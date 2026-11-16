Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank are subject to Israeli civil law. Palestinians who suffer their violence and occupation are subject to Israeli military law. The two face two different legal systems.

Palestinian, Israeli and international rights groups, and UN findings, have long argued this is not a malfunction of Israeli justice but its design, and that the international system meant to check, and failed to do so, is being taken apart.

Two legal systems, one occupation

For years, Israeli military data has shown conviction rates for Palestinians in Israeli military courts to be anything between 99.74 and 96 percent.

A May 2025 report by Adalah, the legal center for Palestinian citizens of Israel, documents how Israel moved settlement governance in Area C under civilian authority while Palestinians remain under military rule. Adalah calls the arrangement a system of apartheid and de facto annexation.

Inside Israel, the Knesset keeps adding to the structure. Adalah’s Discriminatory Laws Database listed over 65 laws that discriminate against Palestinian citizens of Israel or residents of the occupied territory in 2017. Its November 2025 report reviews more than 30 further laws passed between October 7, 2023 and July 27, 2025, which Adalah says rest on the principle of Jewish ethno-national supremacy that the 2018 Nation-State Law enshrined.

In March 2026, the Knesset passed a death penalty law with 62 votes. Adalah and four other Israeli rights groups argue its wording excludes Israeli Jewish perpetrators of similar offenses, so that in practice it applies only to Palestinians. They have petitioned the Supreme Court to annul it.

Impunity as procedure

The Israeli group Yesh Din has tracked police investigations into settler violence against Palestinians since 2005. Of the files it monitored through 2025, 93.6 percent ended without an indictment, and only about 3 percent ended in a full or partial conviction. Most closures cited an unidentified suspect or insufficient evidence, which Yesh Din attributes to police failures. In roughly half of the nearly 30 mass settler attacks it documented between 2023 and late 2025, soldiers or police were present.

Soldiers face similar odds. In March 2026, the military’s top lawyer dropped charges against five reservists accused of severe sexual and physical abuse against a Palestinian detainee at the Sde Teiman detention camp. Yesh Din said only two indictments existed over soldiers’ conduct in the Gaza war.

Courts have not interrupted the pattern. In March 2025, Israel’s Supreme Court unanimously rejected a petition by five Israeli rights groups seeking unimpeded humanitarian aid into Gaza.

The UN Commission of Inquiry concluded in September 2025 that Israel committed genocide in Gaza, joining findings by Amnesty International and B’Tselem.

In October 2026, the commission added that Israel committed crimes against humanity in the West Bank, including extermination, and that military operations since January 2025 caused the largest displacement there since 1967.

Sanctioning the world courts

In July 2024, the International Court of Justice ruled that Israel’s presence in the occupied territory is unlawful and must end as rapidly as possible. It also found that Israel’s legislation and measures breach Article 3 of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD), which prohibits racial segregation and apartheid. In September 2025, UN experts criticized the failure to act on the General Assembly resolution that followed the ruling.

Meanwhile, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant in November 2024. In December 2025, its Appeals Chamber rejected an Israeli challenge and left the warrants in force.

The reaction to the warrants, like that to the UN findings regarding apartheid, genocide and crimes against humanity perpetrated by Israel, has contributed to the failure of international law in delivering justice.

By August 2026, nine of the court’s 18 judges and both deputy prosecutors were sanctioned by the US. On October 9, 2026, the US sanctioned the ICC itself, citing its jurisdiction over US nationals abroad, after earlier sanctions on three Palestinian human rights groups and UN special rapporteur Francesca Albanese. Human Rights Watch and three other groups have sued in US federal court, and say the aim of the sanctions is to shield US and Israeli officials from prosecution.

A system, not an anomaly

None of this is an aberration of the post-October 7 period, a rogue government or a failure to apply the rules. Adalah traces these laws to Israel’s constitutional and political culture, built on Jewish ethno-national supremacy, and notes that, unlike apartheid South Africa or Jim Crow in the US, “most of the laws cited in the report use neutral legal language.”

The UN Commission of Inquiry reaches the same conclusion from another direction. It traces the root causes back to 1947–1948 and says the aim of seizing maximum land while minimizing the Palestinian population stems from Israel’s colonizing policies.

That is how settler colonial states have always worked. Law does not sit outside the project. It is the project’s instrument. Military rule in the West Bank rests on emergency regulations the British Mandate wrote in 1945 to subdue the local population. Declaring “State land” has been, in Adalah’s words, the primary legal mechanism for taking Palestinian land since the late 1970s. Each layer converts dispossession into a legal procedure: a permit denied, a file closed, a petition dismissed, a statute passed.

Seen this way, the evidence describes one logic working across three levels. Statutes define who holds rights. Police, prosecutors and courts decide whom those rights protect. And the Israeli state has moved to shield itself from outside scrutiny, backed by a US government that now sanctions the institutions that try to apply international law.

A state built to secure one people’s dominance over another people’s land will produce exactly this legal order.