Egypt’s crackdown on independent media reaches Mada Masr as editor faces trial

A crackdown on independent media in Egypt is escalating.

The latest wave of suppression of the country’s last remaining critical voices began with the violent arrest of the entire newsroom of Matsada2sh, a fact-checking and open-source intelligence (OSINT) page that relies on social media and is run by young journalists.

The six-person team was forcibly disappeared, illegally detained, and interrogated under torture for several days before being charged with terrorism and spreading false news. They remain in pretrial detention.

The crackdown then reached Mada Masr, one of Egypt’s most prominent independent outlets, and its founder and editor-in-chief, Lina Attalah. On November 11, Attalah is due to stand trial for the second time in two weeks, this time on charges of spreading false news that carry a possible prison sentence.

The new trial follows her conviction on October 27, when a court found her guilty of managing a news website without a license in a single hearing marred by violations of her right to a fair trial. She was given the maximum fine of EGP 3 million (about USD 55,000) and was forcibly removed from the courtroom and held until the fine was paid, seven hours later. The court also ordered Mada Masr shut down and all of its equipment confiscated.

According to Mada Masr, the judge appointed a lawyer to represent Attalah even though eight of her own lawyers were in the courtroom and she objected. The outlet says her objection was not recorded in the session’s minutes.

Amnesty International reports that Mada Masr applied for a license from the Supreme Council for Media Regulation in 2018 and 2020 and received no response, and submitted a new application in 2026.

Mada Masr was founded in 2013, an independent, critical, investigative outlet. In other a decade of operation, Mada Masr was instrumental in informing the public about what is happening in Egypt, as well as in the region. It gave a platform to torture victims and the families of political prisoners, and created space for debate on reproductive rights.

Its reporting on the genocides in Sudan and Gaza uncovered abuses and stood with refugees facing xenophobic attacks and security crackdowns. The outlet has also long engaged with technology issues and advocated for a free, independent internet for the global majority.

An attack on journalism

The attack comes at a crucial point in Egypt’s and the region’s history, and goes beyond a question of human rights or activism. At least 25 journalists are currently imprisoned in Egypt.

On Friday 30 October, Mada Masr published a statement on Instagram describing an “ongoing battle” and its efforts at “finding a legal way to continue [its] work while also taking care of each other in this moment of madness.” A wave of solidarity has mobilized supporters in Egypt and abroad.

“This is the kind of social movement, the doing of politics, how a newsroom is connected to its community, that we in our everyday practice would want to write about. But this time it is us whom it was happening to,” the statement reads. It concludes: “We are angry but hopeful, we are tired but insistent that our work must go on, that Lina should face neither prison nor fines, that all jailed journalists should be free.”

A joint statement led by Amnesty International and signed by organizations worldwide condemned “in the strongest terms the conviction of Lina Attalah, and the court’s order to shut down one of the country’s leading and last remaining independent newsrooms.” It called on Egyptian authorities to allow Mada Masr to operate freely.

Solidarity and journalism

In an op-ed published on October 26, the Mada Masr team wrote: “in this ongoingness of normalcy and crisis, perhaps a feature of our world today, but also a mastery we have mastered in the region, in learning to live in the world with the genocide on Gaza, we will go to court on Tuesday while continuing to publish Sunday through Saturday.”

They added: “There is something psychically bordering on horror when you see your own image as a journalist, instead of your journalism, surfacing on repeat through the scrolling movement of the Internet. But, in a moment like this, there is no tomorrow without solidarity and journalism.”

And: “We are reassured, once more, that the journalism we do is not for itself. And together with the few independent voices wrestling with sense-making and truth-snatching in a world where power condescendingly tells us to give up, this is not just about a small us, Mada Masr, but a much bigger we.”

In Egypt, journalists who documented torture, political imprisonment, and security crackdowns now face courts that process them quickly and unfairly, under a licensing scheme that has left applicants without an answer for years.

For journalism to be free, that licensing scheme and its chilling effects on access to information, knowledge production, and critical voices in Egypt and beyond must be stopped.