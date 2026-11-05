What comes after networked authoritarianism?

Fifteen years ago I wrote an article about “networked authoritarianism,” describing China as “exhibit A” for how an authoritarian state adapts to the internet and then adapts digital technologies to increase its own power. I sought to counter prevailing narratives of the time that the internet and tech companies were intrinsically a liberating, democratizing force. While such narratives were eventually discredited, we must not give up on our ability to use technology to defend and exercise our rights. Nor can we simply demand that governments and companies solve the problems they jointly continue to create.

October’s spotlight on Big Tech and Authoritarianism explored a range of relationships between tech companies and political actors across the global majority. Power is wielded through digital technologies in many ways. There are no quick fixes or easy solutions to stop abuses.

But we are not helpless: our Global Voices community has a role to play in strengthening solidarity and cooperation among people fighting to defend their rights, hold abusers accountable, and claim agency over our information environments.

Spotlight contributors illuminated a range of political, economic, and geographic contexts: from Brazil to Hong Kong, Kenya, Myanmar, Palestine, Venezuela, Xinjiang and beyond. They’ve told stories of how different types of governments (or sometimes political insurgents) leverage geopolitical alliances, relationships with tech companies, regulatory power, or other advantages in order to expand political or military dominance, manipulate public opinion, or exercise direct control over citizens. Meanwhile, companies use their own technologies, resources, and government relationships to expand market access and profit.

Tech power is often wielded in ways that make it harder for ordinary people to fight back against abuses. In some cases it is difficult, if not impossible, to prove who has committed what abuse and whether it was intentional — even while harm to individuals or communities has clearly occurred. In other cases, companies discover abuse of their systems to threaten, silence, surveil, or mislead users only after the damage has been done. In Brazil, one expert warns of “governance washing.” An NGO leader working in West Asia and North Africa warns of the rise of a cottage industry of organizations focused on tech accountability without measurably preventing harms.

The dangers of regulation without accountability and public oversight

In North America and Europe, government regulation of Big Tech is often touted as a silver bullet for protecting citizens from harm. But stories from Bangladesh, Kenya and the DRC illustrate different ways that without rigorous safeguards, regulation and enforcement in the name of holding Big Tech accountable can be abused by governments to threaten, track, or discredit critics and political rivals.

Our contributors pointed to conditions that must be met if we are to prevent government abuse of regulations. Laws and regulations need to be evaluated for their compatibility with human rights standards, and reformed or rejected if they fall short. Citizens — through the free press, watchdog NGOs, whistleblower protections and grievance mechanisms — need to be able to monitor and document harms and abuses with clear process for redress and remedy. Sadly, most democracies fail to hold governments — let alone companies — accountable for protecting human rights.

Then there is the even harder problem of what multinational companies should do after a coup or military takeover, leaving users’ data exposed with deadly consequences. Such cases underscore the vital importance of encryption, data security training for civil society, and corporate data minimization practices.

Rejecting techno-imperialism and great power competition

A number of stories describe how global powers leverage their national tech companies to advance strategic and economic interests well beyond their own borders. The companies in turn benefit from such relationships to expand their own global market access, serving as opaque information intermediaries and channels of digital infrastructure.

There has been much media reporting on China’s global tech strategy as a form of its growing soft power. (At the same time, at least one Chinese company insists it is operating independently and should not be treated as an agent of its home government.) But China is not acting alone: It is actually part of a network of authoritarian states, including Russia, Iran, and North Korea, building an international market for digital surveillance. Customers include many countries often described as democracies.

This eye-opening piece points out that, before the U.S. removal of Venezuelan strongman Nicolás Maduro, then vice president and now interim president Delcy Rodrígues negotiated a deal with the Chinese company iFlytek to jointly develop artificial intelligence. That company has been under U.S. sanctions since 2019, but Australian researchers identified layers of Chinese technology deployed across Venezuela. A UN fact finding mission confirmed that they remain in use despite the interim government’s close relationship with the current U.S. presidential administration.

Meanwhile, this article delves into the consequences of global market competition between the U.S. and China. While highly subsidized Chinese ICT infrastructure brings extra benefits to governments that fear their own people, in many cases Chinese tech is the only affordable option. U.S. reciprocal trade agreements that compel countries to restrict purchases of non-U.S. approved infrastructure may make it harder for signatory countries to bridge their own digital divides — which is another way of disempowering their own citizens by keeping digital services out of reach. The piece raises important questions about how countries can assert digital sovereignty to control their own digital infrastructure.

A call for global solidarity

The Chinese government exercises techno-imperialism against its own citizens. Putin’s regime does the same not only at home but in states the Kremlin views as “near abroad.” The articles in October’s spotlight cover events and harms in the global majority. But as I write from San Francisco on the day after U.S. midterm elections, the people of the U.S. are waking up to how the current occupant of the White House and his allies in Silicon Valley have been practicing techno-imperialism on them.

Tech billionaires and trillionaires have been given free rein to maximize profits at the expense of many Americans’ rights and livelihoods, while hyperscaling the government’s ability to surveil, intimidate and imprison. As this chilling piece from Palestine points out, digital surveillance technologies that are first tested in contexts of military occupation, conquest, and even genocide can be — and are — sold and deployed everywhere that governments can get away with doing so.

Several pieces in the series point to open source, decentralized, and community governed technologies as an antidote to Big Tech, exploitation and weaponization. The challenge lies with finding resources and solid legal footing to build out such technologies and systems — especially when so many governments prefer corporate partners as convenient instruments of control and influence. The good news is that cross-border networks of technologists and grassroots organizations are increasingly collaborating around an alternative vision in which communities have agency over their own information environments.

Networked authoritarianism is a global problem. We will only defeat it with global solidarity. As the African-American voting rights activist Fanny Lou Hamer said in 1971: Nobody’s free until everyone’s free.