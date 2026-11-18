By Zainab Malik

This post is part of Global Voices’ November 2026 Spotlight series, “Justice as infrastructure.” In this Spotlight, Global Voices is partnering with The Hague Institute for Innovation of Law (HiiL) to highlight the ways justice functions as critical infrastructure for any society. You can support this coverage by donating here.

Imagine a woman facing eviction who turns to an AI chatbot for help. It explains her rights and drafts a letter to her landlord. But she cannot afford a lawyer, does not know where to submit the letter and has no institution that can enforce her rights fairly. The chatbot has made the law easier to understand, but has it brought her any closer to justice?

A September 2026 study by UK organization JUSTICE and the Administrative Fairness Lab found that one in six UK respondents who had experienced a legal dispute had used an AI chatbot. Researchers examined 77 conversations involving questions about rights, legal correspondence, complaints and court proceedings. Yet they could not establish whether these interactions helped resolve the disputes. We know more about how people use AI for legal help than whether it changes their circumstances.

That distinction matters. An estimated 1.5 billion people worldwide cannot obtain justice for their problems. HiiL’s Justice Needs Surveys, covering more than 150,000 people across 20 countries, show that only around four in 10 achieve a fair resolution. AI could help address this gap, but it is important to understand where its contribution begins and ends.

The promise of AI for justice seekers

People facing legal problems may not know whether what happened to them is unlawful, where to seek help or how to navigate an unfamiliar process. Legal advice is expensive, services can be difficult to reach, and institutions intimidating.

Purpose-built AI tools can explain rights clearly, organize information, prepare documents and identify relevant services. Voice-based tools may also reach people with limited literacy or without smartphones or reliable internet.

Early pilots are yielding promising results. In Australia, Hear Me Out, developed by the National Justice Project and the University of New South Wales, helps people identify the appropriate complaints body, understand the process and prepare supporting documents. Its pilot assisted more than 400 complaints, helping people turn experiences of injustice into complaints that can be pursued. In Nigeria, Citizens’ Gavel’s Podus AI helps people understand their legal rights, draft petitions and complaints, and identify the government agencies responsible for addressing them. Since its launch in March 2024, the platform has onboarded more than 33,000 users.

These are meaningful developments. But the number of tools and people assisted tells us only part of the story. What happens after someone submits a complaint?

When an answer is not a resolution

Understanding rights does not mean being able to exercise them. A tenant may know an eviction is unlawful but have nowhere to turn; a small business owner may prepare a claim but lack the means to pursue it. A person experiencing domestic abuse may face practical, financial or safety barriers to seeking protection.

Another challenge is getting the other party to participate. In dispute resolution, this is known as the “submission problem,” a concept developed by economists William Landes and Richard Posner. A process works only if both parties are willing to negotiate, accept mediation, or submit to a third-party decision. AI may help prepare a claim, but it cannot persuade a landlord to negotiate, compel an employer to pay wages, or make a business respond. Even when parties reach an agreement, there is no guarantee it will be respected. Without mechanisms to support compliance and enforce outcomes, an agreement on paper may have little practical effect.

There is also a growing challenge for the institutions receiving complaints. AI may make it much easier for people to submit them, potentially increasing demand on already overstretched public services. Recent UK reporting describes public bodies, councils and courts receiving a growing volume of AI-assisted submissions, some lengthy, repetitive and difficult to assess. Dubbed “AI clog,” the issue is not that more people are complaining — lowering barriers to redress is positive. The problem is that institutions may lack the capacity and resources to respond.

If AI increases the number of people approaching public authorities, those authorities must be equipped to meet the demand. This requires more than using AI to summarize documents or automate responses. It means better-designed complaints processes, adequately resourced institutions, trained staff and clear pathways for handling cases. Otherwise, technology risks making it easier to submit a complaint without making public services any more responsive.

Who owns the service?

Sustainability is another concern. A HiiL policy brief highlights the dependence of AI tools on external providers, proprietary platforms and uncertain funding. If a provider withdraws a service, what happens to the people relying on it?

HiiL’s exploration of voice-based AI support for local justice actors in Niger illustrates this risk. The aim was to make legal information available in local languages and support community intermediaries. But technology embedded in proprietary infrastructure can be difficult to maintain or transfer when a provider withdraws.

Ownership and governance therefore cannot be afterthoughts. Local justice providers and institutions need control over their tools, legal knowledge and data, as well as the resources to maintain and adapt services. Otherwise, technology intended to improve justice delivery may create new dependencies and disappear when people need it.

Making AI work for people seeking justice

AI for justice should be measured by more than chatbots launched, queries answered or documents generated. We need evidence that tools help people prevent problems, reach appropriate services, secure the participation of other parties and achieve fair outcomes.

This requires investment in tools designed around people’s problems and the providers best placed to address them. AI should connect users to human assistance, complement formal and informal justice mechanisms, and be supported by safeguards, accountability and sustainable financing. Crucially, public institutions must also be equipped to handle the increased demand that easier complaints procedures may generate. Evaluation should ask whether AI improves outcomes, for whom, under what conditions and at what cost. AI can make legal help more accessible and help people take action. But its promise will depend on whether the wider justice system can respond.

The ambition should not be to give everyone a free AI lawyer while leaving them waiting for an answer from the institutions responsible for upholding their rights. It should be to use technology to help those institutions work better, address people’s needs and deliver on their responsibilities fairly and effectively.