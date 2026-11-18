By Clarisse Sih, Bibbi Abruzzini, and Jake Wieczorek

“Every one of our grants is annual and project-tied. We have no reserves and no core funding, which means that stability, where it exists, is only ever twelve months deep.”

That is how one civil society organization in Algeria described its finances to us in a recent survey. It is a sentence many donors would recognize from their own grant files, and it captures a reality familiar to many organizations: years of navigating short-term grants, restricted budgets and uncertain renewals, with little room to plan beyond the next funding cycle.

For years, civil society organizations have been encouraged to diversify their income, develop new partnerships and build financial and capacity resilience. But the latest — and many would argue the chronic — funding crisis is exposing the systemic retreat in development funding. Alternative sources are scarce, civic space is under pressure, and the political environment is becoming increasingly hostile.

A shock on top of a squeeze

Official development assistance fell by more than 23 percent in 2025, the largest annual drop ever recorded, and is projected to fall even more in 2026. Twenty-six of the 34 members of the OECD’s Development Assistance Committee cut their aid, and the US aid freeze that flooded headlines turned out to be just one part of a wider retreat.

To understand what this means in practice, the European Union System for an Enabling Environment for civil society (EU SEE) consortium partners — Hivos, Forus, Democracy Reporting International, European Partnership for Democracy, Transparency International and Civicus surveyed organizations in their networks between August and September, receiving 195 responses from over 68 countries.

The findings reveal the scale of the disruption: three-quarters of respondents say their funding is lower than at any point in the past decade. A third say more than half of their budget has been affected since January 2025, and 86 percent report harder terms, such as grants not being renewed, being reduced or cancelled or even more complicated compliance terms.

“The results show a perfect storm for civil society. Funding is disappearing at the very moment many organizations are facing greater political pressure. What’s being lost is not just programs and jobs, but the independent voices to defend rights, give voice to vulnerable communities, and hold power to account,” explains David Kode, program director of EU SEE.

The hardest hit were mid-sized, locally rooted organizations, despite having the most diversified funding. Among them, 90 percent reported funding cuts, 77 percent lost staff or reduced programs, two-thirds scaled back advocacy and community outreach, and 59 percent became less vocal publicly.

These are organizations connecting communities with services, donors and local governments.

“We have had to sacrifice even our own salaries from other private sources to keep the NGO open and those who received a monthly salary are now working ad honorem,” said a respondent from Honduras.

In Indonesia, some organizations put staff on unpaid leave, while others could pay only half of their employees’ salaries.

What is lost beyond jobs

Yet the damage is not only monetary: almost half of respondents report reduced capacity for advocacy and about 40 percent say they have become less vocal or reduced their reach. A third of the respondents report having less control over their own priorities, and some have moved away from contested areas of work to keep their funding.

At the same time, almost two-thirds say civil society work has become less safe since early 2025, with more than half reporting more scrutiny, harassment or legal and administrative restrictions and half pointing to narratives portraying civil society as foreign-influenced.

This reflects a wider deterioration in the environment in which civil society operates. As one respondent from Zimbabwe put it: “The current funding crisis should not be viewed only as a financial challenge; it is fundamentally a civic space and democratic governance challenge.”

“An enabling environment is not simply the existence of a supportive policy. It is being able to register without unnecessary obstacles, access resources without compromising independence, speak and organise safely and meaningfully, influence decisions that affect communities — and knowing that when risks emerge, there are institutions and partners willing and able to respond,” says Marie L’Hostis, program and advocacy director at Forus.

These narratives do not stay rhetorical for long. The relationship between funding and civic space is particularly visible where governments are introducing or enforcing restrictions on organizations receiving resources from abroad.

In El Salvador, President Nayib Bukele accused journalists and civil society organizations of misusing USAID funds as part of a global money laundering operation, just as the US aid freeze hit. A few months later, the Legislative Assembly approved a Foreign Agents Law requiring anyone receiving funds from abroad to register and pay a 30 percent tax on those contributions.

By September 2025, long-standing organizations had begun to close: FESPAD, founded in 1988, and FUDECSO, after 33 years of work, both announced their dissolution, citing legal uncertainty and an unsustainable financial burden.

In Uganda, the proposed Protection of Sovereignty Bill 2026 would require any individual or organisation receiving money from outside the country, even from Ugandans living abroad, to register as a “foreign agent” and seek ministerial approval. In a country where most NGOs depend on foreign funding, that turns the loss of donor money into a question of legal survival. Foreign agents laws are spreading, stigmatizing civil society and choking the funding that remains.

The bigger picture

The consequences extend beyond the loss of individual projects. David Kode warned that the current crisis also involves “an erosion of relationships” and a breakdown of trust between donors and civil society.

A separate Forus report, “Strengthening the Enabling Environment for Civil Society: Evidence and Priorities for Action,” reaches a similar conclusion: abrupt funding shocks are not simply financial setbacks but structural threats to civil society’s independence and ability to act.

As report researcher Nicole Walshe put it during the launch, “without the resourcing, there is no civil society.”

The report points out that “these shocks transfer risk to local actors and weaken institutional capacity.” How long funding lasts, how restrictive its conditions are and who decides priorities all shape whether civil society can advocate, organize collectively and hold decision-makers to account.

So, what would make a difference?

Donors should protect continuity before disruption becomes irreversible: bridge funding, early warning of cuts and responsible exits. They should make compliance proportionate to context and risk, and fund legal, physical, and digital protection. The respondents call on national governments to protect access to domestic and foreign funding and the freedom to speak.

Governments can deepen the crisis or soften it. In Botswana, as international donors including USAID withdrew, the government reduced its own funding to civil society, including cutting all funding to the Botswana Council of Non-Governmental Organizations (BOCONGO), the national umbrella body. Organizations that support some of the country’s most vulnerable communities were left with neither international nor domestic support at the very moment both were needed most.

For Chris Nkwatsibwe of Uganda’s National NGO Forum (UNNGOF), civil society needs predictable, multi-institutional financing, alongside reserves that allow organizations to withstand political pressure and financial shocks. Domestic resources and alternative forms of ownership are equally important to reduce dependence on foreign funding and accusations of foreign influence.

“What kind of financing can now enable civil society to really genuinely remain independent, but also continue thriving in conditions of civic restrictions?” Nkwatsibwe asks.

The opportunity is to move from funding civil society to sharing power with it: in decisions, resources and defining success.

As Forus Co-Chair Moses Isooba told the Aid Matters 2026 conference in Vienna, “Power moves when three things change: who decides, who holds the resources and who defines success.”

In Morocco, Latifa Soufiani of Espace Associatif called on international donors and financial institutions to make respect for freedom of association central to their cooperation with governments. “We must be present to make our voices heard,” in international cooperation, she argued.

Luisa Rodríguez Táriba of Venezuela’s Sinergia highlighted how shrinking international support is undermining organizations’ ability to maintain teams and sustain both humanitarian and civic space work. As she observed, “The reduction of civic space doesn't happen overnight. It is multifactorial and happens over time.”

Despite the pressures, she offered a reminder that should remain at the centre of funding decisions: “The most important thing is people” and the communities they are part of must come before institutions, priorities and funding agendas.