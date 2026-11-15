Madagascar aims to support biodiversity by protecting marine areas

At the 17th Conference of the Parties (COP17) on biological diversity, held October 19–30, 2026, in Yerevan, Armenia, Madagascar reaffirmed its commitment to protecting its remarkable biodiversity and showcased techniques local community members have implemented.

The country further outlined its plans and priorities for the future and promoted the initiatives it is committed to in order to protect both its terrestrial and marine ecosystems. This conference was also a strategic opportunity to strengthen green partnerships, develop new collaborations, and to engage with national and international stakeholders involved in biodiversity conservation.

To mark the occasion, Global Voices interviewed Tojotsara Ratefason, Director of the Directorate of Protected Areas, Renewable Natural Resources, and Ecosystems (DAPRNRE), part of the Madagascan government’s Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development (MEDD), at this conference. The interview focused on Madagascar’s role in implementing the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, the 30×30 global target, conservation funding, and the vital role of local communities, women, and young people in the sustainable protection of Madagascar’s natural heritage.

Watch the full interview in French here:

Raveloaritiana Mamisoa (RM): Where does Madagascar stand on implementing the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework?

Tojotsara Ratefason (TF): Madagascar est confiante dans sa capacité à contribuer à l’atteinte de l’objectif mondial 30×30, aussi bien pour les écosystèmes terrestres que marins. Notre pays dispose déjà d’un système d’aires protégées qui constitue un socle essentiel pour préserver sa biodiversité exceptionnelle. Selon les chiffres que nous présentons, ce réseau compte 155 aires protégées terrestres et marines. Il s’agit d’un acquis important sur lequel nous pouvons nous appuyer pour poursuivre nos efforts de conservation. Madagascar dispose d’un cadre national de référence pour orienter ses actions en faveur de la biodiversité : la Stratégie et le Plan d’Actions Nationaux pour la Biodiversité (SPANB). Ce document définit les grandes orientations du pays en matière de conservation, d’utilisation durable et de valorisation de son patrimoine naturel exceptionnel. Il s’inscrit dans le cadre de la Convention sur la diversité biologique, à laquelle Madagascar est partie, et constitue un instrument essentiel pour traduire les engagements internationaux en actions nationales. Mais la protection de la biodiversité ne se résume pas au nombre d’aires protégées ni aux superficies concernées. Notre objectif est avant tout de préserver les écosystèmes, les espèces et les habitats naturels qui font la singularité de Madagascar. Notre patrimoine naturel est unique au monde et nous avons la responsabilité de le transmettre aux générations futures. Cette ambition implique également de renforcer la collaboration avec les communautés locales (vahoaka eny ifotony), qui vivent au contact direct de ces ressources naturelles. Leur participation est indispensable, car la conservation ne peut pas reposer uniquement sur les décisions du gouvernement. Elle doit être portée conjointement par les institutions publiques, les gestionnaires des aires protégées et les populations qui vivent dans les territoires concernés. Nous devons donc trouver les moyens de travailler ensemble, dans une démarche de responsabilité partagée. Les communautés locales doivent comprendre l’importance de la biodiversité, participer à sa protection et pouvoir constater les bénéfices qu’elles peuvent tirer de sa conservation. C’est également dans cette perspective que le Ministère de l’Environnement et du Développement Durable cherche à promouvoir les emplois verts et les opportunités économiques liés à la biodiversité unique de Madagascar. Notre richesse naturelle ne doit pas seulement être considérée comme un patrimoine à protéger : elle peut aussi représenter une source de revenus et de développement pour les populations, à condition d’être valorisée de manière durable. L’enjeu est de permettre aux communautés de mieux connaître la valeur de leurs ressources naturelles, d’en être fières et de comprendre qu’elles ont tout intérêt à les préserver. Lorsque les populations constatent que la conservation contribue à améliorer leurs conditions de vie, elles peuvent devenir des partenaires encore plus engagés dans la protection de leur environnement.

