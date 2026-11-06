Venezuela welcomes opposition leader María Corina Machado home

Thousands of people took to the Valle-Coche highway in Caracas to welcome the opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize laureate María Corina Machado, who returned to Venezuela after 16 months in hiding and ten months in exile. The massive gathering was one of celebration, but her compatriots were also filled with doubts about what comes next.

After more than a year in the shadows, forced into hiding following her kidnapping — allegedly by government paramilitaries — at her last public protest in 2025, Machado quietly slipped out of the country. She emerged on the global stage later that year to receive the Nobel Peace Prize honoring her social organization campaign during Venezuela’s 2024 presidential elections, which were ultimately stolen by Nicolás Maduro. Since the former Venezuelan president’s capture on January 3, 2026, Machado has tried — and failed — to enter the country on at least seven occasions, claiming that the administration established by U.S. President Donald Trump didn’t allow her in.

On the morning of October 25, however, Machado was spotted in the city of Barquisimeto, where she visited the Santa Rosa church, and at about 10:25 that evening, her caravan passed through Santa Mónica, along the main route that leads to Venezuela’s captital:

Estoy aquí. Con ustedes — María Corina Machado (@MariaCorinaYA) October 25, 2026

I am here. With you all.

Drivers excitedly honked their horns; in a crowd of about 3,000, people shouted slogans. Starting from the state of Lara, Machado’s caravan crossed Yaracuy, Carabobo, and Aragua as it inched toward Caracas — a journey of more than 300 kilometres that took her nearly 11 hours to complete.

A different country

On the heels of the January 3 United States military operation that captured Nicolás Maduro, whose 2024 re-election was questioned both inside and outside of Venezuela, then vice president Delcy Rodríguez took over as interim president.

Since August, her interim government has been negotiating with Dinorah Figuera, president of the National Assembly who was elected in 2015, in a Washington-driven dialogue process. Despite having promoted participation in the 2024 presidential elections, Machado’s party, Vente Venezuela, has had no representation in those negotiations.

Yet, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio attributed Machado’s safe return to those talks, which he claimed had already allowed for the release of hundreds of political prisoners and the return of hundreds of exiled opposition figures. Rubio called on all political actors to back them because they represent “the best opportunity Venezuela has had in thirty years.”

Faced with political demobilization, Venezuelans are used to seeing protests where the majority of participants are activists, leaders, and members of civil society organizations — people who are well-informed because it is their job to be — but Machado’s gathering was different. There were people without party shirts or hats; just a combination of families, friends, and civilians who seemed motivated by her return and hopeful for their country.

People began to assemble on the highway around 3:00 p.m. local time. After hours of waiting, the gathering turned into a party — the type of celebration that many did not dare to have after January 3.

Machado barely spoke; she did not have a megaphone and was in the tray of a pickup truck with a security detail around her. She gave no statements to the media during the caravan; instead, she listened to and greeted the crowd, hugging people, touching their hands, and letting herself be seen. On this occasion, people did not go to hear proposals, but simply to see her.

At one point, two patrols from the Directorate General of Military Counterintelligence (DGCIM) passed by. The people closest to the highway lane began shouting at them, “Get out, get out!” but no one blocked their path or touched their doors or windows and the patrols continued on their way. Known as Venezuela’s political police, the DGCIM was one of the bodies singled out for 2024’s repressive post-election measures, in which more than 2,300 people were detained.

New uncertainties

Asked about the possible aftermaths of Machado’s return, caravan participants shared differing perspectives. Veterinarian Marianna Torres had no doubts about the order of things: Venezuela must have presidential elections, and soon, but not with the same electoral institutions that have permitted electoral fraud in the past. For her, all branches of power are corrupt and must be cleaned up before any election.

She also urged people looking at Venezuela from the outside to stop listening solely to politicians and pay attention to what “everyday Venezuelans” — the ones who know there are still political prisoners, human rights violations, and government authoritarian control — are saying.

Gabriela Santander, a publicist and activist for the Encuentro Ciudadano party, thought almost the opposite regarding the timeline. Stressing that she had been waiting for this day for months, since before Machado left, she believes that going to vote now, without an independent electoral arbiter or an impartial Supreme Tribunal of Justice (TSJ), would be falling into a trap. Her deadline is concrete: if a new Electoral National Center is not in place by the end of the first quarter of 2027, the time to put on pressure will arrive.

Santander suspects that behind Machado’s return — which she believes could not have happened without Washington's approval — are agreements that no one has disclosed, especially since Rubio confirmed that his government had negotiated her return with the interim government “many weeks ago.” What Santander noticed the night of the caravan, however, was something more important: people had been on the highway for more than four hours and authorities had not tried to detain them.

Attorney Joyffer Briceño took a pragmatic view of the situation. While he sees Machado as the leader of those who want to restore the country’s institutions, he does not mistake emotion for change. “Those who hold power today are the same ones who were part of the crisis for years,” he explained. “I want something less abstract than an economic growth figure; I want the improvement to be felt in the pockets of every Venezuelan.”

For José Gregorio Rodríguez Cham, Machado’s arrival carries a different weight. His father, Julio Rodríguez Salazar, is a political prisoner, so he attended the event with other relatives to continue demanding the release of the 322 political prisoners who, according to Foro Penal, remain detained. He believes that new elections would be different because of the oversight of the United States, but he does not deny that the repressive apparatus in Venezuela remains intact, and that dismantling it will take time. What he years for in the coming months are elections and freedom, starting with that of his family.

Raquel Bugallo, a merchant in Caracas, remains somewhat suspicious of outside help. She believes that the international humanitarian aid Venezuela expected was overshadowed by economic interests, and that oil has been both Venezuela’s greatest wealth and “worst curse.” While she didn’t reject Rubio's call for understanding among all sectors, she did attach a condition: finding common ground, as long as the country can move forward. Her message to the international community was the shortest of the night: “If you are not going to help us, don’t get in our way.”

The day after Machado’s return, Delcy Rodríguez quipped that “the show could have been avoided.” Meanwhile, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights reminded the Venezuelan state of its obligation to guarantee the life, integrity, and political rights of the leader. Between November 11 and 15, the dialogue table will meet again, for the first time with Machado inside the country.

In the meantime, Venezuelans can savour the feeling of having spent hours on the streets without that familiar fear of repression. While repressive bodies were still present, passing in patrols through the crowd, on October 25, 2026, with Machado waving from the back of a pickup truck, the people stared back at them and told them to go, which must have felt something like progress.