Civil society questions decree that could block access to telecommunications networks in Mozambique

Civil society organizations in Mozambique, such as the Center for Democracy and Human Rights (CDD), submitted a document to the Ombudsman contesting the constitutionality of Decree No. 48/2025, issued in December 2025, which establishes control mechanisms and potential blocks on access to telecommunications networks in the country.

According to the portal Moz24h, journalists and experts are concerned that the measure could threaten rights such as freedom of expression, access to information, and communication, particularly in contexts of social mobilization or political tension. The challenge arises in an environment still heated from the conflicts following the 2024 elections.

Activists and civil society actors argue that the decree could enable restrictions on access to the internet and digital platforms — tools that have become increasingly central to the circulation of information, the organization of protests, and civic participation. The approved text allows the state to suspend telecommunications services for up to 48 hours without needing a court order, reports Deutsche Welle.

Also, according to civil society organizations, the decree grants broad powers to authorities to intervene in telecommunications networks on grounds of national security or the maintenance of public order.

By appealing to the Ombudsman, the organizations are requesting an analysis of whether the decree is compatible with the Constitution of the Republic of Mozambique, as well as Mozambique’s international commitments regarding human rights and freedom of expression.

In March 2026, the Minister of Communications and Digital Transformation, Américo Muchanga, denied that the measure restricted rights. He defended it as a way to protect society in critical moments, strengthening the state’s capacity to manage crises and protect critical telecommunications infrastructure.

Experts diverge in their reading

In discussions with Global Voices, various experts presented different interpretations of its potential impacts.

One researcher, who asked not to be identified for security reasons, recalls that several democracies around the world have legal mechanisms allowing temporary restrictions on communications. For the researcher, political contexts where social demonstrations are frequently interpreted as threats to stability can make the application of this type of legislation particularly sensitive. He notes:

O que foi feito neste decreto é tentativa de legalizar toda e qualquer ação que o governo possa ter em uma situação de protesto social. Na França existe, no Brasil existe, nos Estados Unidos existem. Em qualquer parte em que exista alguma democracia, que chamamos a dita democracia consolidada, existem dispositivos estatais, governamentais, que limitam o acesso às comunicações, quando se entende que eles violam o direito de outras pessoas ou imposições em causa do próprio Estado. Não é o decreto o problema. O problema é como pode ser aplicado. O nosso problema é que não há tolerância. Tudo aquilo que parece ser protesto é visto como tentativa de subversão, tentativa de colocar em causa a ordem. É um problema histórico de governança e questão central na interpretação também do próprio decreto.

What was done in this decree is an attempt to legalize any and all actions the government might take in a situation of social protest. It exists in France, it exists in Brazil, and it exists in the United States. Anywhere there is some form of democracy, what we call so-called consolidated democracies, there are state, governmental mechanisms that limit access to communications when it is understood that they violate the rights of other people or impose demands against the state itself. The decree is not the problem. The problem is how it can be applied. Our problem is that there is no tolerance. Everything that looks like a protest is seen as an attempt at subversion, an attempt to jeopardize order. It is a historical problem of governance and a central issue in the interpretation of the decree itself.

Meanwhile, activist and journalist Nadio Taimo emphasizes that the decree comes at a time when Mozambique’s digital civic spaces face growing pressure. According to him, internet access has become fundamental for the circulation of information and the exercise of freedom of expression. Taimo observes that many media outlets migrated to digital platforms because of the high costs of traditional printing, making the online environment an important space for news dissemination, public debate, and social mobilization. In this context, potential blocks on internet access could significantly limit access to information.

Já temos uma expansão, uma onda crescente de jornais eletrônicos. Já não imprimimos jornais, devido aos custos. Migramos para a era digital, logo, há aqui um bloqueio de acesso à informação, e até o próprio espaço de opinião, de promoção da liberdade de expressão, pode ser limitado. Os órgãos de comunicação social são todos, a maior parte deles, do governo, e controlados, e nos é fechado o espaço cívico, o espaço físico, nas ruas, quando nos proíbem de realizar marchas.

We already have an expansion: a growing wave of electronic newspapers. We no longer print newspapers due to costs. We migrated to the digital era; therefore, there is a block on access to information here, and even the very space for opinion, for promoting freedom of expression, can be limited. The media outlets are all — most of them — government-owned and controlled, and our civic space, the physical space in the streets, is closed to us when they prohibit us from holding marches.

The activist further adds that the decree could formalize practices that, according to civil society organizations, have already occurred during moments of political tension:

Este documento é apenas uma formalização de uma intenção política de bloqueio da internet, que já vinha sendo aplicada, só que não havia uma formalização legal.

This document is merely a formalization of a political intention to block the internet, which was already being applied, only without a legal framework.

Precedent cases: Protests and control

The debate over telecommunications control in Mozambique is also linked to previous episodes of social mobilization. In February 2008 and September 2010, mass protests in the cities of Maputo and Matola were triggered by the rising cost of living, particularly the prices of transport and essential goods. During those demonstrations, mobile phones and text messages were widely used to mobilize and coordinate actions. In response, the government at the time promoted stricter communications regulation measures, including mandatory SIM card registration for all users.

New protests broke out again in November 2012 as young people protested the fare hikes for urban semi-collective transport, locally known as chapa-100. Swift intervention by police forces in areas with the highest concentration of protesters prevented the demonstrations from spreading.

These episodes occurred during defining moments of social demand by Mozambican youth in the post-independence period (1975), reflecting frustrations over economic inequalities, unemployment, and the rising cost of living amid economic liberalization. In this scenario, urban culture also played an important role in expressing social discontent. Artists like the rapper Azagaia became influential voices among young people, with social critique songs widely broadcast during demonstrations and across digital platforms.

A regional trend of internet shutdowns

The debate in Mozambique is not an isolated situation. International digital monitoring organizations have documented numerous cases of internet shutdowns in African countries in recent years, often linked to electoral processes, popular protests, or internal conflicts. In Angola and Guinea-Bissau, for instance, blocking or restricting internet access has been utilized by governments during periods of political instability.

Human rights organizations and digital freedom advocacy groups argue that shutdowns limit access to information, hinder the work of journalists, and restrict civic participation, while digital governance experts warn that such measures can have significant impacts not only on public debate, but also on the livelihoods of the civilian population.

Despite the ratification of the aforementioned decree in Mozambique, its practical application has not yet been documented, making it difficult to assess its potential effects in practice. Concurrently, the Constitutional Council has not yet ruled on civil society organizations’ position regarding the decree’s potential unconstitutionality, contributing to a landscape of legal and institutional uncertainty.