In Ukraine, youth are finding their voices in the digital democracy

This interview is part of a series of spotlights on the work of some of the grantees of the Digital Spark granting scheme, as part of the Regional Support Mechanism EECA project, implemented by the Metamorphosis Foundation and TechSoup, in partnership with CIVICUS and under the Digital Democracy Initiative (DDI) that covers the Global South. It is being published on Global Voices as part of a content-sharing agreement.

The war in Ukraine has created a myriad of challenges for youth and their participation in public life and democratic processes, bringing displacement and misinformation as well as decreased opportunities for political engagement, economic activity, and access to information. At the same time, there are still avenues youth can pursue to contribute to political decisions and shape the fate of their communities.

Despite the war, people can still submit petitions, participate in public consultations, or advocate for their needs online, but there is a lack of awareness about such opportunities. Furthermore, vulnerable groups — including displaced persons, minorities, and rural communities — know they have a voice, but struggle to find it.

In 2026, the local non-governmental organization beYOUnd implemented a project to help youth from vulnerable groups acquire the necessary knowledge and skills to find their voices in this new era of digital democracy. Global Voices conducted an email interview with Yevheniia Holovenko, the chairwoman of beYOUnd, to learn more about their initiative. The interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.

Global Voices (GV): Please tell us about your organization and why you chose to get involved with the Digital Sparks project.

Yevheniia Holovenko (YH): beYOUnd is a youth-led NGO based in Ukraine, registered in October 2025, though we’ve worked as a team long before that. Our mission is to increase the involvement of vulnerable youth, especially internally displaced people and young people facing difficult social and economic circumstances, in integration, self-realization, and civic life. Our name reflects our philosophy: it starts with you; it goes beyond! Our team is largely made up of young people who’ve lived through the same challenges as the youth we work with, which shapes how we approach everything we do. We joined the Digital Sparks initiative because digital democracy and civic space are exactly where Ukrainian youth need support right now. Safe, informed participation online is inseparable from resilience during war, and it matched our mission perfectly.

GV: What issue/challenge in your community prompted you to undertake this project?

YH: The war has pushed many young Ukrainians, especially internally displaced persons (IDPs), into digital spaces to stay connected, informed, and civically active, often without the tools to do so safely. We saw a gap: young people were consuming information and even participating online, but without media literacy, digital security awareness, or confidence that their voice could shape anything. We wanted to close this gap by developing practical digital safety and civic participation skills in displaced and marginalized youth. We wanted to give them an opportunity to share ideas on how to increase awareness of digital democracy with the involvement of young people in Ukraine.

GV: What are the key changes/activities that your organization implemented during your participation in the project?

YH: Within the project “Voices of Democracy in the Digital Era,” we ran an awareness campaign covering digital security, e-participation, and disinformation, which reached over 8,500 views. On the education side, we delivered three webinars and three workshops on digital democracy, media literacy, civic action planning, and cybersecurity, engaging over a hundred participants. We also organized an offline networking event in the capital, Kyiv, bringing 27 participants together in person to connect around these same topics, and build on the online learning with real, face-to-face relationships and exchange. Together, these activities, which combined online reach with in-person community building, gave young people both the knowledge and the network to act on this newly acquired knowledge.

GV: How did your participation in the project impact your organization’s beneficiaries and the community that you serve? Please provide examples.

YH: “Voices of Democracy” reshaped how our beneficiaries see their own place in their community. As one participant shared, “I discovered new digital tools I can use to engage with my community and take part in important decisions.” Others said the most valuable part was learning how to protect their personal data and use digital services safely in everyday life. Several highlighted finally understanding the difference between advocacy and broader civic action, and how to build a real plan for their own initiative — skills that came alive through teamwork. As another participant put it, “I learned to define a problem, trace its causes, and plan real steps to solve it — and I understood better what advocacy is and how it can drive positive change in a community.” For many, this changed how they see their own ability to influence change locally.

GV: How has your own knowledge, awareness, and experience with digital democracy and civic space changed, thanks to your participation in the project?

YH: Leading this project deepened our understanding of how closely digital safety and democratic participation are linked. You can’t meaningfully engage young people in civic life online without first equipping them to navigate that space securely. Working alongside experts in digital security and civic engagement broadened our grasp of practical tools we now use, and how we think about beYOUnd’s programming. It also pushed us to see capacity-building more structurally: not just what we teach beneficiaries, but how we build our own organizational resilience for the long term, not just on a project-by-project basis.

GV: What are the most valuable lessons and experiences you are taking away from this project?

YH: The biggest lesson was that combining practical, hands-on content with real interaction (webinars, workshops, and offline networking) worked far better than any one format alone. Participants didn’t just absorb information; they built relationships and confidence to act on it, especially through the in-person exchange in Kyiv. We also learned how much value there is in simple, clear, practical content. Participants consistently said what stuck with them most was information they could immediately use, not abstract theory. Finally, working through capacity-building for our own team alongside the project reminded us that organizational resilience matters just as much as the skills we pass on to beneficiaries.

GV: What comes next? How will you apply the learning and digital capacity you have built in your future work and within your community?