Tojotsara Ratefason (TF): Madagascar is confident in its ability to contribute to achieving the global 30×30 target, for both terrestrial and marine ecosystems. Our country already has a system of protected areas which forms the foundation for preserving its exceptional biodiversity. According the figures we are presenting, this network includes 155 terrestrial and marine protected areas. This is a significant achievement on which we can build to continue our conservation efforts. Madagascar uses a national reference framework to guide its actions to support biodiversity — the National strategy and Action Plan for Biodiversity (SPANB). This document defines the country’s general direction in terms of conservation, sustainable use, and enhancing its remarkable natural heritage. It is part of the Convention on Biological Diversity, of which Madagascar is a signatory, and is an essential for translating international commitments into national actions. However, the conservation of biodiversity is not limited to the number of protected areas, nor is that the sole area of concern. Above all our aim is to preserve the ecosystems, species, and natural habitats which are distinct to Madagascar. Our heritage is unique in the world and we have a responsibility to pass it on to future generations. This ambition also requires collaboration with the local communities who live directly alongside these natural resources. Their involvement is indispensable as conservation cannot rest solely on the decisions of the government. Decisions must be jointly taken by state institutions, those who manage the protected areas and the populace of the regions concerned. Therefore, we must find ways to work together and to share the burden. It is important that local communities understand the importance of biodiversity and participate in its protection and can see the benefits that they can raw from its conservation. It is in this vein that the Ministry of the Environment and Sustainable Development is looking for ways to promote ‘green’ jobs and opportunities linked to Madagascar’s biodiversity. Our natural wealth should not only be seen as a heritage to be protected: It can also present a source of revenue and development for the population, as long as it is used in a sustainable way. The challenge is allowing communities to better understand the value of their natural resources, to be proud of them and that it is in their interest to preserve them. Once populations realize that conservation can help improve their living conditions, they can become even more committed partners to protecting their environment.

RM: What finance is available for conservation and how is it used? And how does the government ensure that these resources actually benefit local communities?

TR: Madagascar dispose d’un atout majeur pour mobiliser des financements en faveur de la biodiversité : notre pays figure parmi les 17 pays mégadivers au monde, reconnus pour la richesse exceptionnelle de leur patrimoine naturel et l’importance de leurs espèces endémiques. Cette reconnaissance renforce l’importance de Madagascar dans les efforts internationaux de conservation de la biodiversité. Notre pays a également bénéficié de financements du Fonds pour l’environnement mondial (FEM), connu sous son sigle anglais GEF (Global Environment Facility), qui soutient des projets environnementaux. Toutefois, au-delà de la mobilisation des ressources financières, notre objectif est de faire en sorte que ces financements puissent atteindre les communautés locales. Les populations vivant à proximité des aires protégées jouent un rôle essentiel dans la préservation des écosystèmes et doivent pouvoir bénéficier concrètement des efforts de conservation. Nous devons donc veiller à ce que les financements consacrés à la biodiversité ne servent pas uniquement à soutenir les activités de protection de la nature, mais contribuent également au développement des communautés concernées. Il est important que les populations locales puissent tirer des bénéfices de la conservation, notamment à travers des initiatives économiques durables et des activités génératrices de revenus compatibles avec la préservation des ressources naturelles. L’enjeu est de concilier la protection de notre patrimoine naturel avec l’amélioration des conditions de vie des populations. La conservation doit être une responsabilité partagée, mais aussi une opportunité pour les communautés locales. En constatant les bénéfices concrets de ces actions, elles pourront s’impliquer davantage dans la protection de la biodiversité malgache.

TR: Madagascar has a major advantage when it comes to securing funding for biodiversity. Our country is one of the world’s 17 megadiverse countries, recognized for the exceptional richness of their natural heritage and the importance of their endemic species. This recognition reinforces the importance of Madagascar in international efforts in biodiversity conservation. Our country also benefits from funding from the Global Environment Facility (GEF), which supports environmental projects. At the same time, as well as mobilising financial resources our aim is to ensure that these funds reach local communities. Communities living near the protected areas play an essential role in preserving ecosystems and should receive concrete benefits for the conservation efforts. We must, therefore, ensure that the funds allocated to biodiversity are not only used for nature conservation but that they also contribute to the development of local communities. It is important that these local communities can see the benefits of conservation particularly through sustainable economic initiatives and income-generating activities that are compatible with the preservation of natural resources. The challenge is to reconcile protecting out natural heritage with the improvement in living conditions of these local communities. Conservation should be a shared responsibilty but also an opportunity for local people. By seeing the concrete benefits of these initiatives they will get more involved in protecting Madagascan biodiversity.