enter a polling station. In Moldova, many young people encounter misleading claims online. Yet many have very few easy ways of asking questions about elections and getting the answers they can understand. That made me wonder how civic education could reach young people in the spaces where they already spend their time. VotEDU was the answer. It puts short lessons, simple explanations, and activities on their phones, so they can learn at their own pace.

GV: What are the key changes or activities that you implemented during your participation in the project?

VG: During Digital Spark, VotEDU developed into a civic-education app with nine units, 28 short lessons, quizzes, interactive activities, and a glossary of 136 civic terms. The content is available in Romanian, Russian, and English. All of the lessons have been reviewed for accuracy and political neutrality. Student privacy guided the app’s design. A short guide was also prepared for teachers. VotEDU was represented at Moldova Digital Summit 2026, where several educators expressed interest in trying it in schools. The app is now being piloted with high school students in Moldova through its web version. It is also available on the App Store, with the Google Play version coming soon.

GV: How did your participation in the project impact your beneficiaries and the community you serve? Please provide examples.

VG: Teacher feedback has highlighted the need for digital tools alongside Moldova’s electoral education textbook. VotEDU brings these topics into a format students can explore on their phones. High school students in the pilot program are using the app and sharing feedback. The feedback tells us how easy the information was to access, as well as appreciation of the app’s design, quizzes, and illustrations. Together with teachers’ suggestions, this feedback is helping improve the content in the app and making it a better user experience.

GV: How has your own knowledge, awareness, and experience with digital democracy and civic space changed?

VG: I have learned that the design of a civic tool is part of its message. If an app is hard to understand, available in only one language, or careless with privacy, it may leave out the very people it hopes to reach. Building VotEDU has made me more careful about how I explain civic topics. Each lesson needs to be accurate and fair, while still being simple enough to use on a phone. I now think more about whether young people feel comfortable asking questions and forming their own views, not just whether the information is online.

GV: What are the most valuable lessons and experiences you are taking away from this project?

VG: The lesson I will carry forward is to start earlier. Young people should have a chance to understand democracy before an election campaign is asking for their attention. I have also learned that a good idea needs to be tested with the people it is meant to help. Building VotEDU was only one part of the work. Now students are using it and telling us what they think. Their experience will help us see what works, what is still unclear to students, and what needs to change.

GV: What comes next? How will you apply the learning and digital capacity you have built?