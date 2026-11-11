Restoring social media access comes at a cost in Gabon

After more than eight months of government blockage, Gabon has restored its social media access. But it has come at a cost. This reinstatement comes with a tighter regulatory framework and an unprecedented cooperation between the government and various tech giants, raising serious concerns about freedom of expression and privacy.

On February 17, 2026, Gabon’s media regulator, the High Communication Authority (HAC), suspended major social media networks, including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, “until further notice.” According to the regulator, quoted in the daily newspaper L’Essentiel, this measure targeted not only content “undermining national security” but also content involving defamation, cyberbullying, hate speech, and threats to social cohesion.

At first, the suspension had no real impact, with presidential spokesperson Jennyfer Mélodie Sambat claiming it would solely target Meta platforms. However, according to Gabon Media Time, several influencers, content creators, and citizens later experienced access disruptions on YouTube and TikTok, sometimes rendering connections impossible without a bypass tool, such as a virtual private network (VPN).

The global data platform Internet Society Pulse confirmed this observation, revealing major anomalies for Meta, Telegram, TikTok, and YouTube, but not X (formerly Twitter). The online news portal Le360 Afrique consequently reported a surge in VPN usage in the months that followed.

For 248 days, more than 1.84 million individuals, or 71.9 percent of the country’s population of over 2.5 million, were denied regular access to some of the world’s most popular digital platforms.

On October 24, 2026, the HAC lifted this suspension, with Africanews stressing that this ruling didn’t necessarily mean a return to business as usual. It, therefore, remains to be seen whether Gabon, where Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema has been president since September 2023, will restore digital freedoms or establish a new state-controlled online model instead.

From bypassing the suspension to tighter regulatory frameworks

A new legal framework, enacted on February 26, 2026, underpins this reinstatement. According to Gabon Media Time, Ordinance No. 0011/PR/2026 establishes a regulatory framework for digital platform usage, while Ordinance No. 0013/PR/2026 amends the HAC Reorganization Act.

The HAC also invokes a law, enacted on October 5, that ratifies the social media ordinance and establishes a regulatory framework for AI-generated and AI-amplified content, according to reporting by Gabon Review.

What’s more, available data shows that these regulations have introduced joint liability for those who create and share illegal content and require all social media users to provide personal identification information. Purported as tools to combat abuse, these regulations have raised serious concerns about anonymity, personal data protection, and their stifling effect on public debate.

In a country where criticizing public institutions is politically sensitive, the threat of prosecution for posting online could discourage users from expressing dissent.

The issue here isn’t whether the state should combat cyberbullying, disinformation, or hate speech, but rather how. While these are valid concerns, the real worry is whether its measures are transparent, proportionate, and subject to independent scrutiny.

Tech giants enter the regulatory mix

The most decisive development in this saga was undoubtedly the unprecedented cooperation between the government and Big Tech companies. On July 13, 2026, after a meeting at the AI for Good/WSIS summit in Geneva, Gabonese Minister of Digital Economy Mark-Alexandre Doumba announced an agreement with TikTok. Both parties signed a 12-month cooperation agreement, ensuring the platform’s compliance with Gabon’s new regulatory framework.

At the meeting, TikTok presented its Q1 2026 content moderation results, revealing that it had removed more than 23,500 pieces of sensitive content in Gabon.

Meanwhile, the HAC confirmed that it had established an “active cooperation” with TikTok, Meta, and YouTube to “improve content moderation.” The regulator added that, during the suspension, it also held direct discussions with these companies. However, neither the technical details of these exchanges nor the practical operation of the authorities’ reporting tools has been specified.

Find the HAC spokesperson’s full statement here:

These agreements reflect tech companies’ growing influence in digital platform governance. These platforms are also no longer satisfied with merely hosting exchanges between their users; they now shape decisions about what content remains accessible and what does not.

For governments, partnerships with digital platforms provide a direct channel to deal with content they consider harmful, illegal, or threatening to their regime. For tech companies, complying with the state’s requests and distinguishing legitimate moderation from politically motivated censorship poses a significant challenge.

Cooperation is no substitute for transparency

Working alongside digital platforms isn’t inherently problematic. Tech companies ultimately have a responsibility to deal with credible threats, protect vulnerable users, and enforce their own rules.

However, problems arise when the state has direct access to reporting mechanisms — particularly if the public remains unaware of these partnerships. What criteria determine which content is flagged? How are HAC requests processed? Can users challenge a post removal? Are there any safeguards to protect journalists, activists, and government critics?

The line between harmful content and legitimate political expression is often blurred. Without clear procedures, independent monitoring, and an appeals process, critics say these measures risk becoming tools of influence over public debate.

The situation in Gabon represents a much broader trend. As various African states tighten their grip on digital platforms, tech companies face escalating pressure to comply with new national regulations to maintain key market access. The balance of power between governments and tech giants has ultimately become a defining factor in the future of digital rights.

Beyond Gabon: Who is accountable for digital freedom?

Restoring social media access was imperative for Gabonese citizens, journalists, businesspeople, and content creators alike, all of whom suffered under this suspension.

However, access alone doesn’t guarantee freedom. The real test will be whether internet users can participate in online discussions, criticize public policy, and share information without fear of arbitrary sanctions or disproportionate restrictions.

It also depends on Meta, TikTok, and YouTube demonstrating how their cooperation with the Gabonese government complies with international human rights standards, especially freedom of expression, privacy, and access to information.

The current situation in Gabon illustrates how authoritarian control over the digital sphere evolves. Restrictions don’t necessarily end when platform accessibility is restored. Instead, they become regulatory frameworks, personal identification requirements, and tighter government cooperation with private tech companies.

The challenge, therefore, isn’t just about reconnecting citizens to social media, but also about ensuring the digital spaces they return to remain open to criticism, independent information, and public debate.

Although tech giants can negotiate conditions allowing citizens to regain access to digital platforms, they must also ensure those conditions don’t compromise their fundamental freedoms.